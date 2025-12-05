The college football regular season is over and the postseason begins for several teams this weekend. Conference championships are on the line as the final missing piece before the College Football Playoff selections. For players in those games, it's an opportunity to showcase their talents on one of the game's biggest stages and with so many other competitors sidelined at home,

A dozen NFL teams without postseason aspirations of their own should be tuning in for an early opportunity to scout some of the 2026 NFL Draft's best prospects. Here is one to watch for each team with a sub .500 record:

Conference championship schedule

Friday

Saturday

Big 12: BYU vs. Texas Tech (12 p.m.)

BYU vs. Texas Tech (12 p.m.) MAC: Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (12 p.m.)

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan (12 p.m.) SEC: Georgia vs. Alabama (4 p.m.)

Georgia vs. Alabama (4 p.m.) Big Ten: Indiana vs. Ohio State (8 p.m.)

Indiana vs. Ohio State (8 p.m.) ACC: Duke vs. Virginia (8 p.m.)

The Six Pack: Picks for Alabama vs. Georgia, Texas Tech vs. BYU and Tom Fornelli's lock of the week Tom Fornelli

Atlanta probably wished it had a bit more confidence in Michael Penix Jr. moving forward, but the organization is not going to cut bait yet. It has assembled a good collection of skill players. The focus should be a continuation of building up a young defense.

Igbinosun is not going to be a first-round pick, but he is a good compliment to A.J. Terrell, who will have three years remaining on his second contract. Igbinosun is expected to be a Day 2 selection.

The Falcons do not own the rights to their first-round pick. For that reason, Rams fans may have come here expecting to find their team listed. Although not in this exercise, Los Angeles may want to fixate on Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The Cardinals could conceivably target Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson or one of the other top quarterback prospects to replace Kyler Murray. However, a quarterback may not be in the cards.

The Cardinals could continue building out that young defense with a pass rusher like Bailey. Among players with at least 250 pass rush snaps, Bailey ranks first in pressure rate (22.7%), according to TruMedia. His 12.5 sacks are also the most in college football.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Bengals defense, in general, has been underwhelming to the surprise of no one. The team has drafted defensive players, but seen little return.

Downs may be one of the best prospects in this class, but he gets dinged since he plays a position considered low priority. Cincinnati may feel differently having seen its safeties take meandering routes to the ball-carrier and not finishing tackles in space.

His older brother, wide receiver Josh Downs, was a second-round pick by the Colts.

Some are still holding out hope that Shedeur Sanders is the answer at quarterback for the Browns, but the reality is that nothing can be done over the final five games to convince them not to take a quarterback.

The defense is arguably the best in the league and yet the offense has been hampered year after year by poor quarterback play. Mendoza is a big body who makes good decisions and throws an average football. He has proven capable of winning in non-traditional environments like California and Indiana, so there is no reason to believe Cleveland would be any different.

Wilson's 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Wide-open QB race creates chaos at the top of board Ryan Wilson

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

When Jakobi Meyers was traded to Jacksonville, the Raiders were left cobbling together a pass-catching unit that features Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett, Jack Bech and others. They certainly need to build up the offensive line and, more importantly, the defense, but few are going to have the impact of Tate.

Quarterback will be in the conversation, but the team may need to have a top-two pick to ensure itself a bite at the apple.

Jermaine Mathews Jr., CB, Ohio State

It was evident cornerback would be an issue for the Dolphins coming into the season, and that sentiment remains true.

Mathews has stepped into a larger role this season and delivered with a forced fumble and two interceptions for the national championship contender.

The team spent ample resources on the defensive interior and now must address the secondary. Wide receiver is another spot with Tyreek Hill's salary cap hit almost surely paving his way out of town this offseason.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The fifth Buckeye on the list, but certainly not the last. Styles may be overshadowed by teammate Arvell Reese, but is worth early-round consideration of his own. His father, Lorenzo, was a third-round pick of the Falcons in 1995.

Styles would step into a Vikings defense allowing the 10th-most rushing yards per game.

In this scenario, Styles would be a potential trade-up target from the second round if he were not to fall to them.

The jury is still out on second-round quarterback selection Tyler Shough. The Saints shipped Rashid Shaheed to the Pacific Northwest.

If quarterback is not the play in Round 1, then supporting Shough should be of the utmost priority. The NFC South welcomed rookie receivers Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan in 2025. The division's infusion of young pass-catchers continues with Cooper, who has made big-time plays for Indiana all season.

Jaxson Dart needs to take better care of his body in regards to running the football, but there is no question he has brought a lot of energy to a Giants offense that has been without Malik Nabers for quite some time.

If he is the quarterback of the future, then the franchise needs to take steps towards protecting him. Parker has played right tackle, but will transition inside at the next level.

Duke, despite having five losses, has an opportunity to win the ACC with a win over No. 17 Virginia.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

In some cases, it can be difficult to identify a team's needs, but the Jets may as well have sent one of those planes at the beach pulling a banner that reads "defensive tackle and cornerback." Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has shown promise since coming over from Tennessee, which leaves defensive tackle as the bigger of two needs.

McDonald would be a target with the second of the team's two first-round picks or in the second round.

Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

The Titans parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan. The team will be seeking new leadership once the season ends, and that will inform its roster-building strategy, but pass rusher is expected to be a need regardless of who is coaching.

Reese is listed as a linebacker, but has shown a lot of promise as a pass rusher. The transition has worked well for others like Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter. Reese could be equally successful making the transition.

Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will each be 30 years old or older next season. Samuel is on an expiring contract. Wide receiver is not a position in which age and experience are advantages. The Commanders must consider preparations for a future with Jayden Daniels.

Branch is dynamic after the catch. In theory, he would be a Day 2 target for the Commanders.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.