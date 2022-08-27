Punt 4 & 21 - PHI 48 (9:49 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.

No Gain 3 & 21 - PHI 48 (9:53 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to D.Cain.

+4 YD 2 & 25 - PHI 48 (10:39 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short middle to K.Brooks to MIA 48 for 4 yards (Br.Jones; S.Eguavoen) [C.Wilkins].

Penalty 2 & 15 - PHI 42 (11:06 - 2nd) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to MIA 40 for 2 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on PHI-C.Tom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.

+5 YD 1 & 20 - PHI 47 (11:47 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to J.Huntley to MIA 42 for 5 yards (Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].

Penalty 1 & 10 - PHI 37 (12:17 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to MIA 37 for no gain (E.Roberts; E.Ogbah). PENALTY on PHI-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.

+3 YD 3 & 3 - PHI 40 (13:04 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 37 for 3 yards (E.Rowe - E.Roberts).

No Gain 2 & 3 - PHI 40 (13:43 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 40 for no gain (E.Rowe).

+7 YD 1 & 10 - PHI 47 (14:22 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to MIA 40 for 7 yards (D.Riley).

Penalty 2 & 8 - PHI 48 (14:26 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to G.Calcaterra [C.Wilkins]. PENALTY on MIA-D.Riley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.

+2 YD 1 & 10 - PHI 46 (15:00 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 48 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).

+24 YD 2 & 10 - PHI 22 (0:25 - 1st) R.Sinnett pass short right to G.Calcaterra to PHI 46 for 24 yards (E.Rowe; J.Baker) [J.Phillips].

No Gain 1 & 10 - PHI 22 (1:05 - 1st) 13-R.Sinnett in at QB. J.Huntley left end to PHI 22 for no gain (J.Baker; E.Rowe).