Gridin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary on Friday.

Gridin wasted no time putting pen to paper after being selected by the Flames in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center was committed to the University of Michigan for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign but looks to be headed to the QMJHL after being the first overall selection by Val-d'Or in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. As far as the NHL goes, Gridin will likely spend at least two more seasons developing his game before getting a shot with Calgary.