Boyd (pectoral) penned a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boyd played in just 16 games for the Coyotes last season in which he tallied two goals, six assists and 12 shots while averaging a mere 9:37 of ice time. Based on his two-way deal, it seems the Wild may view Boyd as more of a veteran presence for their minor-league club -- though he does have a pair of 30-point seasons under his belt. How healthy Boyd is come training camp will likely determine whether he makes the Opening Night roster.