Raiders-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Derek Carr has been here before, on a winless team deep into a season and hungry for an elusive victory.
That's why the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is wary, not wanting his squad to be the team the 0-11 New York Jets beat to finally erase that ugly zero from their wins column.
''It's a matter of time before they get things going and do things the right way,'' Carr said. ''I'm sure that they are. I'll pump the brakes on a winless team and just reiterate that they kicked the crap out of us the last time we played them. We had to go there, they beat the dog out of us.
''So, if we don't bring it, they'll do the same thing again.''
Carr was referring to last season, when Sam Darnold and the Jets rolled past the Raiders 34-3 at MetLife Stadium. New York was in the middle of a final stretch during which it won six of its last eight games.
This season, the Jets haven't been able to get just one victory. They've already set the franchise mark for the longest single-season losing streak, and a loss Sunday to the Raiders (6-5) at East Rutherford, New Jersey, will tie for the worst overall skid set across two seasons by the 1995-96 team under Rich Kotite.
''I mean, 0-11, no one at the beginning of the season thought that we'd find ourselves in this position at this point in the season,'' Darnold said.
Carr certainly knows the feeling. He was part of the 2014 Raiders team that started 0-10 before finishing 3-13. The win over Kansas City in Week 12 ended a 16-game losing streak dating to the 2013 season.
''We have to make sure that we bring it and we're ready to fight come Sunday or else they could possibly get their first win and I know that they are hungry for it,'' Carr said. ''We've got to make sure that we can do anything we can do to make sure that we get the win instead of them.''
STRUGGLING SAM
Darnold returned last week from a two-game absence because of a shoulder injury and didn't provide the spark to the Jets' offense they hoped. The third-year quarterback threw two interceptions, and he hasn't had a touchdown pass in over four games - a span of 19 quarters.
''Yeah, it's frustrating,'' coach Adam Gase said. ''For him, personally, I'm sure it bothers him, knowing things like that. I mean, I look at as we've got to do a better job as a staff. We've got to put these guys in the best position possible and then those guys have got to go execute. I mean, it's on all of us.''
GROUNDED
The Raiders' running game that was so dominant during a three-game winning streak, averaging more than 190 yards rushing per game, has struggled in losses the past two weeks.
Las Vegas had 89 yards on 26 carries against Kansas City and then a season-low 40 yards on 14 attempts last week at Atlanta as halfback Josh Jacobs and fullback Alec Ingold have both dealt with lingering injuries.
''I don't think there's a problem. I don't think there's anything to worry about or anything like that. I think there's still creases, I think there's still room,'' Carr said. ''I've been on a team that we couldn't run the ball 1 foot to save our life. I remember those times. It's not one of those feelings. No matter how many people are in the box, I still feel confident in what we can do.''
FLAG DAY
After seeming to solve their perpetual penalty problems early in the season, the Raiders have gotten sloppy in recent weeks.
Las Vegas was tied for the fourth-fewest penalties in the league over the first nine weeks before committing 27 the past three games, the second-worst mark in that span. They had a roughing-the-kicker call last week that turned a missed field goal into a TD drive, and several other sloppy penalties.
''We do try to go out on the practice field and make corrections, whether it be fundamental errors or lack of discipline, we try to emphasize it,'' coach Jon Gruden said. ''In the meeting room, we try to drill it and help correct it on the practice field, and we send in some of the calls that we don't agree with so we're all on the same page rules-wise.''
OLD-TIMER
Only a handful of players are still around in the NFL who played against Gruden in his first stint as a coach before joining the broadcast booth. Most of them are quarterbacks or specialists, but Jets running back Frank Gore is still going strong in his 16th season, with his 521 yards rushing the most for a player age 37 or older.
''I remember he had all these injuries (in college) and everybody said don't touch him because he's hurt, and all he's done is gore people running the ball, catching passes, picking up the blitz,'' Gruden said. ''He's a friend of mine. He's a great back, he's what the NFL is all about. I wish all young running backs could meet Frank Gore, watch him work, to see why he's been able to do what he's done.
''He's as physically and mentally tough as anybody that's been in the NFL in this history of this league.''
