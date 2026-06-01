100 days until kickoff: The 100 most important players for the 2026 NFL season

It's a beautiful day in the NFL world in what's otherwise a quiet stretch of offseason: Today marks 100 days until the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots to open the 2026 season.
We, as human beings, love round numbers. They're easier to process than non-round numbers, and they're a more appealing benchmark, too. The 100-day mark feels more important than any of the days that came before it, even if, on a strictly numerical basis, the difference between 100 days away and 101 days away is tiny.
But here we are. And because we've reached this round number, we're celebrating appropriately with the 100 most important players for the 2026 season.
I did this exercise last year and the year before, and before we go any further, we'll acknowledge the misses we had, because I believe in holding myself accountable. Anthony Richardson played 14 snaps. Brandon Aiyuk didn't play a single snap, and the 49ers still made the playoffs. Marshon Lattimore didn't do much of anything. The Bears had a tremendous year despite Montez Sweat being just OK. Ryan Kelly didn't lift the Vikings' offense like I thought he could.
Importance can be put in a positive or negative light—or both. Christian McCaffrey made this list last year, coming off an injury-riddled season, and because he was healthy and productive, he carried the 49ers. J.J. McCarthy made this list last year and struggled, leading the Vikings to a loss. Both developments were important.
A few notes before we begin this year's version ...
- This is the 100 most important players, not the 100 best players.
- This is a list, not a ranking; the order doesn't matter.
- Every team gets at least one player, because every team is important.
- But the victors often write history, so better teams are generally going to have more players on this list.
- Unlike previous versions, this year, we're putting the players into categories. Some players may fit multiple categories.
And lastly, this is a difficult exercise. My original list had nearly 150 players. It took me a week to narrow it down to 100, and it was excruciating. I agonized over several cuts, and some of the snubs will be in my 50 under-the-radar players with 50 days until kickoff, too.
Just because a player doesn't make this list doesn't mean he's not important. There are 2,700-ish players on NFL rosters right now. There will be 704 starters. I will have some swings and misses. We're trying our best here. Let's do it.
Rookies (5)
|1
Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders QB
|The No. 1 pick is the face of the franchise in-waiting as Kirk Cousins will likely open the season as the starter and play a good amount. But once Mendoza takes over, the Raiders will want to see all the attributes that made him a star: a big arm, pocket poise and athleticism. He doesn't have to be great in Year 1, but his showing encouraging signs is crucial.
|2
Jeremiyah Love Arizona Cardinals RB
|Love became the highest-paid running back in the NFL the moment he signed his contract. A team far from competing drafting a running back at No. 3 overall is controversial, so Love performing as one of the NFL's best will help it look more prudent than it does now. He's a special talent who can be a cornerstone.
|3
Caleb Downs Dallas Cowboys SAF
|The Cowboys defensive struggles left them on the outside looking in on the playoffs once again last year. Downs, the No. 11 pick, will be crucial in fixing several aspects. He'll play all over the place -- box safety, nickel and several other spots -- and needs to make an immediate impact as new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's top chess piece.
|4
Sonny Styles Washington Commanders LB
|The Commanders made several improvements across their defense, but none more crucial than Styles, a former safety who can really run and potentially transform Washington's bottom-of-the-barrel defense. The No. 7 overall pick has a heavy weight on his shoulders.
|5
Mansoor Delane Kansas City Chiefs CB
|Kansas City traded up to No. 6 to take Delane, who was a stud at LSU. He's stepping into a secondary that lost cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, as well as safety Bryan Cook. The Chiefs have been second to none at developing cornerbacks recently, and Delane is as talented as any of them, McDuffie included.
