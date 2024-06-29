Caswell was the 141st overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A true playmaker in every sense of the word, Caswell has been on the prospect map for quite a while. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft and led a good Swift Current team in scoring (26 goals, 77 points in 68 games) this past season. While the offensive skills are intriguing, there's a real chance Caswell's skill set won't translate to the professional ranks. He's undersized (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), not all that fast, and tends to play too much on the perimeter. The vision and hockey sense are strong, however, so Caswell makes for an intriguing addition to the Seattle prospect pool.