Matthews scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Matthews doubled Toronto's lead in the early stages of the first period with a wrister following set-ups from William Nylander and Mitch Marner, and that goal allowed the star playmaker to extend his point streak to four games. The 27-year-old missed time this season due to an upper-body injury that caused him to miss nine straight contests between Nov. 5 and Nov. 27, but he's been on a tear since then with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 11 appearances since returning to the ice.