Second-year step up (5)
|6
Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars CB
|Is he a cornerback? Is he a wide receiver? Both? Is one much more than the other? Hunter's rookie year was a disappointment even before his season-ending knee injury, but he is a tremendous talent. Based on the Jaguars' roster construction, more duty at cornerback seems likely. Either way, he has to deliver if Jacksonville looks to build on its strong finish to last season.
|7
Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders RB
|Jeanty struggled as a rookie, but he was also in a truly awful environment, playing behind a poor offensive line on an offense with few receiving weapons after Brock Bowers' injury issues. He popped at times -- 188 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 -- but has to be more consistent and show he's a building block as the Raiders build around Fernando Mendoza.
|8
Omarion Hampton Los Angeles Chargers RB
|The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel, one of the game's sharpest offensive minds and maybe the premier running game director, as offensive coordinator, and now it's up to Hampton to live up to his first-round billing. An explosive, physical runner, Hampton suffered a midseason knee injury and didn't have the impact many had hoped.
|9
Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks SAF
|The Seahawks lost a lot this offseason, including safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. The first has a more direct impact on Emmanwori, whose athleticism, versatility and skill made him a dream defender for Mike Macdonald. He'll have much more on his plate in 2026, and he could be Seattle's next secondary standout.
|10
Josh Simmons Kansas City Chiefs OT
|Simmons was impressing, especially as a pass blocker, before missing Weeks 6-9 due to personal reasons. He returned for Weeks 11-13, then suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Kansas City is counting on him to be a stalwart protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side.
Old face, new place (6)
|11
Mike Evans San Francisco 49ers WR
|A big, downfield, ball-winning wide receiver is a perfect fit for Brock Purdy's habit to be adventurous with the football (to put it nicely), and Evans is exactly that. He turns 33 in August and is coming off an injury-plagued year, but adding his skill set to Kyle Shanahan's offense could take both to another level.
|12
Dexter Lawrence Cincinnati Bengals DT
|It's rare for any player to be traded for a top-10 pick straight up, much less a 28-year-old defensive lineman coming off a down year. But Lawrence is a uniquely disruptive interior force who fits the Bengals' win-now M.O. Can he return to his All-Pro form and provide a much-needed lift to Cincinnati's defense?
|13
Trey Hendrickson Baltimore Ravens DE
|As for a player leaving Cincinnati, Hendrickson's roundabout road to Baltimore included contract frustrations with the Browns and the Ravens nixing a Maxx Crosby trade. The Ravens had an anemic pass rush in 2025. Hendrickson was the NFL's sack leader in 2024 but missed most of 2025. He's 31. How much is left in the tank?
|14
Kenneth Walker III Kansas City Chiefs RB
|This one's pretty straightforward: Chiefs running backs were dead last in explosive rush rate the last two years. Walker was second only to De'Von Achane in explosive rush rate (min. 200 snaps) in 2025.
|15
DJ Moore Buffalo Bills WR
|Speaking of adding explosiveness to the offense, the Bills hope they've done just that with Moore. Josh Allen averaged a career-low 7.3 air yards per attempt last year. Moore is a downfield target who has produced lots of big plays, and Buffalo is counting on him to be a true No. 1 in what's otherwise a murky wide receiver room.
|16
Jaylen Waddle Denver Broncos WR
|The Broncos sent their first-round pick to Miami for Waddle, a speed demon who complements Courtland Sutton well. He adds a wrinkle the Broncos didn't have at wide receiver last year, and he's going from a team that's in teardown mode to one expected to contend for a Super Bowl.
Old face, new place ... we think? (1)
|17
A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR
|The expectation remains that Brown will be traded in the coming days, now that June 1 has arrived and the Eagles can split his dead money over two seasons. The Patriots have long been reported as the landing spot. Brown remains a physical marvel who can win short and deep, but he's coming off his worst season since 2021.
Secondary stars (7)
|18
Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB
|The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year wasn't 100% for all of 2025, but still was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. Surtain's ball production (one interception) wasn't quite there last year, but that's in part because offenses rarely even test him. He remains among the best of the best.
|19
Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans CB
|A back-to-back first-team All-Pro, Stingley is simply outstanding. A terrific all-around talent, he has 14 interceptions over the past three years. Over the past two years, he has allowed a 44.2% completion percentage as the primary defender, best in the NFL (min. 100 attempts defended).
|20
Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks CB
|Just like Derek Stingley Jr. fits the Texans' defense perfectly, Witherspoon does the same for Seattle's outstanding unit. He's one of the game's most physical and competitive players, and Mike Macdonald can deploy him in so many ways, as seen by his impact as a blitzer in the Super Bowl. He's also due for a massive extension this offseason.
