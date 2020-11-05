|
|
|GB
|SF
Packers-49ers Preview
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) When the San Francisco 49ers dealt Green Bay a humiliating loss last November, it was Nick Bosa controlling the line of scrimmage and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel catching long TD passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.
When the teams met again two months later in the NFC title game, the Niners won behind 229 yards rushing and four TDs from Raheem Mostert.
When they face off at Levi's Stadium for the third time in less than a year Thursday night, the Niners (4-4) will look nothing like that juggernaut that dealt the Packers (5-2) two lopsided losses. A spate of injuries has derailed the defending NFC champions.
''It makes things more of a challenge,'' coach Kyle Shanahan said. ''We have experience of losing guys in the past where our team knows how to deal with it. Kind of what we're going through now is a little unprecedented, just I think for us and probably for anybody, but I think our guys take it as a challenge. Yeah, when you lose guys that you depend on and guys that you want out there, there's a little depressing feeling to it for everybody right when you hear it. But then you've got to go play.''
The Niners have been decimated by injuries this season, with Garoppolo and Kittle the latest to go down this week. San Francisco will also be without Mostert, Samuel, Bosa and Richard Sherman among others. Receiver Kendrick Bourne then tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning no player who gained a yard on offense for San Francisco in those two games in which the 49ers outscored the Packers 74-28 will play Thursday.
The Packers are dealing with their own issues, with running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 list and leading rusher Aaron Jones (calf) a game-time decision.
That will put even more pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers to carry the offense.
''I think as a competitor you're always excited about the challenges,'' Rodgers said. ''You'd love having your guys in there at full strength, for sure, but there is that fun challenge of going in there without some of those guys and trying to find a way to win.''
Rodgers struggled against the Niners last season. His 3.2 yards per attempt in the regular-season meeting were the lowest in 181 career starts. The Packers then got down 27-0 at halftime in the NFC title game before Rodgers got going a bit in the second half.
Niners linebacker Fred Warner believes those results will fuel the Packers.
''This is probably one of the games they talked about a lot, probably early on in the season or in the offseason just because of the way it went,'' Warner said. ''I know they're looking forward to it.''
UNCERTAIN RB SITUATION
The Packers may be playing without their top three running backs. Missing Jones is the most damaging.
''We'll give him up to game time, and then we'll figure it out,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.
The Packers' only other running backs are Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who is currently on the practice squad. Ervin has four carries and Dexter Williams has none this season.
MULLENS MANIA
Nick Mullens gets another chance at QB for the Niners after an up-and-down performance earlier in the season when Garoppolo first got hurt. Mullens threw for 343 yards and a TD in a win against the Giants in Week 3 before getting pulled after two fourth-quarter turnovers in a loss to Philadelphia the following week. Mullens played well in relief last week with 238 yards passing and two TDs in the fourth quarter at Seattle.
''I know Nick can go out and do that,'' Shanahan said. ''You guys saw that throughout the game in Seattle, and it's important that we just build a good game plan around him, all our guys play as well as they can and just let the game come to Nick.''
PACKERS' POROUS RUN DEFENSE
The Packers gave up 285 yards rushing in that NFC championship game, and their run defense remains a concern. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook rushed for 163 yards, caught two passes for 63 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Vikings' 28-22 victory at Green Bay on Sunday.
''Guys just got to do their job,'' Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. ''That's just what it comes down to. We've all got to just buy into it, do our job, beat blocks and fill in and be where we're supposed to be. It's as simple as that.''
PASS CATCHERS
Bourne's positive test had ripple effects with rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams and Samuel all placed on the COVID-19 list as ''high risk'' contacts. That leaves Trent Taylor as the only available wide receiver with a reception this season. Taylor has nine catches for 77 yards.
Richie James Jr. has no catches this season and practice squad options Kevin White, River Cracraft and Chris Finke also haven't caught a pass.
