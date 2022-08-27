Drive Chart
PHI
MIA

MIA
2 Pass
1 Rush
49 YDS
1:53 POS
+20 YD
1ST & 10 MIA 35
2:37
T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to PHI 45 for 20 yards (J.Stevens).
+15 YD
2ND & 10 MIA 20
3:06
T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at MIA 35 for 15 yards. PHI-K.Smith was injured during the play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIA 20
3:12
T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 MIA 6
3:53
S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 14 yards (K.Vincent).
PHI
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 PHI 34
4:07
A.Siposs punts 58 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato. L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -2 yards (M.Goodrich - M.Leo).
No Gain
3RD & 1 PHI 34
4:12
R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to K.Brooks.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 PHI 31
4:49
K.Brooks left guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (N.Scott - S.Eguavoen).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 PHI 25
5:22
K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; P.Gustin).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:22
J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:22
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:22
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 5:34
R.Sinnett pass short left intended for G.Calcaterra INTERCEPTED by E.Campbell at PHI 30. E.Campbell for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:13
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:16
S.Michel right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
88
yds
5:16
pos
0
16
Field Goal 8:42
J.Sanders 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
5
plays
22
yds
2:11
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:55
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:01
T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
2:05
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 13:49 14:11
1st Downs 6 13
Rushing 2 4
Passing 3 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-6 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 111 255
Total Plays 27 27
Avg Gain 4.1 9.4
Net Yards Rushing 15 95
Rush Attempts 9 13
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 7.3
Net Yards Passing 96 160
Comp. - Att. 12-18 9-13
Yards Per Pass 5.3 11.4
Penalties - Yards 2-20 1-5
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.3 1-54.0
Return Yards 31 28
Punts - Returns 1-8 1--2
Kickoffs - Returns 1-23 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-30
Red Zone Eff. 0-0 -0% 2-2 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Eagles 1-1 00--0
Dolphins 1-1 177--24
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 96 PASS YDS 160
15 RUSH YDS 95
111 TOTAL YDS 255
Philadelphia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Sinnett  13 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 48 0 1 89.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 48 0 1 89.2
R. Sinnett 6/9 48 0 1 0
G. Minshew  10 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 48 0 0 111.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 223 0 0 97.3
G. Minshew 6/9 48 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Brooks  49 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
K. Brooks 2 9 0 6 1
J. Huntley  32 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 70 1
J. Huntley 5 6 0 5 6
K. Gainwell  14 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 46 1
K. Gainwell 2 0 0 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
G. Calcaterra  47 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 30 0
G. Calcaterra 3 2 30 0 24 5
D. Cain  85 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 80 0
D. Cain 4 2 26 0 15 4
J. Huntley  32 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 39 0
J. Huntley 5 4 22 0 8 6
K. Gainwell  14 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 8 0
K. Gainwell 2 2 8 0 9 2
B. Covey  41 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
B. Covey 1 1 6 0 6 1
K. Brooks  49 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 5 1
K. Brooks 2 1 4 0 4 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Tartt  23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Tartt 4-0 0.0 0 0
K. Vincent Jr.  34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Johnson  58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0 0
N. Dean  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
N. Dean 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Wallace  42 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
K. Wallace 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Gowan  36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Gowan 1-0 0.0 0 0
P. Johnson  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Johnson 1-1 1.0 0 0
J. Stevens  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Stevens 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Blackwell  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Blankenship  46 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Taylor  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Smith  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Smith 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs  8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 4
A. Siposs 3 47.3 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey  41 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
B. Covey 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 4 0
B. Covey 1 8.0 8 0
Miami
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Tagovailoa  1 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 121 1 0 278.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 58 0 0 94.8
T. Tagovailoa 6/7 121 1 0 10
T. Bridgewater  5 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 46 0 0 114.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 119 0 0 68.5
T. Bridgewater 3/6 46 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Gaskin  37 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
M. Gaskin 6 39 0 16 3
R. Mostert  31 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
R. Mostert 2 29 0 26 2
S. Ahmed  26 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
S. Ahmed 3 25 0 14 2
S. Michel  28 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
S. Michel 2 2 1 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Hill  10 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 64 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 64 0
T. Hill 2 2 64 0 51 8
R. Cracraft  85 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 54 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 32 0
R. Cracraft 7 4 54 1 20 15
M. Gesicki  88 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 40 0
M. Gesicki 1 1 18 0 18 2
C. Wilson  11 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
C. Wilson 1 1 16 0 16 2
T. Sherfield  14 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 49 0
T. Sherfield 1 1 15 0 15 2
B. Sanders  86 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 40 0
B. Sanders 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Baker  55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Baker 3-2 0.0 0 0
N. Needham  40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Needham 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Rowe  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Rowe 2-2 0.0 0 0
Z. Sieler  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Sieler 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Scott  79 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Phillips  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Kohou  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Kohou 1-2 0.0 0 0
E. Roberts  52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
E. Roberts 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Riley  45 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
D. Riley 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Jones  29 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-2 0.0 0 0
B. Jones  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. Campbell  22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Campbell 0-0 0.0 1 0
P. Gustin  96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
P. Gustin 0-1 0.0 0 0
S. Eguavoen  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
S. Eguavoen 0-2 0.0 0 0
C. Fejedelem  42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Fejedelem 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sanders  7 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 3/3
J. Sanders 1/1 55 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Morstead  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 54.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 1
T. Morstead 1 54.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden 3 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 39 0
L. Bowden 1 -2.0 -2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 PHI 25 2:07 7 34 Downs
8:37 PHI 25 2:08 5 19 Punt
1:13 PHI 22 6:32 9 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:55 PHI 25 1:33 3 4 INT
5:22 PHI 25 1:29 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIA 25 2:05 4 75 TD
10:48 MIA 41 2:11 5 22 FG
6:29 MIA 12 5:16 9 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 MIA 8 2:46 6 21 Punt
3:53 MIA 6 1:53 4 49

MIA
Dolphins

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35
(2:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to PHI 45 for 20 yards (J.Stevens).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 20
(3:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at MIA 35 for 15 yards. PHI-K.Smith was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 20
(3:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 6
(3:53 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 14 yards (K.Vincent).