|21
Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots CB
|Even without recording an interception last year, Gonzalez was a clear top-tier performer for the second straight year. His combination of size and speed is among the NFL's best, and over the past two years, he ranks fourth in completion percentage against (47.6%) and yards per attempt against (5.1).
|22
Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles CB
|A 2025 first-team All-Pro, DeJean is the NFL's premier slot defender, and the fact that the Eagles got two secondary stars in the same draft -- DeJean went 18 picks after Quinyon Mitchell (who nearly made this list) -- is a testament to Howie Roseman and the entire organization. The Eagles lost secondary coach Christian Parker to Dallas this offseason, so DeJean, who can also bump out wide or play box safety, will be crucial to upholding the standard in Philadelphia.
|23
Trent McDuffie Los Angeles Rams CB
|After getting torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba three times in 2025, the Rams revamped their cornerback room by acquiring McDuffie in a blockbuster trade and signing Jaylen Watson. It's the former, though, who will draw the toughest assignments. A dogged competitor with inside-outside versatility, McDuffie hopes to get back to his All-Pro form of 2023 and 2024.
|24
Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF
|Hamilton is a unicorn who registered significant snaps as a box safety, free safety, slot corner and along the defensive line in 2025. His versatility has been paramount to everything the Ravens do, and expect that to continue with the arrival of new coach Jesse Minter. Hamilton has been an All-Pro each of the last three years.
Back from injury (15)
|25
Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE
|Much of the Packers' collapse last season -- from 9-3-1 to 9-7-1 and a one-and-done postseason -- can be attributed to Parsons' injury. Using success rate as a measuring stick, the Packers had the NFL's 11th-best defense with Parsons on the field and the NFL's worst defense when he wasn't. He'll likely miss some time to start the year, but how quickly he can get back to peak form will go a long way in Green Bay's chances to bounce back.
|26
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|Daniels was rarely at 100% in 2025, suffering knee, hamstring and elbow injuries in Weeks 2, 7 and 9, respectively. When he landed on the elbow in Week 14, the Commanders finally said enough is enough. After a dream-like rookie season, Daniels is hoping to put his sophomore struggles behind him, and he'll be doing so under new offensive coordinator David Blough, whose system is very different from Kliff Kingsbury's shotgun-based attack.
|27
Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB
|Jones was outplaying even the highest expectations early in the year before fracturing his leg and then tearing his Achilles tendon a few weeks later. He finished third in the NFL in net yards per attempt and looked as spry as ever, executing Shane Steichen's heavy play-action scheme well. Can he get back to his 2025 form?
|28
Sauce Gardner Indianapolis Colts CB
|The Colts, looking like real contenders, sent two first-round picks to the Jets for Gardner. Then Daniel Jones and Gardner were both injured in the same game. Gardner's injury was only a calf strain, luckily, but the quickest path for the Colts to get back to contention has him at the top of his game as Jones recovers.
|29
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE
|After a historic rookie year, Bowers hurt his knee in Week 1 and was never quite the same, ultimately appearing in just 12 games. He reminded us just how good he is in a 12-catch, 127-yard, three-touchdown outing in Week 9, and given the Raiders' wide receiver room, he'll be the clear focal point for this passing attack as Fernando Mendoza gets acclimated.
|30
Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE
|There are few more well-rounded defenders than Crosby, who not only plays the run excellently and rushes the passer nearly as well but also rarely comes off the field. When he was kept off the field last year -- the Raiders ended his season early -- he was vehemently opposed and questioned his future with the team. But after nearly being traded to the Ravens, he's back in Las Vegas and hoping this new era helps him finally be part of a winner.
|31
Malik Nabers New York Giants WR
|An electrifying talent, Nabers tore his ACL early in the season and recently had a second surgery to clean up his knee. The uncertain timetable certainly isn't a good thing for a team looking to take a step in the right direction in its first season under John Harbaugh, and Jaxson Dart would love to see his WR1 back sooner rather than later.
|32
Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB
|Arguably, the biggest blow among the 49ers' spate of injuries, Warner's dislocated and fractured ankle, was the straw that broke the camel's back for the 49ers' defense. He is the standard for off-ball linebacker play.
