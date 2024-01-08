Jeimer Candelario and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to continue their recent good fortune on Saturday afternoon when they play the second contest of a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers.

Signed to a three-year, $45 million contract in December, Candelario wasn't providing much bang for the buck after limping to a .184 batting average and striking out 38 times in his first 29 games.

Since then, he has 20 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple and nine homers) in his past 32 games -- including a two-run blast for his 100th career homer in Cincinnati's 6-5 win in the series opener on Friday.

"I'm gonna keep take my reps, and I'm gonna keep getting better," Candelario, 30, told Bally Sports Cincinnati. "I came here to contribute to the team offensively and defensively. As a teammate, I'm going to be in the best position that I can ever be to help my team win. It's gonna get better and better every single day."

It's been pretty darn good of late for the Reds, who have won nine of their past 11 games.

On Saturday, Cincinnati will send left-hander Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28 ERA) to the mound to face Milwaukee right-hander Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19).

Abbott, 25, improved to 4-1 in his past six outings after allowing one run on five hits and four walks in five innings during a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs last Saturday.

"I didn't have it command-wise," Abbott said. "But with them behind me making the plays, I was able to grind out five (innings). I'd love to go more, but it was one of those days where you have to go as much as you can as long as you can to save the bullpen."

Cincinnati struggled to make plays on Friday, with shortstop Elly De La Cruz committing three errors and Candelario making two errors at third base.

Abbott is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in four career encounters against Milwaukee.

Wilson is 2-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 12 career appearances (five starts) vs. Cincinnati. He is 1-0 in two relief outings against the Reds this season, having allowed one run on three hits in four innings.

Wilson, 26, was shelled in his latest start on Sunday. He permitted seven runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 10-2 shellacking by the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee rookie Jackson Chourio had an RBI single to highlight his second straight two-hit performance on Friday. He has one homer to go with eight hits, four RBIs and three runs over his last six games.

"He's come along nicely," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of Chourio. "He's taken balls and swinging at strikes. Couple lapses here and there, but by and large been pretty good. That's the foundation of it, and we know the kid has the talent and the ability, so hopefully that stays consistent."

Milwaukee's William Contreras hit a solo homer on Friday to increase his hitting streak to eight games. He has hit safely in all four games against Cincinnati this season.

