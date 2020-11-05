|
|
|LV
|LAC
Raiders-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Jon Gruden was known for his enthusiastic reviews of players during his nine seasons as an analyst for ESPN's ''Monday Night Football.'' That hasn't dissipated since he returned to the sideline as Las Vegas Raiders coach.
Gruden has been especially ebullient when it comes to Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who the Raiders face for the first time Sunday. Gruden said the Raiders met with Herbert during the NFL scouting combine and that he is eager for his defense to go against him.
''This guy's the real deal. He is a problem for everybody in the AFC,'' Gruden said. ''He's further along than most rookies. He has shown the ability to throw the ball in the tight windows. He's made athletic plays and shown great toughness.''
Herbert is averaging an AFC-best 303.3 passing yards per game and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four straight games. But it hasn't translated to wins because the Chargers (2-5) can't hold on to a lead. They are the first team in NFL history to squander four straight leads of 16 points or more, including last Sunday's 31-30 meltdown at Denver when they had a 21-point lead midway through the third quarter.
Teammates have credited Herbert for being mostly unflappable, but the rookie is frustrated about having only one win in six starts.
''If anyone thinks this doesn't bother me at all, they're wrong. I take a lot of pride in this team,'' he said. ''All we can do now is go forward ... The Raiders disguise a lot of things pretty well on defense. So it's another another tough challenge for us.''
Las Vegas' Derek Carr is off to an equally impressive start. The veteran signal caller has a 110.2 passer rating, best through the first seven games in his seven-year career. He is the third-most accurate QB since the start of last season with a 70.3% completion rate.
Carr and the Raiders have a 4-3 record, the first time since they made the playoffs in 2016 that they have been over .500 at this point.
Playing the Chargers starts a three-game stretch of AFC West matchups for the Raiders. They go home next week to face Denver before hosting Kansas City the following week with a chance to sweep the season series against the Chiefs. Las Vegas beat Kansas City 40-32 last month. The Raiders haven't had a winning record in the division since sweeping the AFC West in 2010.
''Big stretch for us,'' Carr said. ''Any time it's in division, those games mean more than just one game. Very, very excited for the opportunity that we have in front of us.''
Meanwhile, the Chargers are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in division play.
COULD HAVE BEEN
Gruden and the Raiders are eager to make their first trip to SoFi Stadium, even though it won't have the same feel as their usual trips to Los Angeles due to no fans allowed ) which often means it has the feel of a Raiders home game.
The Raiders still have a large contingent of fans from their 13 years in LA (1982-94) and tried to partner with the Chargers about returning before the NFL went with Stan Kroenke's Hollywood Park stadium plan in Inglewood. The Raiders eventually got their deal in Las Vegas while the Chargers eventually decided to become the second team in Los Angeles.
UNSUNG HERO
The Raiders have had to juggle things around on the offensive line this season with their projected starting line together for only three snaps all season. Right tackle Trent Brown hurt his calf on the opening drive of the season and has played only one game since because of the injury, a positive coronavirus test, and an IV mishap that sent him to the hospital last week. Left guard Richie Incgonito went down with an Achilles tendon injury in Week 2. Denzelle Good has filled in capably at both spots.
FEATURED BACK
Josh Jacobs bounced back from his worst game in two seasons with the Raiders with one of his best. After being held to 17 yards on 10 carries in a loss to Tampa Bay two weeks ago, Jacobs responded with a career-high 31 carries for 128 yards in last week's 16-6 win at Cleveland.
''He's a great finisher and has great stamina,'' Gruden said. ''He's the real, real deal. I could not be any more proud of Josh Jacobs.''
SENSE OF BALANCE
The Chargers got 210 yards on the ground last week at Denver, but might be hard pressed to get a duplicate effort against the Raiders. Justin Jackson had a career-high 89 yards and has had three straight games over 50 scrimmage yards. Troymaine Pope added 67 rushing yards but is questionable due to being in concussion protocol. Joshua Kelley is fifth among rookie running backs with 374 scrimmage yards, but has struggled after having a stretch of two fumbles in three games.