|33
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE
|Kittle tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs as the final blow in what was a brutal injury season for San Francisco as a whole. An outstanding run blocker in addition to his receiving work, Kittle has a shot to play Week 1.
|34
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, and the 49ers' pass rush was arguably the league's worst all season. He has just 21.5 sacks over the past three seasons after an absurd 34 from 2021 to 2022, but his return and ability to make a big impact would go a long way toward getting San Francisco's defense back on track.
|35
Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers TE
|Kraft was one of the NFL's true breakouts in 2025. Through seven games, he led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (469), and yards per reception (15.6), and he was tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (six). Then he tore his ACL. Kraft can get downfield, but his true superpower is after the catch -- his 11.2 YAC per catch through seven games was 3.5 yards higher than the next-closest tight end. Will he have the same burst?
|36
Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions TE
|Similar to Kraft, LaPorta's midseason injury -- a herniated disc in Week 10 -- completely changed his team's offense. Using the success rate, the Lions ranked sixth-best with LaPorta on the field. With him off the field, it fell to 29th.
|37
Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT
|Slater tore his patella tendon days after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and the Chargers never recovered. Seven different players took snaps at left tackle in his stead, and the Chargers had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.
|38
Joe Alt Los Angeles Chargers OT
|It certainly didn't help that Alt only played in six games due to ankle injuries. Six different players saw time at right tackle throughout the year. The Slater-Alt tackle combo can be one of the NFL's best ... if it can stay healthy.
|39
Brian Branch Detroit Lions CB
|It was a close call between Branch and fellow Lions safety Kerby Joseph for this spot. Branch got the nod thanks to his versatility and, unfortunately, also to the severity of his injury: He tore his Achilles in early December. Branch lines up all over the place and sets the tone with his physicality and intensity.
Trenches (17)
|40
Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE
|Garrett broke the NFL record with 23 sacks in 2025. He's a player who can wreck any game plan any week. With two Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro honors, he is one of the greatest defenders of all time. He's 13 sacks away from entering the top 10 on the official all-time list.
|41
Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans DE
|The runner-up to Garrett in DPOY voting, Anderson would have won the award most other years. He had a career-high 12 sacks, led the NFL with a 21.0% pressure rate and is an absolute menace against the run. He's a superstar in the making, if not one already.
|42
Danielle Hunter Houston Texans DE
|Anderson's running mate on the edge of Houston's front, Hunter, posted 15 sacks last year en route to his second career All-Pro honor and his first since 2018. One of the game's best all-around pass rushers -- speed, explosiveness, violence and technicality -- he is somehow still overlooked despite 114.5 career sacks.
|43
Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT
|After yet another offseason of contract drama, Williams is back with the 49ers after a bounce-back year that included his 12th Pro Bowl selection and his fifth All-Pro honor. He's 37 and has lost perhaps a half-step from his absolute peak, but he's among the game's best, and the 49ers are miles better when he's on the field compared to when he's not.
|44
Quinnen Williams Dallas Cowboys DT
|Much has been made about the Cowboys' external defensive improvements this offseason, but Williams' first full year in Dallas will be as important as any. A 2022 first-team All-Pro seemingly on the fast track to superstardom, his play has plateaued a bit over the past few years. Can he be a truly dominant force again?
|45
Jaelan Phillips Carolina Panthers LB
|There's never been any question about Phillips' ability. It's all about his health. Last year, he played in all 17 games and posted an 18.8% pressure rate, fourth-highest in the NFL (min. 300 pass-rush snaps), but only five sacks. After signing him to a four-year, $120 million deal, the Panthers hope he can stay healthy and turn more of those pressures into sacks.
|46
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE
|Jones turns 32 next month and wasn't quite as good as his peak years in 2025, but he's still one of the game's best interior disruptors. The Chiefs have revamped the pass rush around him and added Khyiris Tonga in the middle, which could help Jones a lot.
|47
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C
|Four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in the past four years show Humphrey is among the best at the center position, if not the best. His ability as a pass blocker is crucial with Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, and his run-blocking should help Kenneth Walker III acclimate well in his new home.
