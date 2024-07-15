Edmonton received Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick from Ottawa on Monday in exchange for Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

Jarventie collected nine goals, 20 points and 22 PIM in 22 regular-season outings for AHL Belleville last season. He also registered one assist, five shots on goal, six blocked shots and five hits in seven NHL appearances with Ottawa during the 2023-24 campaign. Jarventie will probably begin the upcoming season in the minors but could be among the first call-ups by the Oilers if reinforcements are required.