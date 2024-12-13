Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Huberdeau has four goals and five helpers during his six-game point streak, and this was his second multi-point effort in a row. The winger is up to 11 goals, 10 assists, 51 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 20 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances. He had just 12 goals last season and 15 tallies the year before, so it appears Huberdeau will enjoy a bounce-back campaign in the scoring department.