|48
Dion Dawkins Buffalo Bills OT
|He protects Josh Allen's blind side and has been the linchpin of one of the NFL's best offensive lines for the past several seasons. He'll have to keep playing at a high level as the Bills work in a new left guard after David Edwards left.
|49
Will Campbell New England Patriots OT
|Campbell picked up a midseason knee injury, and his subsequent struggles in the postseason seemingly put him on the hot seat. He allowed 17 pressures and four sacks in four playoff games. There were already concerns about his arm length. The Patriots have publicly backed him multiple times, but they also drafted Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round.
|50
Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles DT
|One of the game's most gifted interior defenders, Carter was a bit of a disappointment in 2025. He was ejected before the first play of the season opener, dealt with shoulder issues and was limited to 11 games and registered just five sacks. But make no mistake, he can terrorize opponents with a rare combination of power, explosiveness and quickness.
|51
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT
|Now 36, Johnson played in just 10 games -- and missed the Eagles' playoff loss -- last year due to a Lisfranc injury. His absence was noticeable; Philadelphia's offense was stop-and-start all year, and their excellent run game from 2024 fell off significantly.
|52
Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT
|A perennial All-Pro right tackle, Sewell is flipping to left tackle this year. Maybe he follows in the footsteps of the next player on this list and does so seamlessly; he certainly has all the ability in the world to do so. Maybe it takes some time. Regardless, he is vital to the Lions' operation.
|53
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
|Wirfs is one of the standard bearers when it comes to blind-side protectors, and he's a dominant force in the run game as well. The Buccaneers will look to him to lead the charge after their offensive line dealt with a bevy of injuries last year; Wirfs himself only played in 12 games.
|54
Nik Bonitto Denver Broncos LB
|The Broncos' defense is loaded with talent, but Bonitto is in a class of his own in the front seven. He has increased his sack total every year of his career and has 27.5 sacks, a second-team All-Pro honor and two top-10 DPOY finishes over the past two seasons.
|55
Brian Burns New York Giants LB
|Burns posted a career-high 16.5 sacks in what was otherwise a dismal year for the Giants' defense, showing off the freakish athleticism that has always made him such an intriguing talent. Will he fare without Dexter Lawrence demanding double teams in the middle?
|56
Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DT
|It went under the radar as the Titans struggled, but Simmons had a simply incredible 2025: 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, all career highs. He is outstanding. Robert Saleh, trying to instill a strong defensive identity in his first year in the Music City, hopes he can continue to do so.
Star offensive playmakers (20)
|57
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR
|Smith-Njigba exploded for 119 catches for an NFL-best 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year. He can line up both inside and outside, and he is a truly exceptional route runner. He showed up big when the Seahawks needed him most, too, including a 10/153/1 line in the NFC Championship Game.
|58
Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR
|An absolute beast at the catch point, Nacua is a second-to-none physical force who led the NFL in catches (129) and was second in receiving yards (1,715). He is the perfect match for Matthew Stafford, who is willing to try to fit the ball into the tiniest of windows. Nacua's 95.3 career receiving yards per game are on pace to be the highest of all time. It's worth noting he entered rehab earlier this offseason and faced allegations of biting a woman and using antisemitic language.
|59
Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR
|Running as the Rams' No. 2 option, Adams had his fewest catches (60) and yards (789) since 2015, but he snared an NFL-leading 14 touchdown catches. Furthermore, 51 of his 60 catches went for either a first down or a touchdown, the highest rate for a player with at least 60 catches since Mike Evans in 2015. Adams may not have as large an every-play impact as he once did, but his red zone prowess and chain-moving ability remain terrific.
|60
Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons RB
|Robinson with the ball in his hands is pure art. He glides, he jukes, he sprints, he surges. He's added significant power to his game, and his 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025 led the NFL. He's in line for a massive extension this offseason.
|61
Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB
|Gibbs is also in line for a huge extension after his second straight year with 1,800+ yards from scrimmage and 18+ touchdowns scored. He's the first player to do that in consecutive years since Todd Gurley in 2017-18. Gibbs' breakaway speed makes him a threat to score from anywhere. He could see his biggest workload yet with David Montgomery gone.
