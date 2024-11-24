Kunin scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and doled out four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Kunin has two goals, five shots and 15 hits over his last four contests. The 26-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, though he's done a decent job of contributing depth scoring and physical play. For the season, he's at four goals, eight points, 26 shots, 56 hits, 34 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances. Kunin's production limits his fantasy value to deep formats that reward non-scoring numbers.