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:47
|28:54
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|376
|Total Plays
|1
|59
|Avg Gain
|440.0
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|206
|Rush Attempts
|25
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|368
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|14-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-21
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|4-45.5
|Return Yards
|55
|78
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-32
|2-58
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-20
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
29
FPTS
|D. Carr
|27/46
|335
|2
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Booker 23 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Booker
|16
|50
|0
|14
|5
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|4
|11
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|3
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
29
FPTS
|D. Carr
|2
|5
|1
|3
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
32
FPTS
|D. Waller
|17
|13
|200
|2
|38
|32
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|6
|4
|47
|0
|18
|4
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|11
|4
|38
|0
|14
|3
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|2
|38
|0
|28
|1
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Riddick 35 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Riddick
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Booker 23 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Booker
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
J. Witten 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Witten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|2
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 22 CB
|K. Nixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 91 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leavitt 32 SAF
|D. Leavitt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hurst 73 DT
|M. Hurst
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Arnette 20 CB
|D. Arnette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ross 93 DT
|D. Ross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
6
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|43.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
1
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
4
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|14/22
|186
|2
|1
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
17
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|22
|104
|1
|16
|17
|
J. Adams 36 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Adams
|8
|74
|0
|25
|7
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
23
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|3
|26
|1
|17
|23
|
F. Gore 21 RB
0
FPTS
|F. Gore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Crowder 82 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|7
|5
|47
|2
|16
|16
|
D. Mims 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mims
|3
|2
|40
|0
|23
|6
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|2
|33
|0
|25
|3
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|2
|2
|31
|0
|18
|3
|
B. Perriman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|4
|1
|22
|0
|22
|2
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
17
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SS
|A. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Guidry 40 CB
|J. Guidry
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|2
|
H. Langi 44 LB
|H. Langi
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 38 CB
|L. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 50 LB
|F. Luvu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 48 OLB
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Morgan 4 QB
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 23 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Castillo 6 K
2
FPTS
|S. Castillo
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|45.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 46(0:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep left to H.Ruggs for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 46(0:19 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(0:19 - 4th) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(0:35 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to NYJ 46 for 15 yards (B.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 14(0:42 - 4th) B.Mann punts 47 yards to LV 39 Center-T.Hennessy downed by NYJ-A.Maulet.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 13(1:28 - 4th) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 1 yard (K.Nixon N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NYJ 12(1:31 - 4th) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 13 for 1 yard (C.Ferrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(1:37 - 4th) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Littleton; T.Mullen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - LV 9(1:42 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|
4 & 3 - LV(1:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty [J.Jenkins]. Penalty on LV-G.Jackson Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at NYJ 9 - No Play. Penalty on NYJ-L.Jackson Defensive Holding offsetting.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 9(1:55 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to J.Witten.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 12(2:00 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to NYJ 9 for 3 yards (J.Guidry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 16(2:07 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 12 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - LV 5(2:11 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Maye Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYJ 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LV 21(2:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LV 21(2:21 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 23(3:10 - 4th) J.Richard left guard to NYJ 21 for 2 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) recovered by LV-R.Hudson at NYJ 21.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LV 23(3:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Guidry Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYJ 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 33(3:53 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to NYJ 28 for 5 yards (H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(4:31 - 4th) T.Riddick up the middle to NYJ 33 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 10 - LV 38(4:38 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller ran ob at NYJ 33 for 29 yards (M.Maye) [M.Farley].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LV 38(4:41 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow (M.Maye).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:49 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to N.Agholor (M.Maye).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(4:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor pushed ob at LV 38 for 7 yards (B.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:34 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Richard to LV 31 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt; H.Langi).