|62
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR
|St. Brown is the only player in NFL history with 110+ catches, 1,200+ receiving yards and 10+ receiving touchdowns in three straight seasons. Not too shabby for a former fourth-round pick. St. Brown has blossomed into much more than just a slot receiver, and his toughness embodies what the Lions are all about.
|63
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|Lamb didn't have his best season in 2025, but still surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight season. A shifty, smooth operator, Lamb wins all over the field with route running, speed and shiftiness. He's still an integral part of Dallas' passing attack.
|64
George Pickens Dallas Cowboys WR
|Pickens exploded for his finest year as a pro (93/1,429/9) in his first campaign in Dallas. He didn't get the long-term extension he wanted and is set to play on the franchise tag. A marvelous contested catch winner with long speed and impressive size and athleticism, Pickens helped take the Cowboys' air attack to another level in 2025. Can he do it again?
|65
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
|What more can we say about McCaffrey? Even across his least efficient (3.9 yards per carry, 5.1 yards per touch) season, he was the engine of one of the league's best offenses. Age and a long list of injuries have taken a toll on his explosiveness, but his versatility, especially in the passing game, is irreplaceable. He turns 30 in a few days. Does he have another workhorse season in him?
|66
James Cook Buffalo Bills RB
|Cook is a prime example of a player who keeps improving, and last year, that meant a breakout 1,621-yard campaign on the ground -- most in the NFL. Cook has always been explosive, but his leaps in patience, vision and power are what have turned him into one of the league's premier backs.
|67
Derrick Henry Baltimore Ravens RB
|Billed as an ageless wonder, Henry still chugged his way to 1,595 rushing yards in 2025, though his tackle avoidance number was the worst of his career, and he coughed up four fumbles. He admitted it was a frustrating year. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, Henry should face fewer stacked boxes and continue to produce big numbers, even at 32.
|68
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Speaking of frustrating years, Jefferson posted career lows in receiving yards (1,048) and receiving touchdowns (two) while enduring some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. Expect a major rebound with Kyler Murray now in Minnesota. How quickly we forget: Jefferson is not only a great wide receiver, but a historically great one: His 8,480 receiving yards are the most ever by a player through his first six seasons.
|69
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB
|Taylor led the NFL in rushes (323) and rushing touchdowns (18) and was fueling one of the NFL's very best offenses before Daniel Jones tore his Achilles. He'll be the focal point again, and perhaps even more so early on as Jones finishes off his recovery.
|70
Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR
|In a world of excellent wide receivers, Chase might be the one who can go absolutely nuclear most often. Over the past two seasons, he has had five games of at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns, tied with Puka Nacua for the most over that span. He wins all over the field, is a better route runner than credited for (often because we think of his physical skill set first) and burns defenders after the catch.
|71
Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles RB
|Barkley's 2025 numbers were way down from his monstrous 2024, though part of that can be attributed to worse blocking. Barkley ran for zero or negative yards on 24% of his runs in 2025 -- the second-highest mark of his career -- after just 17% in 2024. The Eagles will have a new offensive system in place, and Barkley getting back to his game-breaking self will be key.
|72
Josh Jacobs Green Bay Packers RB
|Jacobs was arrested in late May and faces five charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident, so the fallout there is worth monitoring. On the field, he is a bowling ball runner crucial to the Packers' success, but he dealt with some wear and tear (two missed games, limited in several others) in 2025 after an outstanding 2024. He turned 28 in February.
|73
Nico Collins Houston Texans WR
|One of the NFL's true prototype big/strong/fast wide receivers, Collins is the clear-cut top receiving option for a Texans team that needs decent offense to complement their dominant defense. He's gone for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons.
|74
Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs WR
|Rice is currently in jail after violating his probation by testing positive for THC. That's obviously one issue, but it's compounded by the fact that he underwent knee surgery to remove loose bodies shortly beforehand, and he won't have access to the normal rehab he would if he weren't in jail. On the field, Rice is a YAC monster who transforms and boosts the Chiefs' offense as a player who takes short passes for big gains.
|75
DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR
|With A.J. Brown likely on his way out, Smith takes over as the top wide receiver in Philadelphia. The Eagles are transitioning to a new, pro-style offense, and Jalen Hurts' ability to succeed in it could hinge on his new-look wide receiving corps' acclimation, too.
|76
Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR
|McLaurin had a difficult 2025, with his contract dispute spilling over into the preseason and injuries disrupting his year once he did get a deal done. Still, his precise route running, speed and ability to make difficult catches are vital for the Commanders, who lack proven options behind him.