---
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee contributed to this report
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
305 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|
36
FPTS
|
R. James
13 WR
128 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
12
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:05
|19:40
|1st Downs
|21
|9
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|13
|3
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|400
|197
|Total Plays
|59
|39
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|46
|Rush Attempts
|27
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|294
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|25-31
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|4-54.8
|Return Yards
|17
|114
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-114
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|400
|TOTAL YDS
|197
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|25/31
|305
|4
|0
|36
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|15
|58
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|8
|24
|0
|8
|6
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Williams 22 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
36
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|36
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|10
|173
|1
|49
|23
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
17
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|2
|53
|2
|52
|17
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|5
|4
|48
|0
|24
|6
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|5
|21
|0
|15
|7
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
6
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 42 ILB
|O. Burks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 90 DT
|M. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hollman 29 CB
|K. Hollman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Patrick 62 OG
|L. Patrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
10
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|53
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|2
|48.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|13/24
|160
|0
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|9
|43
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|4
|3
|0
|4
|0
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. James 13 WR
12
FPTS
|R. James
|10
|6
|128
|0
|47
|12
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Cracraft 1 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Reed 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tartt 29 SS
|J. Tartt
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 78 DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
3
FPTS
|R. Gould
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|54.8
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Walter RB
0
FPTS
|A. Walter
|3
|21.3
|34
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - GB 35(6:20 - 4th) M.Crosby 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - GB 35(7:03 - 4th) T.Ervin right end to SF 35 for no gain (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GB 35(7:45 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to SF 35 for no gain (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - GB 35(8:29 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to SF 35 for no gain (M.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(8:52 - 4th) T.Ervin left guard to SF 25 for 5 yards (E.Moseley). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at SF 30 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 36(9:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin ran ob at SF 30 for 6 yards. Caught at SF 30 0-YAC
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - GB 45(10:20 - 4th) M.Taylor right end to SF 36 for 9 yards (J.Ward; J.Verrett).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(11:01 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to SF 45 for -2 yards (F.Warner; M.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 47(11:43 - 4th) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 43 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(12:24 - 4th) T.Ervin right tackle to SF 47 for 8 yards (E.Moseley).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 11(13:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 45 for 34 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at GB 35 10-YAC
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 8(13:46 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Shepherd to GB 11 for 3 yards (F.Warner). Caught at GB 6 5-YAC
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 5(14:29 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to GB 8 for 3 yards (F.Warner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SF 5(14:32 - 4th) N.Mullens up the middle to GB 5 for no gain (R.Gary; T.Summers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SF 14(14:57 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James to GB 5 for 9 yards (R.Gary). Caught at GB 20 15-YAC
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 14(15:00 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - SF 24(0:16 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley to GB 14 for 10 yards (O.Burks). Caught at GB 20 6-YAC
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 14(0:31 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at GB 9 for 5 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 14 - No Play.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 39(1:15 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James pushed ob at GB 14 for 47 yards (A.Amos). Caught at SF 38 24-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(1:54 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 39 for no gain (Z.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 46 yards from GB 35 to SF 19. R.Dwelley to SF 39 for 20 yards (J.Lovett).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - GB 1(2:04 - 3rd) M.Crosby 19 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(2:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(2:55 - 3rd) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 1 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(3:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 3 for 7 yards (A.Al-Shaair). Caught at SF 8 5-YAC
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 14(4:13 - 3rd) T.Ervin up the middle to SF 10 for 4 yards (M.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(4:46 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 14 for 9 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at SF 25 11-YAC
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(5:27 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin to SF 23 for 24 yards (E.Moseley). Caught at 50 27-YAC
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(5:34 - 3rd) N.Mullens sacked at SF 48 for -8 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] RECOVERED by GB-Z.Smith at SF 47.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(5:57 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.McKinnon to SF 41 for 1 yard (J.Jackson). PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at SF 41. Caught at SF 41 0-YAC
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 38(6:39 - 3rd) J.McKinnon left guard to SF 40 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster; O.Burks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(7:14 - 3rd) J.McKinnon up the middle to SF 38 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 47 yards from GB 35 to SF 18. A.Walter pushed ob at SF 30 for 12 yards (R.Ramsey).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:17 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(7:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 9(8:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 1 for 8 yards (J.Ward; D.Greenlaw). Caught at SF 8 7-YAC
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 10(8:53 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to SF 9 for 1 yard (A.Al-Shaair; J.Verrett). Caught at SF 9 0-YAC
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 21(9:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 10 for 11 yards (J.Ward). Caught at SF 17 7-YAC
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 24(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to SF 21 for 3 yards (F.Warner). Caught at SF 22 1-YAC
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:08 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to SF 24 for 4 yards (K.Hyder).
|+49 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 23(11:47 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams ran ob at SF 28 for 49 yards. Caught at SF 44 16-YAC
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 23(12:32 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 23 for no gain (K.Hyder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(13:17 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to GB 23 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 43(13:25 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 57 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 43(13:29 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 37(14:08 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Dwelley to SF 43 for 6 yards (T.Summers). Caught at SF 41 2-YAC
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(14:47 - 3rd) J.Hasty right end to SF 37 for -1 yards (O.Burks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SF 37(14:51 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley. PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 33(14:55 - 3rd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.James (P.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to SF -1. A.Walter pushed ob at SF 33 for 34 yards (H.Black).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SF 30(0:51 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to GB 26 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SF 30(0:55 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.James.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(1:41 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short right to R.Cracraft to SF 30 for 5 yards (K.Hollman). Caught at SF 20 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:47 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep middle to R.James [Z.Smith].