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 4th) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 1(5:38 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 2(6:18 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to LV 1 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; D.Leavitt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYJ 4(6:57 - 4th) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 2 for 2 yards (J.Hankins M.Hurst).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 22(7:39 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to R.Griffin to LV 4 for 18 yards (D.Leavitt).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(8:19 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to LV 22 for 2 yards (N.Morrow; C.Ferrell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(8:45 - 4th) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at LV 39 for 5 yards (C.Littleton). PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LV 39.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 34(8:56 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Ruggs to LV 46 for 12 yards (J.Guidry). FUMBLES (J.Guidry) RECOVERED by NYJ-M.Maye at LV 44.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 31(9:35 - 4th) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 34 for 3 yards (B.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(10:16 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to LV 31 for 1 yard (J.Guidry; J.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to LV -2. H.Ruggs to LV 30 for 32 yards (A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(10:22 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Darnold pass to D.Mims is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Shotgun formation on pass
|Penalty
|(10:22 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Darnold pass to R.Griffin is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on LV-N.Morrow Defensive Pass Interference 1 yard enforced at LV 2 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NYJ 4(10:27 - 4th) S.Darnold right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. LV-J.Heath was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 11(11:06 - 4th) T.Johnson right tackle to LV 4 for 7 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(11:41 - 4th) T.Johnson left end ran ob at LV 11 for 5 yards (K.Nixon).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(12:20 - 4th) T.Johnson left end ran ob at LV 16 for 16 yards (E.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 49(12:58 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles ran ob at LV 32 for 17 yards (J.Heath).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(13:40 - 4th) J.Adams left end to LV 49 for 6 yards (K.Nixon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(14:21 - 4th) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder to NYJ 45 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(15:00 - 4th) J.Adams left tackle to NYJ 34 for 18 yards (N.Lawson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 4(0:22 - 3rd) J.Adams left end to NYJ 16 for 12 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 45(0:36 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 51 yards to NYJ 4 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-D.Leavitt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LV 45(0:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller (F.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 43(1:18 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 45 for 2 yards (H.Anderson; H.Langi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(1:54 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 43 for 3 yards (H.Langi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 24(2:08 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to LV 29 Center-T.Hennessy. H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 11 yards (B.Hager).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - NYJ 14(2:52 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to T.Johnson to NYJ 24 for 10 yards (A.Key).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - NYJ 11(3:33 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Johnson to NYJ 14 for 3 yards (J.Heath).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(4:19 - 3rd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 11 for -9 yards (N.Morrow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LV 47(4:30 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 47 yards to end zone Center-T.Sieg Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 49(5:19 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to T.Riddick to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt T.Basham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 49(5:22 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Booker.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(5:57 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to 50 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:05 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 42 yards to LV 33 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by H.Renfrow. PENALTY on NYJ-A.Maulet Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LV 33.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:10 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to B.Perriman (E.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 20(6:55 - 3rd) S.Darnold scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 5 yards (M.Crosby).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Crowder False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(7:52 - 3rd) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 25 for no gain (K.Vickers).
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 2(7:58 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(8:35 - 3rd) J.Richard up the middle to NYJ 2 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 14(9:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (B.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(9:57 - 3rd) D.Booker right end to NYJ 14 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LV 19(10:43 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 15 for 4 yards (H.Langi; A.Davis). NYJ-A.Davis was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 22(11:24 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 19 for 3 yards (Q.Williams; T.Basham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(12:00 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 22 for 6 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 47(12:36 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 19 yards (A.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 50(13:08 - 3rd) T.Riddick right guard to NYJ 47 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 42(13:47 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to 50 for 8 yards (H.Langi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 42(13:51 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(14:33 - 3rd) D.Booker up the middle to LV 42 for 3 yards (N.Hewitt H.Langi).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to LV 39 for 14 yards (A.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - LV 50(0:09 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 45 for -5 yards (Q.Williams). NYJ-J.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LV 42(0:14 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at 50 for -8 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(0:22 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(0:28 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Renfrow pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 18 yards (A.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(0:34 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at LV 42 for -7 yards (C.Ferrell). FUMBLES (C.Ferrell) [C.Ferrell] RECOVERED by LV-M.Crosby at LV 40. M.Crosby to LV 40 for no gain (J.Andrews).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 47(0:40 - 2nd) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 35 for 12 yards (E.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(0:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios pushed ob at LV 47 for 8 yards (L.Joyner).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:08 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to NYJ 45 for 25 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NYJ 20(1:12 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman [C.Ferrell].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Crowder False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 38(1:21 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to N.Agholor to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (B.Hall).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor ran ob at NYJ 42 for 14 yards [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - LV 31(2:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor ran ob at LV 44 for 13 yards (L.Jackson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 34(3:06 - 2nd) D.Booker left guard to LV 31 for -3 yards (F.Luvu).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 38(3:12 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right intended for B.Perriman INTERCEPTED by T.Mullen at LV 34. T.Mullen to LV 34 for no gain (B.Perriman).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(3:45 - 2nd) J.Adams right end ran ob at LV 38 for 7 yards (J.Heath).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 50(4:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-L.Joyner Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:43 - 2nd) J.Adams right guard to 50 for 5 yards (M.Hurst).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(5:27 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NYJ 45 for 14 yards (J.Heath).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:07 - 2nd) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Kickoff
|(6:07 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LV 30(6:11 - 2nd) D.Carlson 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 30(6:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Renfrow [Q.Williams].
