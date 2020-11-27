|
|
|SF
|LAR
49ers-Rams Preview
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Rams returned from their bye week this month and promptly jumped into first place in the NFC West with impressive wins over conference elites Seattle and Tampa Bay.
The San Francisco 49ers stumbled through three straight injury-plagued losses to NFC contenders Seattle, Green Bay and New Orleans before their own bye last weekend. They're still without injured Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, and they face a difficult climb back to playoff contention despite their still-generous allotment of healthy talent.
Although current form and future prospects clearly favor the Rams (7-3) when they host the Niners (4-6) on Sunday, that doesn't fill coach Sean McVay with the slightest bit of confidence.
Not after three straight losses to Kyle Shanahan and the team that succeeded the Rams as conference champions.
''It isn't like this isn't a great football team,'' McVay said of the Rams' first sub-.500 opponent in six weeks. ''They're the reigning NFC champions, a couple plays away from being Super Bowl champions. I know too much about these guys and their coaches and their players to ever take anything for granted.''
McVay's caution is well founded: Since McVay and Shanahan got their jobs in early 2017, Shanahan has won four of seven matchups, including 24-16 in Santa Clara last month that wasn't really close. The Niners racked up a whopping 291 yards in the first half against a defense that now ranks as the stingiest in the NFL, allowing 291.9 yards per game.
McVay has won 13 more regular-season games than Shanahan, who has a sub-.500 career record and just one playoff appearance. But in the games that count, his Niners regularly come up big.
''The Rams, they had our number when I first started out,'' Shanahan said of LA's three wins in the coaches' first four matchups in 2017-18. ''They're playing as good as any team in the league right now. It's going to be a huge challenge this week.''
San Francisco swept the two-game series last season with a dominating 20-7 victory in Los Angeles and a late comeback for a 34-31 win at home that eliminated the Rams from playoff contention despite their 9-7 finish. A victory Sunday would give San Francisco back-to-back season sweeps of the Rams for the first time since 2008-09.
''We were able to have success on defense going against them in the last couple outings,'' said 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, a Southern California native. ''But I know they're trying to make a statement to get after us and make sure they're starting on the right foot come Sunday.''
WELL RESTED
The Niners are coming off a much-needed bye week after being decimated by injuries. They could get some reinforcements on offense with leading rusher Raheem Mostert and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel both trying to return. Even the players who had been healthy needed a break.
''I feel like we needed it,'' Warner said. ''It was kind of toward that midpoint of the season and now we're just really excited to get going again. Guys are fresh. We're hungry. We want to get back to being competitive and winning ballgames. We're excited about getting back to work this week.''
GOFF'S GAME
Rams quarterback Jared Goff has a chance to atone for a rough 19-for-38, 198-yard performance against San Francisco. He went into the bye two weeks later with an awful four-turnover performance in Miami, but the childhood Niners fan has markedly improved his effectiveness over the past two weeks, passing for 678 yards in consecutive wins.
''We came into the year knowing every (NFC West) team got a little bit better, and every team is going to be good,'' Goff said. ''These division games are the ones you need. These guys have taken care of us three in a row now. Hopefully we can buck that trend.''
DEPLETED RAMS
The Rams are on a short, jumbled week of preparation after not getting home from their win over Tampa Bay until Tuesday morning. They also canceled practice Friday and held their team meetings virtually after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results that required further testing.
Los Angeles has largely avoided major injury problems in McVay's tenure, but three key players are sidelined Sunday: left tackle Andrew Whitworth, leading tackler Micah Kiser, and starting safety Taylor Rapp.
Joe Noteboom filled in solidly for Whitworth last week despite minimal NFL experience at the position, but the Niners will attempt to test him. Kiser likely will be replaced by Troy Reeder as LA's middle linebacker, but the middle level of the defense already was its weakest spot.
ROLLING ROOKIES
The Niners are getting big contributions from their two first-round draft picks. No. 14 overall Javon Kinlaw is coming off his best game with 1 1/2 sacks against New Orleans and three tackles for a loss. No. 25 pick Brandon Aiyuk has 21 catches for 281 yards and two TDs in his past three games.
AD'S FLAGS
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald expressed his frustration this week with the lack of holding calls against opponents attempting to block him. The 2019 All-Pro hasn't made a tackle in two weeks, but he has 11 1/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits in 12 career games against the 49ers.
When Shanahan was asked if he'd seen any drop-off in Donald's play lately, the coach quickly quashed that idea: ''Absolutely not. I wish, but no, I haven't. Been waiting a long time for that. Doesn't seem like it's happening.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|3:19
|4:49
|1st Downs
|1
|3
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|24
|73
|Total Plays
|7
|11
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|4
|Rush Attempts
|4
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|1.0
|Net Yards Passing
|4
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|1.3
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|4
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|24
|TOTAL YDS
|73
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1/3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Reed 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 47 CB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Sherman 25 CB
|R. Sherman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Webster 35 CB
|K. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Goff
|6/7
|69
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Goff 16 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Woods 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|2
|41
|0
|30
|4
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|0
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay K
3
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|48
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LAR 30(6:57 - 1st) M.Gay 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LAR 30(7:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 36(7:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to SF 30 for 6 yards (J.Verrett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(8:04 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end to SF 36 for 2 yards (F.Warner).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 32(8:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to R.Woods pushed ob at SF 38 for 30 yards (R.Sherman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(9:11 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to LAR 32 for 3 yards (M.Harris J.Kinlaw).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - SF 35(9:18 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right INTERCEPTED by J.Fuller (A.Donald) at LAR 27. J.Fuller to LAR 29 for 2 yards (D.Samuel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(9:49 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to LAR 35 for 3 yards (A.Donald; S.Joseph).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 45(10:29 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to LAR 38 for 7 yards (T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(11:05 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to LAR 45 for 6 yards (M.Brockers).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(11:14 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 45 for 4 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward) RECOVERED by SF-K.Givens at SF 49. K.Givens to SF 49 for no gain (G.Everett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 30(11:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to M.Brown to LAR 41 for 11 yards (F.Warner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 33(12:20 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 30 for -3 yards (K.Givens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(12:50 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 33 for 7 yards (J.Verrett).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 15(13:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 26 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw; R.Sherman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(13:35 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 15 for 2 yards (J.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SF 33(13:42 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 54 yards to LAR 13 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by N.Webster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SF 33(13:46 - 1st) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 29(14:31 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard to SF 33 for 4 yards (L.Floyd).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Juszczyk pushed ob at SF 29 for 4 yards (J.Johnson III).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LV
ATL
6
43
4th 4:08 CBS
-
TEN
IND
45
26
4th 1:47 CBS
-
SF
LAR
0
3
1st 6:57 FOX
-
NO
DEN
0
0
1st 7:38 FOX
-
HOU
DET
41
25
Final CBS
-
WAS
DAL
41
16
Final FOX
-
CAR
MIN
27
28
Final FOX
-
ARI
NE
17
20
Final FOX
-
NYG
CIN
19
17
Final FOX
-
LAC
BUF
17
27
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
20
3
Final CBS
-
CLE
JAC
27
25
Final CBS
-
KC
TB
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
044.5 O/U
-8
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SEA
PHI
0
048.5 O/U
+6
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BAL
PIT
0
041.5 O/U
-10
Tue 8:00pm NBC