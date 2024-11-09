Sandin scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Sandin's first goal of the season got the Capitals on the board in the first period. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in five of his last six games, but his ice time could be in line to drop once Jakob Chychrun (upper body) returns, which could be as soon as Saturday versus the Blues. Sandin is up to six points, 12 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating over 13 contests. He should still be an important part of the Capitals' defense as well as a candidate for power-play minutes even when Chychrun is healthy.