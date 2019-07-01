NBA Free Agency 2019: As Lakers wait for Kawhi Leonard, potential backup plans are falling off the board

After the Lakers navigated their way to $32 million in cap space, all the talk has been about whether they should spend that money on one max player or split it between multiple role players to fill out a deeper team. Clearly, the Lakers are going for the big fish, and with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant going to Brooklyn, and Jimmy Butler reportedly on his way to Miami in a sign and trade with Philly, and Kemba Walker headed to Boston, there is only one left: Kawhi Leonard.

Well, maybe two, as for some odd reason the Warriors haven't announced the max extension for Klay Thompson everyone said was imminent. But for the moment, we'll assume that deal gets done.

For the Lakers, this is all about getting Kawhi.

Problem is, as the Lakers are waiting on the potential third piece to what would unquestionably be the heaviest-hitting Big 3 in NBA history, a whole bunch of players that would've presumably been backup plans as solid role players are falling off the board.

Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon are going to the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic is going to Utah. Rodney Hood is going back to Portland. J.J. Redick is going to New Orleans. Brook Lopez is going back to Milwaukee. Derrick Rose is headed to Detroit. Nikola Mirotic is going back to Spain. Rudy Gay is staying with San Antonio. Terrence Ross is staying with Orlando. Darren Collison retired.

Names like Danny Green, Seth Curry and potentially even DeMarcus Cousins are still out there, and the guy that suddenly feels like the biggest backup plan, D'Angelo Russell is unsigned as well. But for how long? The Warriors could be working on a sign and trade with Brooklyn for Kevin Durant, and Russell might well be included in that somehow. The Timberwolves are scouring the league trying to find a trade that would open up the space to sign Russell. A lot of teams want him, and unless he's given the Lakers his word he will wait for Kawhi to make his decision before he makes his own, someone's going to snatch Russell up.

If Kawhi signs with the Lakers, nobody cares about any of these guys, and perhaps the signs are pointing to this happening as there are no longer any superstar teammates to join up with elsewhere. He either goes to the Clippers as the only star or stays in Toronto as the only star. If he wants multiple star sidekicks, the Lakers are the only team left.

But if this doesn't happen, the Lakers are going to care a lot about these guys they are missing out on. Suddenly they'll be going into next season with LeBron, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and a bunch of leftovers.

It's not time to hit the panic button. Kawhi may be getting more and more likely. But when people talk about how much timing and the domino effect matters in free agency, this is a prime example. Kawhi is the Lakers' cake, but if they lose him, there might not be much left to eat.