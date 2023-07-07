The 2023 Futures Game, the 24th all-time, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8. As has become the custom, the game will be contested between American and National League squads. (The Futures Game used to adhere to a different format, pitting a United States team against a World roster.) Former Mariners players Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will serve as the managers.

If you're wondering how you can watch this year's Futures Game, you're in luck. Here's that information in a handy-dandy bulleted point format:

When : Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)

: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA) TV/Streaming: Peacock

Here are five things to know about this year's Futures Game.

1. Game will last just seven innings

If you enjoyed the truncated doubleheader games from the 2020 season, then you're in luck. The Futures Game will not be a nine-inning affair. Rather, it'll go seven by design. If an eighth inning is required, the teams will begin their respective halves of the frame with the automatic runner at second base -- or, the now-usual operating procedure for extra-inning tilts.

2. Series tied through three games

Again, the switch to the AL-NL format is relatively new. The AL, who will serve as the "home" team in this game, won last year's game by a 6-4 final. The NL won the 2021 contest, while the two sides played to a tie in 2019. The 2020 edition of the Futures Game, along with the rest of the All-Star festivities, was canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

3. Automated strike zone challenge system in play

The Futures Game will experiment with the same automated strike-zone challenge system that has been used throughout the Triple-A season. Essentially, a human umpire will call balls and strikes, but teams will be allowed two challenges per game that force the umpires to consult with the automated strike zone. The players initiate said challenges by tapping on their helmets. A team cannot gain or maintain challenges once they're used.

4. Past Futures Game MVPs

Does winning the Futures Game MVP designation mean that your future is honeycombed with potential? Not necessarily. Some players have launched successful careers from it, however, including Kyle Schwarber, Joey Gallo, Nick Castellanos, and Grady Sizemore.

Here's a complete list of Future Games MVPs, dating all the way back to the event's inception, courtesy of MLB:

2022 Shea Langeliers, AL (OAK) 1-for-2, HR, RBI

2021 Brennen Davis, NL (CHI) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI

2019 Sam Huff, AL (TEX) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI

2018 Taylor Trammell, U.S. (CIN) 2-for-2, HR, 3B, 2 R

2017 Brent Honeywell, U.S. (TB) W, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO

2016 Yoán Moncada, World (BOS) 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R

2015 Kyle Schwarber, U.S. (CHI) 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI

2014 Joey Gallo, U.S. (TEX) 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R

2013 Matt Davidson, U.S. (ARI) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R

2012 Nick Castellanos, U.S. (DET) 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R

2011 Grant Green, U.S. (OAK) 2-for-2, 2 2B, RBI

2010 Hank Conger, U.S. (LAA 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R

2009 Rene Tosoni, World (MIN) 1-for-1, 2B, RBI, R

2008 Che-Hsuan Lin, World (BOS) 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI

2007 Chin-Lung Hu, World (LAD) 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

2006 Billy Butler, U.S. (KC) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

2005 Justin Huber, World (KC) 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI

2004 Aaron Hill, U.S. (TOR) 1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBI

2003 Grady Sizemore, U.S. (CLE) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

2002 Jose Reyes, World (NYM) 1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI

2001 Toby Hall, U.S. (TB) 2-for-3, HR, RBI, SB

2000 Sean Burroughs, U.S. (SD) 3-for-4

1999 Alfonso Soriano, World (NYY) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI

5. Holliday, Mayer lead loaded rosters

Some of the best prospects in the minors in our estimation will partake in this year's Futures Game, including two top-five prospects in shortstops Jackson Holliday (Orioles) and Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox). Here are the full rosters:

American League

National League