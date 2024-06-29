Plante was the 47th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The son of Derek Plante, who played 450 career NHL contests, Max has made a name for himself at the US NTDP as a universally loved energy player with sneaky and underrated offensive abilities. It's impossible not to notice him on the ice. He has the puck a lot, and when he doesn't, he's busting his tail to get it back. Plante looks like a three-to-four-year college guy who can hopefully make enough strides to climb the ranks after turning pro. He is a 2025-26 commit to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.