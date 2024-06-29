Villeneuve was the 63rd overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This seems like a reach for the Kraken given where Villeneuve was expected to be selected, but the club has done a pretty nice job with their draft picks the last few years. Villeneuve averaged less than a point-per-game (23 goals, 50 points in 56 games) for OHL Sudbury a season ago, but he's known more as a responsible defensive center than a point producer. It will be interesting to see if his offensive game can develop a bit in the coming years.