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - PHI 34
(4:07 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 58 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato. L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -2 yards (M.Goodrich - M.Leo).
No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 34
(4:12 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to K.Brooks.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 31
(4:49 - 2nd) K.Brooks left guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (N.Scott - S.Eguavoen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(5:22 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; P.Gustin).
Kickoff
(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.

PHI
Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 29
(5:34 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left intended for G.Calcaterra INTERCEPTED by E.Campbell at PHI 30. E.Campbell for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23
(6:15 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to G.Calcaterra to PHI 29 for 6 yards (K.Kohou).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(6:55 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 23 for -2 yards (Be.Jones).

MIA
Dolphins
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 29
(7:08 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 54 yards to PHI 17 - Center-B.Ferguson. B.Covey to PHI 25 for 8 yards (D.Smythe).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 29
(7:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to B.Sanders.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 26
(7:55 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 29 for 3 yards (R.Blankenship).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23
(8:25 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 26 for 3 yards (P.Johnson; K.Smith).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 12
(9:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft pushed ob at MIA 23 for 11 yards (T.Gowan).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 12
(9:03 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 8
(9:41 - 2nd) New QB - #5 Bridgewater - Teddy M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 12 for 4 yards (J.Blackwell).

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 6:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - PHI 48
(9:49 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
No Gain
3 & 21 - PHI 48
(9:53 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to D.Cain.
+4 YD
2 & 25 - PHI 48
(10:39 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short middle to K.Brooks to MIA 48 for 4 yards (Br.Jones; S.Eguavoen) [C.Wilkins].
Penalty
2 & 15 - PHI 42
(11:06 - 2nd) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to MIA 40 for 2 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on PHI-C.Tom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 47
(11:47 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to J.Huntley to MIA 42 for 5 yards (Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].
Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 37
(12:17 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to MIA 37 for no gain (E.Roberts; E.Ogbah). PENALTY on PHI-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 40
(13:04 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 37 for 3 yards (E.Rowe - E.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 40
(13:43 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 40 for no gain (E.Rowe).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47
(14:22 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to MIA 40 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
Penalty
2 & 8 - PHI 48
(14:26 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to G.Calcaterra [C.Wilkins]. PENALTY on MIA-D.Riley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 48 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 22
(0:25 - 1st) R.Sinnett pass short right to G.Calcaterra to PHI 46 for 24 yards (E.Rowe; J.Baker) [J.Phillips].
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22
(1:05 - 1st) 13-R.Sinnett in at QB. J.Huntley left end to PHI 22 for no gain (J.Baker; E.Rowe).
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to PHI -1. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 23 yards (R.Cracraft; S.Ahmed).

MIA
Dolphins
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 88 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 1
(1:16 - 1st) S.Michel right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 2
(1:53 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to PHI 1 for 1 yard (K.Wallace; K.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10
(2:32 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to PHI 2 for 8 yards (K.Johnson).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 28
(3:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to PHI 10 for 18 yards (J.Tartt).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34
(3:56 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 28 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50
(4:37 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to PHI 34 for 16 yards (J.Tartt).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34
(5:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Wilson to 50 for 16 yards (D.Taylor).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 19
(5:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 34 for 15 yards (K.Vincent).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12
(6:29 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 19 for 7 yards (K.Wallace).

PHI
Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - PHI 44
(6:37 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to MIA 12 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
No Gain
3 & 4 - PHI 44
(6:41 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to J.Huntley [J.Phillips].
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 38
(7:20 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to B.Covey to PHI 44 for 6 yards (Br.Jones; K.Kohou).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 38
(7:25 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short middle.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33
(7:58 - 1st) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 38 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(8:37 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 33 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
Kickoff
(8:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIA
Dolphins
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIA 37
(8:42 - 1st) J.Sanders 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MIA 37
(8:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to R.Cracraft.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 30
(9:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at PHI 37 for -7 yards (P.Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33
(10:11 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 30 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41
(10:48 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard ran ob at PHI 33 for 26 yards (J.Tartt).

PHI
Eagles
 - Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 41
(10:49 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 41
(11:28 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 41
(11:34 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete deep right to D.Cain (N.Igbinoghene).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50
(11:54 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to K.Gainwell to MIA 41 for 9 yards (J.Baker - K.Kohou).
+15 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 35
(12:14 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at 50 for 15 yards (N.Needham). Penalty on MIA-N.Needham - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36
(12:38 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 35 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(12:55 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at PHI 36 for 11 yards (N.Needham).
Kickoff
(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.

MIA
Dolphins
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 8
(13:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11
(13:40 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to PHI 8 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24
(14:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at PHI 11 for 13 yards (J.Tartt).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25
(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to PHI 24 for 51 yards (K.Wallace).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