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 58 yards from GB 35 to SF 7. A.Walter to SF 25 for 18 yards (R.Ramsey; H.Black).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN. Caught at SF 1 1-YAC
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 37(2:25 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin pushed ob at GB 48 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw). Caught at GB 41 7-YAC
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(3:09 - 2nd) T.Ervin right guard to GB 37 for 2 yards (K.Hyder; A.Al-Shaair).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 28(3:42 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 35 for 7 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 26(4:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 28 for 2 yards (F.Warner). Caught at GB 26 2-YAC
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(4:59 - 2nd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 26 for 3 yards (J.Taylor; J.Tartt).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 17(5:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by J.Verrett at GB 28. J.Verrett ran ob at GB 17 for 11 yards (D.Adams). PENALTY on SF Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 18 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 13(5:22 - 2nd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 18 for 5 yards (J.Tartt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 13(5:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SF 29(5:34 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 58 yards to GB 13 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Shepherd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SF 29(5:38 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(6:21 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to J.Hasty to SF 29 for 3 yards (K.Barnes). Caught at SF 25 4-YAC
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(7:01 - 2nd) J.Hasty up the middle to SF 26 for 1 yard (T.Lancaster).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(7:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Lewis for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - GB 0(7:10 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams. PENALTY on SF-J.Verrett Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at SF 9 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 11(7:56 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to SF 9 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 14(8:34 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to SF 11 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw; E.Moseley).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 18(9:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at SF 14 for 4 yards (J.Taylor). Caught at SF 16 2-YAC
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - GB 25(9:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin pushed ob at SF 17 for 8 yards (J.Ward). San Francisco challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short right to T.Ervin pushed ob at SF 18 for 7 yards (J.Ward). Caught at SF 18 0-YAC
|-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 21(10:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to SF 25 for -4 yards (F.Warner J.Tartt). Caught at SF 26 1-YAC
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 27(11:00 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to SF 21 for 6 yards (J.Verrett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 38(11:39 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to SF 27 for 11 yards (J.Tartt; F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(11:42 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to T.Ervin (J.Tartt).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 16 - SF 50(11:51 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left intended for J.McKinnon INTERCEPTED by R.Greene [P.Smith] at GB 45. R.Greene to SF 38 for 17 yards (C.McKivitz).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SF 50(11:56 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 40(12:19 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to GB 33 for 7 yards (A.Amos). PENALTY on SF-R.James Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(12:55 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end pushed ob at GB 40 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:39 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to GB 44 for 18 yards (J.Jackson). Caught at GB 44 0-YAC
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 27(14:10 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at SF 38 for 11 yards (J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(14:48 - 2nd) J.McKinnon up the middle to SF 27 for 2 yards (O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GB 31(14:56 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 44 yards to SF 25 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by T.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GB 31(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 27(0:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 31 for 4 yards (A.Al-Shaair; J.Verrett). Caught at GB 31 0-YAC
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:47 - 1st) T.Ervin left tackle to GB 27 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SF 4(0:50 - 1st) R.Gould 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SF 4(0:54 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to R.Cracraft for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Cracraft (J.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SF 9(1:43 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.James to GB 4 for 5 yards (D.Savage). Caught at GB 13 9-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SF 9(1:47 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left [P.Smith].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - SF 15(2:28 - 1st) J.McKinnon up the middle to GB 9 for 6 yards (M.Adams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 14(3:06 - 1st) J.Hasty up the middle to GB 15 for -1 yards (M.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SF 19(3:26 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-K.Keke Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at GB 19 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 23(4:06 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Juszczyk to GB 19 for 4 yards (K.Barnes; P.Smith). Caught at GB 25 6-YAC
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 26(4:50 - 1st) J.McKinnon left tackle to GB 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 34(5:37 - 1st) J.McKinnon right tackle to GB 26 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 23(6:25 - 1st) N.Mullens pass deep middle to R.James to GB 34 for 43 yards (A.Amos). Caught at SF 42 24-YAC
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(6:58 - 1st) J.McKinnon right end pushed ob at SF 23 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GB 47(7:07 - 1st) J.Scott punts 53 yards to end zone Center-H.Bradley Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GB 47(7:12 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams (E.Moseley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 42(7:55 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 47 for 5 yards (J.Tartt). Caught at GB 47 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(8:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(8:44 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to GB 42 for 11 yards (E.Moseley; F.Warner). Caught at GB 37 5-YAC
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 22(9:23 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 31 for 9 yards (F.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(10:08 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 22 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw; D.Greenlaw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SF 40(10:16 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 60 yards to end zone Center-T.Pepper Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - SF 37(10:51 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Reed to SF 40 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; C.Sullivan). Caught at SF 40 0-YAC
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - SF 37(10:57 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep left to R.James.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 31(11:35 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short left to R.James pushed ob at SF 37 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). Caught at SF 34 3-YAC
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 1st) J.Scott kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to SF 1. J.McKinnon to SF 31 for 30 yards (O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 36(11:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(12:22 - 1st) T.Ervin left guard to SF 36 for 2 yards (K.Givens).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 47(13:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to SF 38 for 15 yards (J.Tartt; F.Warner). Caught at GB 43 19-YAC
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(13:49 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to GB 47 for 6 yards (J.Tartt).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 30(14:30 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 41 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (E.Moseley). Caught at GB 25 5-YAC
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
