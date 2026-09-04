The 2027 NFL Draft is roughly eight months away, and a lot will change between now and then. Similar to a time capsule, CBS Sports' NFL Draft analysts answered questions fans may have as the college football and NFL seasons begin, with the intent of seeing how those responses age over the course of the season.

Ryan Wilson and I answer some of the draft's most pressing questions as we see them in early September.

1. Who will end up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Ryan Wilson: QB Dante Moore, Oregon. "Dante Moore is my QB1 heading into the 2026 season and the best bet to be the top pick next April because the tape already shows the traits of a No. 1 pick. Plus, he would've been the No. 2 pick in last spring's draft had he not returned to Oregon. He is composed, navigates the pocket naturally and can make the type of downfield throws that separate good college quarterbacks from future NFL starters. He still needs to be more consistent when the first read disappears or the pocket gets messy, but the best version of Moore looks like the best quarterback in this class."

Josh Edwards: QB Arch Manning, Texas. "Arch Manning does a good job operating within the pocket, and his last name obviously carries a lot of weight. If the decision between Oregon's Dante Moore, Manning or anyone else is remotely close, I could see an owner putting his thumb on the scale in favor of Manning. Manning could theoretically return for the 2027 season, but the odds are probably against it."

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2. Who is the under-the-radar QB everyone will be talking about entering draft season?

Wilson: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State. "Drew Mestemaker went from a zero-star high school backup and North Texas walk-on to leading the country with 4,379 passing yards last season. He processes quickly, works through reads and throws with touch, although the arm strength is more solid than special. If that production follows him to Oklahoma State against better competition, the first-round conversation will get loud quickly."

Edwards: Kenny Minchey, Kentucky. "It is tough to pick an under-the-radar quarterback because quarterbacks transfer to receive more playing time. To fit the criteria, one would likely have to find a first-year starter in a system that fits him. Kenny Minchey lost the Notre Dame job to C.J. Carr last year and is now playing for Will Stein, who helped develop Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore."

3. Which college football transfer will be drafted highest?

Wilson: OT Jordan Seaton, LSU. "Since we talked up Mestemaker above, we'll go with a non-QB here (though I would not be shocked if the answer does, in fact, end up being … Mestemaker). The move from Colorado to LSU gives left tackle Jordan Seaton an SEC stage to reinforce what the tape already shows. He has an enormous, thick frame but plays light on his feet, anchors against power and can wreak havoc in space. He also cut his pressures allowed from 37 in 2024 to seven last season. Stay healthy, and he could be the first offensive lineman drafted."

Edwards: WR Cam Coleman, Texas. "Auburn's offense was really disjointed last season, so it is reasonable to think his play may improve with more reliable quarterback play. Through the offseason, Coleman's highlights have stuck with me as evidence of his potential."

4. Which non-QB prospect will be the biggest riser?

Wilson: TE Trey'Dez Green, LSU. "LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is already among the 10 best players on my preseason big board, but he has the physical profile to climb even higher. At 6-foot-7, he can line up inline, in the slot or outside, run away from linebackers and consistently create problems in the red zone. He caught seven touchdowns last season and set LSU's single-season record for a tight end while also showing legitimate blocking ability despite being listed at 238. Clean up the focus drops, and top-five buzz won't feel unreasonable."

Edwards: CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami. "In watching Frederique this summer, he had some of the best man coverage skills of any cornerback I watched. He dealt with injuries last season, so it will be interesting to see how he rebounds. If healthy, he has the potential to be among the first cornerbacks drafted after Notre Dame's Leonard Moore."

5. What is the strongest position in the draft?

Wilson: QB, WR or EDGE. "It may be a three-way tie. Quarterback has Moore and Arch Manning at the top, with Julian Sayin, Jayden Maiava, Darian Mensah and the aforementioned Mestemaker just scratching the surface on that group. Wide receiver starts with Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman, while the edge group is headlined by Colin Simmons and Dylan Stewart. Each position currently has six players inside my top 50. QB will drive the conversation, but wide receiver and pass rusher may prove just as deep."

Edwards: WR. "Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Texas' Cam Coleman are oft-mentioned premium talents in the 2027 class, but Indiana's Charlie Becker is up there as well. Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams has the potential to be one of those performers. The depth of the class continues well into Day 2. Defensive tackle could be up there as well if all the youth declares."

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6. What is the weakest position in the draft?

Wilson: IOL. "Interior offensive line looks like the weakest group right now. Greg Johnson is the top guard on my board at No. 30, followed by Kade Pieper at No. 46. That doesn't mean there won't be NFL starters in the group or that we won't have some current college tackles project to guard or center at the next level, but it will be something to monitor throughout the 2026 season."

Edwards: IOL. "In going through the summer scouting process, the sheer volume of interior offensive linemen is probably lower than at most other positions. The linebacker room may be relatively dependent on several young players entering the draft as opposed to returning to college football."

7. Which NFL team will hold the rights to the No. 1 overall pick?

Wilson: Dolphins. "Miami is in a full reset with a new coach, an unproven starter in Malik Willis and a receiver room built around young players still finding their way. De'Von Achane is a bright spot, but no roster has a smaller margin for error. The Dolphins head into the season with 10 rookies listed as first- or second-teamers on the depth chart."

Edwards: Dolphins. "The roster is one of the worst I've seen in a long time. The intention of the season is to evaluate who may be part of the rebuild and what needs the franchise may have next offseason."

8. Who will win the College Football Playoff National Championship? And who will win the Super Bowl?

Wilson: Ohio State and the Bills. "Ohio State has the best player in college football in Jeremiah Smith, a QB in Julian Sayin who wins with patience and precision, and a defense that features Kenyatta Jackson, Jaylen McClain and tone-setting transfer Earl Little Jr.

"Is this finally the Bills' year? Because it sure feels like time is running out. Josh Allen is still in his prime and one of the best players in the league, and DJ Moore gives him the proven outside target he has been missing. Then there's a new (old) voice in Joe Brady, who is now the head coach, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard should have the unit playing more aggressively and less predictably."

Edwards: Oregon and the Rams. "Oregon has the best returning roster, which was a pitfall in identifying Penn State as a contender last season. The Rams have the most talent of any one team. Can they stay healthy?"