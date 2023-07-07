holliday-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2023 Futures Game, the 24th all-time, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8. As has become the custom, the game will be contested between American and National League squads. (The Futures Game used to adhere to a different format, pitting a United States team against a World roster.) Former Mariners players Harold Reynolds (AL) and Raul Ibañez (NL) will serve as the managers.

If you're wondering how you can watch this year's Futures Game, you're in luck. Here's that information in a handy-dandy bulleted point format:

  • When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)
  • TV/Streaming: Peacock

Here are five things to know about this year's Futures Game.

1. Game will last just seven innings

If you enjoyed the truncated doubleheader games from the 2020 season, then you're in luck. The Futures Game will not be a nine-inning affair. Rather, it'll go seven by design. If an eighth inning is required, the teams will begin their respective halves of the frame with the automatic runner at second base -- or, the now-usual operating procedure for extra-inning tilts.

2. Series tied through three games

Again, the switch to the AL-NL format is relatively new. The AL, who will serve as the "home" team in this game, won last year's game by a 6-4 final. The NL won the 2021 contest, while the two sides played to a tie in 2019. The 2020 edition of the Futures Game, along with the rest of the All-Star festivities, was canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

3. Automated strike zone challenge system in play

The Futures Game will experiment with the same automated strike-zone challenge system that has been used throughout the Triple-A season. Essentially, a human umpire will call balls and strikes, but teams will be allowed two challenges per game that force the umpires to consult with the automated strike zone. The players initiate said challenges by tapping on their helmets. A team cannot gain or maintain challenges once they're used.

4. Past Futures Game MVPs

Does winning the Futures Game MVP designation mean that your future is honeycombed with potential? Not necessarily. Some players have launched successful careers from it, however, including Kyle Schwarber, Joey Gallo, Nick Castellanos, and Grady Sizemore. 

Here's a complete list of Future Games MVPs, dating all the way back to the event's inception, courtesy of MLB:

  • 2022 Shea Langeliers, AL (OAK) 1-for-2, HR, RBI
  • 2021 Brennen Davis, NL (CHI) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI
  • 2019 Sam Huff, AL (TEX) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI
  • 2018 Taylor Trammell, U.S. (CIN) 2-for-2, HR, 3B, 2 R
  • 2017 Brent Honeywell, U.S. (TB) W, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 SO
  • 2016 Yoán Moncada, World (BOS) 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R
  • 2015 Kyle Schwarber, U.S. (CHI) 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI
  • 2014 Joey Gallo, U.S. (TEX) 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R
  • 2013 Matt Davidson, U.S. (ARI) 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, R
  • 2012 Nick Castellanos, U.S. (DET) 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R
  • 2011 Grant Green, U.S. (OAK) 2-for-2, 2 2B, RBI
  • 2010 Hank Conger, U.S. (LAA 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R
  • 2009 Rene Tosoni, World (MIN) 1-for-1, 2B, RBI, R
  • 2008 Che-Hsuan Lin, World (BOS) 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI
  • 2007 Chin-Lung Hu, World (LAD) 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
  • 2006 Billy Butler, U.S. (KC) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
  • 2005 Justin Huber, World (KC) 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI
  • 2004 Aaron Hill, U.S. (TOR) 1-for-1, 2B, 2 RBI
  • 2003 Grady Sizemore, U.S. (CLE) 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI
  • 2002 Jose Reyes, World (NYM) 1-for-2, 3B, 3 RBI
  • 2001 Toby Hall, U.S. (TB) 2-for-3, HR, RBI, SB
  • 2000 Sean Burroughs, U.S. (SD) 3-for-4
  • 1999 Alfonso Soriano, World (NYY) 2-for-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI

5. Holliday, Mayer lead loaded rosters

Some of the best prospects in the minors in our estimation will partake in this year's Futures Game, including two top-five prospects in shortstops Jackson Holliday (Orioles) and Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox). Here are the full rosters:

American League

CatchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Harry Ford

Mariners

No. 29

Edgar Quero

Angels

No. 72

Tyler Soderstrom

Athletics

No. 37

InfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Junior Caminero

Rays

No. 17

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

No. 1

Colt Keith

Tigers

No. 43

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Tigers

Kyle Manzardo

Rays

No. 42

Marcelo Mayer

Red Sox

No. 5

Kyren Paris

Angels

Nick Yorke

Red Sox

No. 91

OutfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Lawrence Butler

Athletics

Jonatan Clase

Mariners

Drew Gilbert

Astros

No. 76

Spencer Jones

Yankees

Heston Kjerstad

Orioles

No. 40

PitchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

RHP Clayton Beeter

Yankees

RHP Jonathan Cannon

White Sox

LHP Joey Cantillo

Guardians

LHP Shane Drohan

Red Sox

RHP David Festa

Twins

RHP Will Klein

Royals

RHP Sem Robberse

Blue Jays

RHP Owen White

Rangers

No. 48

RHP Yosver Zulueta

Blue Jays

National League

CatchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Jeferson Quero

Brewers

No. 79

Dalton Rushing

Dodgers

No. 51

InfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Ryan Bliss

Diamondbacks

Brady House

Nationals

No. 75

Jordan Lawlar

Diamondbacks

No. 7

Noelvi Marte

Reds

No. 19

Jackson Merrill

Padres

No. 12

B.J. Murray Jr.

Cubs

Nasim Nunez

Marlins

Endy Rodriguez

Pirates

No. 39

OutfieldersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

Jackson Chourio

Brewers

No. 3

Justin Crawford

Phillies

No. 90

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

No. 10

Yanquiel Fernandez

Rockies

No. 97

Victor Scott II

Cardinals

James Wood

Nationals

No. 6

PitchersMLB teamMLB.com top 100 rank

RHP Mick Abel

Phillies

No. 46

LHP Kyle Harrison

Giants

No. 14

RHP Tink Hence

Cardinals

No. 66

RHP J.P. Massey

Pirates

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Brewers

No. 93

LHP Patrick Monteverde

Marlins

LHP Spencer Schwellenbach

Braves

RHP Mike Vasil

Mets

LHP Carson Whisenhunt

Giants