The 2023 Futures Game, the 24th all-time, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8. As has become the custom, the game will be contested between American and National League squads. (The Futures Game used to adhere to a different format, pitting a United States team against a World roster.) Former Mariners players Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will serve as the managers.
If you're wondering how you can watch this year's Futures Game, you're in luck. Here's that information in a handy-dandy bulleted point format:
- When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
Here are five things to know about this year's Futures Game.
1. Game will last just seven innings
If you enjoyed the truncated doubleheader games from the 2020 season, then you're in luck. The Futures Game will not be a nine-inning affair. Rather, it'll go seven by design. If an eighth inning is required, the teams will begin their respective halves of the frame with the automatic runner at second base -- or, the now-usual operating procedure for extra-inning tilts.
2. Series tied through three games
Again, the switch to the AL-NL format is relatively new. The AL, who will serve as the "home" team in this game, won last year's game by a 6-4 final. The NL won the 2021 contest, while the two sides played to a tie in 2019. The 2020 edition of the Futures Game, along with the rest of the All-Star festivities, was canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
3. Automated strike zone challenge system in play
The Futures Game will experiment with the same automated strike-zone challenge system that has been used throughout the Triple-A season. Essentially, a human umpire will call balls and strikes, but teams will be allowed two challenges per game that force the umpires to consult with the automated strike zone. The players initiate said challenges by tapping on their helmets. A team cannot gain or maintain challenges once they're used.
4. Past Futures Game MVPs
Does winning the Futures Game MVP designation mean that your future is honeycombed with potential? Not necessarily. Some players have launched successful careers from it, however, including Kyle Schwarber, Joey Gallo, Nick Castellanos, and Grady Sizemore.
Here's a complete list of Future Games MVPs, dating all the way back to the event's inception, courtesy of MLB:
- 2022 Shea Langeliers, AL (OAK) 1-for-2, HR, RBI
- 2021 Brennen Davis, NL (CHI) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- 2019 Sam Huff, AL (TEX) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI
- 2018 Taylor Trammell, U.S. (CIN) 2-for-2, HR, 3B, 2 R
- 2017 Brent Honeywell, U.S. (TB) W, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO
- 2016 Yoán Moncada, World (BOS) 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R
- 2015 Kyle Schwarber, U.S. (CHI) 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI
- 2014 Joey Gallo, U.S. (TEX) 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R
- 2013 Matt Davidson, U.S. (ARI) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R
- 2012 Nick Castellanos, U.S. (DET) 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R
- 2011 Grant Green, U.S. (OAK) 2-for-2, 2 2B, RBI
- 2010 Hank Conger, U.S. (LAA 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R
- 2009 Rene Tosoni, World (MIN) 1-for-1, 2B, RBI, R
- 2008 Che-Hsuan Lin, World (BOS) 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI
- 2007 Chin-Lung Hu, World (LAD) 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- 2006 Billy Butler, U.S. (KC) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
- 2005 Justin Huber, World (KC) 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI
- 2004 Aaron Hill, U.S. (TOR) 1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBI
- 2003 Grady Sizemore, U.S. (CLE) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
- 2002 Jose Reyes, World (NYM) 1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI
- 2001 Toby Hall, U.S. (TB) 2-for-3, HR, RBI, SB
- 2000 Sean Burroughs, U.S. (SD) 3-for-4
- 1999 Alfonso Soriano, World (NYY) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI
5. Holliday, Mayer lead loaded rosters
Some of the best prospects in the minors in our estimation will partake in this year's Futures Game, including two top-five prospects in shortstops Jackson Holliday (Orioles) and Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox). Here are the full rosters:
American League
|Catchers
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
No. 29
No. 72
No. 37
|Infielders
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
No. 17
No. 1
No. 43
Tigers
Rays
No. 42
No. 5
Angels
Red Sox
No. 91
|Outfielders
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
Athletics
Mariners
No. 76
Orioles
No. 40
|Pitchers
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
RHP Clayton Beeter
Yankees
RHP Jonathan Cannon
LHP Joey Cantillo
LHP Shane Drohan
Red Sox
RHP David Festa
RHP Will Klein
RHP Sem Robberse
RHP Owen White
No. 48
RHP Yosver Zulueta
Blue Jays
National League
|Catchers
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
Jeferson Quero
No. 79
No. 51
|Infielders
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
No. 75
Diamondbacks
No. 7
No. 19
No. 12
B.J. Murray Jr.
No. 39
|Outfielders
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
Jackson Chourio
Brewers
No. 3
No. 90
Cubs
No. 10
No. 97
Victor Scott II
Nationals
No. 6
|Pitchers
|MLB team
|MLB.com top 100 rank
RHP Mick Abel
Phillies
No. 46
LHP Kyle Harrison
No. 14
RHP Tink Hence
Cardinals
No. 66
RHP J.P. Massey
Pirates
Brewers
No. 93
LHP Patrick Monteverde
Marlins
RHP Mike Vasil
Giants