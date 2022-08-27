Drive Chart
|
|
|PHI
|MIA
MIA
2 Pass
1 Rush
49 YDS
1:53 POS
+20 YD
1ST & 10 MIA 35
2:37
T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to PHI 45 for 20 yards (J.Stevens).
+15 YD
2ND & 10 MIA 20
3:06
T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at MIA 35 for 15 yards. PHI-K.Smith was injured during the play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MIA 20
3:12
T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 MIA 6
3:53
S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 14 yards (K.Vincent).
PHI
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 PHI 34
4:07
A.Siposs punts 58 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato. L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -2 yards (M.Goodrich - M.Leo).
No Gain
3RD & 1 PHI 34
4:12
R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to K.Brooks.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 PHI 31
4:49
K.Brooks left guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (N.Scott - S.Eguavoen).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 PHI 25
5:22
K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; P.Gustin).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:22
J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:22
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
Point After TD 5:22
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 5:34
R.Sinnett pass short left intended for G.Calcaterra INTERCEPTED by E.Campbell at PHI 30. E.Campbell for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
23
Point After TD 1:13
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Field Goal 8:42
J.Sanders 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
5
plays
22
yds
2:11
pos
0
10
Point After TD 12:55
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:01
T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
2:05
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:49
|14:11
|1st Downs
|6
|13
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|111
|255
|Total Plays
|27
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|95
|Rush Attempts
|9
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|96
|160
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|1-54.0
|Return Yards
|31
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|160
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|111
|TOTAL YDS
|255
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Sinnett 13 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Sinnett
|6/9
|48
|0
|1
|0
|
G. Minshew 10 QB
1
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|6/9
|48
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|2
|9
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|5
|6
|0
|5
|6
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Calcaterra 47 TE
5
FPTS
|G. Calcaterra
|3
|2
|30
|0
|24
|5
|
D. Cain 85 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Cain
|4
|2
|26
|0
|15
|4
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|5
|4
|22
|0
|8
|6
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Tartt 23 SS
|J. Tartt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 34 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gowan 36 CB
|T. Gowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stevens 30 LB
|J. Stevens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 46 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 50 DT
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|47.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
10
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6/7
|121
|1
|0
|10
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|3/6
|46
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|6
|39
|0
|16
|3
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|29
|0
|26
|2
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|3
|25
|0
|14
|2
|
S. Michel 28 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Michel
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|2
|64
|0
|51
|8
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
15
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|7
|4
|54
|1
|20
|15
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 79 NT
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 38 CB
|K. Kohou
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SAF
|B. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Gustin 96 LB
|P. Gustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|55
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 3 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(2:37 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to PHI 45 for 20 yards (J.Stevens).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 20(3:06 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft ran ob at MIA 35 for 15 yards. PHI-K.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 20(3:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 6(3:53 - 2nd) S.Ahmed left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 14 yards (K.Vincent).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - PHI 34(4:07 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 58 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato. L.Bowden to MIA 6 for -2 yards (M.Goodrich - M.Leo).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 34(4:12 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to K.Brooks.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 31(4:49 - 2nd) K.Brooks left guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (N.Scott - S.Eguavoen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(5:22 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; P.Gustin).
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 29(5:34 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left intended for G.Calcaterra INTERCEPTED by E.Campbell at PHI 30. E.Campbell for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 23(6:15 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to G.Calcaterra to PHI 29 for 6 yards (K.Kohou).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(6:55 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 23 for -2 yards (Be.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 29(7:08 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 54 yards to PHI 17 - Center-B.Ferguson. B.Covey to PHI 25 for 8 yards (D.Smythe).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 29(7:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to B.Sanders.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 26(7:55 - 2nd) S.Ahmed right tackle to MIA 29 for 3 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(8:25 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 26 for 3 yards (P.Johnson; K.Smith).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 12(9:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Cracraft pushed ob at MIA 23 for 11 yards (T.Gowan).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 12(9:03 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 8(9:41 - 2nd) New QB - #5 Bridgewater - Teddy M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 12 for 4 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - PHI 48(9:49 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to MIA 8 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - PHI 48(9:53 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to D.Cain.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - PHI 48(10:39 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short middle to K.Brooks to MIA 48 for 4 yards (Br.Jones; S.Eguavoen) [C.Wilkins].
|Penalty
2 & 15 - PHI 42(11:06 - 2nd) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to MIA 40 for 2 yards (E.Roberts). PENALTY on PHI-C.Tom - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 47(11:47 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short left to J.Huntley to MIA 42 for 5 yards (Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 37(12:17 - 2nd) K.Brooks right tackle to MIA 37 for no gain (E.Roberts; E.Ogbah). PENALTY on PHI-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 37 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 40(13:04 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 37 for 3 yards (E.Rowe - E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 40(13:43 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to MIA 40 for no gain (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(14:22 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to MIA 40 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PHI 48(14:26 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to G.Calcaterra [C.Wilkins]. PENALTY on MIA-D.Riley - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 48 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 46(15:00 - 2nd) R.Sinnett pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 48 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 22(0:25 - 1st) R.Sinnett pass short right to G.Calcaterra to PHI 46 for 24 yards (E.Rowe; J.Baker) [J.Phillips].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22(1:05 - 1st) 13-R.Sinnett in at QB. J.Huntley left end to PHI 22 for no gain (J.Baker; E.Rowe).
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to PHI -1. B.Covey to PHI 22 for 23 yards (R.Cracraft; S.Ahmed).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 1(1:16 - 1st) S.Michel right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 2(1:53 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to PHI 1 for 1 yard (K.Wallace; K.Johnson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10(2:32 - 1st) S.Ahmed up the middle to PHI 2 for 8 yards (K.Johnson).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 28(3:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to PHI 10 for 18 yards (J.Tartt).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:56 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 28 for 6 yards (K.Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50(4:37 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to PHI 34 for 16 yards (J.Tartt).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(5:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Wilson to 50 for 16 yards (D.Taylor).
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 19(5:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 34 for 15 yards (K.Vincent).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12(6:29 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 19 for 7 yards (K.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PHI 44(6:37 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to MIA 12 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by L.Bowden.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PHI 44(6:41 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to J.Huntley [J.Phillips].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 38(7:20 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to B.Covey to PHI 44 for 6 yards (Br.Jones; K.Kohou).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 38(7:25 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short middle.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(7:58 - 1st) J.Huntley right tackle to PHI 38 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:37 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short right to J.Huntley to PHI 33 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MIA 37(8:42 - 1st) J.Sanders 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MIA 37(8:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to R.Cracraft.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 30(9:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at PHI 37 for -7 yards (P.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(10:11 - 1st) M.Gaskin right tackle to PHI 30 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(10:48 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard ran ob at PHI 33 for 26 yards (J.Tartt).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 41(10:49 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 41(11:28 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to MIA 41 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 41(11:34 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete deep right to D.Cain (N.Igbinoghene).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(11:54 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to K.Gainwell to MIA 41 for 9 yards (J.Baker - K.Kohou).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 35(12:14 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at 50 for 15 yards (N.Needham). Penalty on MIA-N.Needham - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:38 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 35 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(12:55 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at PHI 36 for 11 yards (N.Needham).
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MIA 8(13:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(13:40 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to PHI 8 for 3 yards (N.Dean).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(14:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at PHI 11 for 13 yards (J.Tartt).
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to PHI 24 for 51 yards (K.Wallace).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