SECONDARY CONCERNS
A big reason for the Chargers failing to maintain leads are coverage breakdowns in the secondary. Safety Nasir Adderley was out of place often during the second half last week and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley continues to search for a slot cornerback after Desmond King was traded to Tennessee last Monday. The defensive backs might find themselves under more pressure this weekend if pass rushing specialist Joey Bosa is out due to a concussion.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
---
Follow Joe Reedy at https://twitter.com/joereedy
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:21
|20:50
|1st Downs
|13
|12
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|266
|220
|Total Plays
|35
|40
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|82
|Rush Attempts
|18
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|140
|138
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|3-48.7
|Return Yards
|101
|42
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-76
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|138
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|220
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Carr
|9/16
|145
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|11
|61
|1
|14
|12
|
D. Booker 23 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Booker
|3
|38
|1
|23
|9
|
D. Carr 4 QB
16
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|14
|0
|12
|16
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
6
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|2
|60
|0
|53
|6
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|1
|45
|1
|45
|10
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
D. Waller 83 TE
7
FPTS
|D. Waller
|7
|3
|15
|1
|8
|7
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Johnson 31 CB
|I. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
3
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|42.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|38.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
6
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|12/19
|152
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Ballage RB
9
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|7
|39
|1
|14
|9
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|4
|19
|0
|11
|13
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|6
|17
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|7
|0
|8
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Allen
|8
|6
|80
|1
|27
|14
|
M. Williams 81 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|3
|42
|0
|21
|4
|
H. Henry 86 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|2
|21
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Ballage RB
9
FPTS
|K. Ballage
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 95 DT
|L. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Hayward 26 CB
|C. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
5
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|1/2
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|48.7
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|21.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 3(7:54 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - LV 4(8:39 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 3 for 1 yard (N.Adderley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 16(9:23 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles up the middle to LARC 4 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 16(9:27 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(10:14 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end to LARC 16 for no gain (D.Perryman).
|+53 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 31(11:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Renfrow to LARC 16 for 53 yards (C.Hayward Jr.).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(11:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:28 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 31 for 6 yards (K.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAC 29(11:39 - 3rd) T.Long punts 58 yards to LV 13 Center-C.Mazza. H.Renfrow to LV 25 for 12 yards (N.Vigil).
|
4 & 1 - LAC 34(11:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-C.Mazza False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 34 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 29(12:36 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 34 for 5 yards (I.Johnson) [C.Ferrell].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 29(12:42 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Reed.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(13:18 - 3rd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+45 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 45(13:26 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to N.Agholor for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 45(14:07 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LARC 45 for no gain (M.Ingram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(14:13 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Waller [M.Ingram].
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(14:50 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LARC 45 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 64 yards from LARC 35 to LV 1. J.Richard to LV 45 for 44 yards (T.Long).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - LV 32(0:12 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 26 for -6 yards (J.Tillery). FUMBLES (J.Tillery) RECOVERED by LARC-J.Tillery at LV 27.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(0:19 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 32 for 7 yards (L.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 27(0:26 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(1:04 - 2nd) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 27 for 1 yard (M.Collins; D.Ross).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - LAC 44(1:45 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to M.Williams to LV 28 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - LAC 47(1:53 - 2nd) J.Kelley right end to LV 44 for 3 yards (J.Abram I.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LAC 7(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton (I.Johnson). PENALTY on LARC-J.Guyton Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at LV 37 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(2:31 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to LV 37 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 41(3:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to LV 38 for 21 yards (N.Kwiatkoski J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(3:39 - 2nd) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 41 for 3 yards (J.Hankins C.Nassib).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAC 28(4:14 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to H.Henry to LARC 38 for 10 yards (E.Harris; C.Littleton).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - LAC 19(4:54 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 28 for 9 yards (L.Joyner).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(5:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 19 for -6 yards (M.Crosby).