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LV 30(6:20 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(6:58 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to NYJ 30 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(7:04 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at NYJ 26 for -7 yards (C.Ferrell). FUMBLES (C.Ferrell) [C.Ferrell] RECOVERED by LV-J.Hankins at NYJ 31.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 10(7:46 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass deep left to D.Mims to NYJ 33 for 23 yards (J.Heath).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(8:23 - 2nd) J.Adams up the middle to NYJ 10 for 1 yard (C.Ferrell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 40(8:29 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 31 yards to NYJ 9 Center-T.Sieg fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 40(8:33 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to B.Edwards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 40(8:39 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(9:27 - 2nd) T.Riddick left end to NYJ 40 for 3 yards (L.Jackson N.Hewitt).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 40(10:11 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to NYJ 43 for 17 yards (L.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 36(10:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 40 for 4 yards (J.Guidry) [Q.Williams].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(10:59 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Waller.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 31(11:36 - 2nd) J.Richard up the middle to LV 36 for 5 yards (N.Hewitt J.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(12:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 31 for 6 yards (A.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(12:02 - 2nd) S.Castillo extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 6(12:07 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Crowder for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 13(12:52 - 2nd) T.Johnson left tackle to LV 6 for 7 yards (E.Harris M.Hurst). LV-L.Joyner was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(12:56 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Crowder.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:41 - 2nd) J.Adams left tackle to LV 13 for 25 yards (N.Morrow).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(14:23 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to R.Griffin to LV 38 for 13 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 33(15:00 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to NYJ 49 for 16 yards (T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:06 - 1st) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (D.Ross; N.Morrow).
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to NYJ -2. C.Ballentine to NYJ 31 for 33 yards (C.Littleton).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 9(0:16 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 10(0:57 - 1st) J.Richard left tackle to NYJ 9 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 38(1:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Waller pushed ob at NYJ 10 for 28 yards (L.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(2:12 - 1st) D.Booker up the middle to NYJ 38 for 1 yard (N.Hewitt).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(2:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to NYJ 39 for 28 yards (N.Hewitt; M.Maye).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - LV 45(3:02 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor [N.Hewitt]. PENALTY on NYJ-B.Hall Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 28 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 25(3:38 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 28 for 3 yards (B.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(4:11 - 1st) D.Booker right end pushed ob at LV 25 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:21 - 1st) B.Mann punts 46 yards to LV 9 Center-T.Hennessy. H.Renfrow to LV 21 for 12 yards (B.Hager). NYJ-B.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 45(4:26 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims [A.Key].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:06 - 1st) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(5:15 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 1 - LV 32(5:27 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left intended for H.Ruggs INTERCEPTED by A.Maulet at NYJ 25. A.Maulet to NYJ 45 for 20 yards (K.Miller). Ball thrown to the 30 yardline and tipped by receiver #11 Rugs.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(6:09 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to NYJ 32 for 9 yards (H.Langi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 47(7:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to NYJ 41 for 12 yards (A.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(7:35 - 1st) D.Booker up the middle to LV 47 for 2 yards (N.Hewitt T.Basham).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 27(8:12 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 45 for 18 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 25(8:58 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Ingold to LV 27 for 2 yards (B.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(9:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) S.Castillo extra point is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 3(9:08 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Crowder for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 3(9:53 - 1st) J.Adams left guard to LV 3 for no gain (J.Hankins; C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - NYJ 3(10:29 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 3 for no gain (E.Harris).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYJ 20(11:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims pushed ob at LV 3 for 17 yards (J.Heath).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:42 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle to LV 20 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(11:47 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Crowder (C.Ferrell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(12:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to J.Crowder to LV 29 for 11 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 41(13:05 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to LV 40 for 1 yard (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(13:38 - 1st) T.Johnson left tackle pushed ob at LV 41 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 8 - NYJ 28(14:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Perriman to 50 for 22 yards (J.Heath) [E.Harris].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:47 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; D.Arnette). LV-D.Arnette was injured during the play. NYJ-F.Gore was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(14:54 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [M.Crosby].
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to NYJ 1. C.Ballentine to NYJ 26 for 25 yards (J.Heath; K.Wilber).