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 14(5:41 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. LV-A.Ingold was injured during the play. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 19(6:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 14 for 5 yards (M.Ingram; K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(7:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LARC 19 for 4 yards (M.Ingram; R.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 23 for 4 yards (J.Jones; D.Square).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 34(8:22 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LARC 27 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(8:57 - 2nd) H.Ruggs left end to LARC 34 for 10 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - LAC 7(9:09 - 2nd) T.Long punts 50 yards to LV 43 Center-C.Mazza. H.Renfrow to LARC 44 for 13 yards (I.Rochell; S.Anderson).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LAC 15(9:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 7 for -8 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAC 15(9:56 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to H.Henry (C.Nassib) [C.Ferrell].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 11(10:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 15 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LV 50(10:39 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 39 yards to LARC 11 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-N.Morrow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 50(10:44 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller [J.Jones].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 50(11:28 - 2nd) D.Booker right end to 50 for no gain (M.Ingram).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:10 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 33(12:52 - 2nd) D.Booker left end ran ob at LV 48 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(13:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at LV 33 for 8 yards (M.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - LAC 5(13:29 - 2nd) K.Ballage right tackle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 8(14:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left tackle to LV 5 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski M.Crosby).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 14(14:55 - 2nd) K.Ballage left guard to LV 8 for 6 yards (J.Heath; J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 14(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Ballage (N.Morrow).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 28(0:10 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 14 for 14 yards (J.Heath N.Lawson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAC 41(0:48 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LV 28 for 13 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAC 41(0:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 45(1:26 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LV 41 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski C.Littleton).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 38(2:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LV 45 for 17 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(2:44 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LARC 38 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 25(3:21 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry pushed ob at LARC 36 for 11 yards (A.Robertson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 22(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 25 for 3 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(4:35 - 1st) J.Herbert right tackle to LARC 22 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 41 yards from 50 to LARC 9. J.Reed to LARC 19 for 10 yards (J.Abram; D.Carrier).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on LARC-I.Rochell Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced between downs.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(4:49 - 1st) D.Booker right end for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 42(5:32 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Richard to LARC 23 for 19 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 42(5:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(6:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to LARC 42 for no gain (M.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 48(7:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold pushed ob at LARC 42 for 6 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(7:40 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (M.Ingram J.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(8:15 - 1st) J.Jacobs left end pushed ob at LV 48 for 10 yards (K.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - LAC 30(8:21 - 1st) M.Badgley 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAC 29(9:06 - 1st) J.Reed left tackle to LV 30 for -1 yards (C.Ferrell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 33(9:41 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LV 29 for 4 yards (L.Joyner; M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(10:16 - 1st) K.Ballage right tackle to LV 33 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 46(10:54 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LV 38 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 42(11:31 - 1st) K.Ballage up the middle to LARC 46 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LAC 47(11:49 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi False Start 5 yards enforced at LARC 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:30 - 1st) J.Reed right end to LARC 47 for 8 yards (L.Joyner; E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 16(12:40 - 1st) A.Cole punts 45 yards to LARC 39 Center-T.Sieg. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 39 for no gain (K.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 13(13:12 - 1st) J.Richard up the middle to LV 16 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 13(13:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Ruggs (K.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 13(13:23 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller (J.Tillery).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAC 49(13:36 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to LV 13 Center-C.Mazza downed by LARC-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 49(13:41 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 49(13:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to J.Guyton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(13:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [C.Ferrell].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 42(14:15 - 1st) J.Kelley right end to LARC 44 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). LARC-B.Bulaga was injured during the play. PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LARC 44.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 31(14:53 - 1st) J.Herbert left end pushed ob at LARC 42 for 11 yards (N.Lawson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 66 yards from LV 35 to LARC -1. J.Reed to LARC 31 for 32 yards (J.Abram).
-
LV
LAC
21
17
3rd 9:23 FOX
-
MIA
ARI
24
17
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PIT
DAL
9
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
GB
SF
34
17
Final NFLN
-
CAR
KC
31
33
Final FOX
-
BAL
IND
24
10
Final CBS
-
CHI
TEN
17
24
Final FOX
-
DET
MIN
20
34
Final CBS
-
SEA
BUF
34
44
Final FOX
-
DEN
ATL
27
34
Final CBS
-
HOU
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
WAS
23
20
Final FOX
-
NO
TB
0
051 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
NE
NYJ
0
042 O/U
+10
Mon 8:15pm ESPN