Quarterbacks with something to prove (7)
|77
Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB
|Murray's rollercoaster seven-year tenure in Arizona ended unceremoniously with a foot injury and, ultimately, the Cardinals' offense doing better without him. He landed in Minnesota on a one-year deal, and it's hard to envision a much better spot. Murray has an ace play caller in Kevin O'Connell and terrific receiving options. His ability to stay healthy, adapt to a more under-center system and throw over the middle are all questions, but if he can have at least decent success in all three, Minnesota looks like a playoff team.
|78
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|Quietly, Mayfield is a pending free agent next offseason. He was off to a tremendous start in 2025 before a couple of injuries set him back. Though he started all 17 games, he clearly wasn't the same. Now, without Mike Evans and with Zac Robinson entering as offensive coordinator, Mayfield has a pivotal season ahead, both for him and for Tampa Bay.
|79
Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB
|Young has shown subtle improvements over his career, but he still ranked 29th in net yards per attempt, 28th in expected points added per dropback and 25th in interception rate last year. Size and arm strength remain major issues, even with all of his smarts, slithery pocket escapability and out-of-structure playmaking. The Panthers are intent on winning big after their NFC South title last year, as the Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd signings show. Can Young take a big step, or is this -- a bottom-half quarterback -- just what he is?
|80
Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB
|There was a lot of bad -- sacks, interceptions, missed throws -- on Ward's rookie tape, but he started to do some really fun things late in the year while taking fewer negative plays. The Titans have upgraded his surroundings, spending the No. 4 pick on wide receiver Carnell Tate and bringing in several free agents. Ward said he's lost weight in an effort to be a more effective mover. He doesn't have to be a Pro Bowler in Year 2, but he needs to show strides.
|81
Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB
|Dart had plenty of "wow" plays and plenty of head-scratchers as a rookie. He was one of the league's best scramblers and finished with nine touchdowns on the ground (as well as 15 through the air). But he also took a beating, including one concussion and several other times tested for one, threw five interceptions -- and had four dropped -- and fumbled five times. He's a fiery competitor who has to improve his consistency, but the good plays can be really good.
|82
Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB
|After multiple excellent cameos in place of Jordan Love over the past two years, Willis is getting the chance to start in Miami. It's been a roundabout journey for the former Titans second-round pick, and he'll be leading an offense in the very, very early stages of a rebuild. But if he shows enough, he could get the chance to be "the guy" long-term, and he'd be at a very reasonable price given his three-year, $67.5 million deal.
|83
Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB
|Shough impressed down the stretch of 2025, and the Saints handed him the reins to 2026 early this offseason. With plenty of young offensive line talent plus offseason additions David Edwards, Travis Etienne Jr., and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans is giving Shough a chance to prove he's the right choice to lead the way. He showed some nice flashes, though accuracy is high on the list of areas for improvement.
Quarterbacks on contenders (17)
|84
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
|The 2025 NFL MVP continues to make wondrous, mind-bending throws at 38 while working simpatico with Sean McVay. He led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) in 2025, but it's easy to forget his status seemed in limbo for much of the preseason due to a back injury. How will he hold up in 2026?
|85
Drake Maye New England Patriots QB
|Maye leaped to stardom in 2025, leading the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9). He's a big-game hunter downfield, and he has the strength and athleticism to make things happen out of structure, not unlike the player he dethroned in the AFC East, Josh Allen. Maye's next step is limiting negative plays, especially after a sack-filled postseason.
|86
Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB
|Darnold's unprecedented journey from bust to journeyman backup to Super Bowl champion is a testament to him above all else. He still has a penchant for turnovers, but he'll also stand in the pocket and rip aggressive, accurate throws when needed. Most importantly, he had just a 5.4% sack rate in 2025, a career low. With Kenneth Walker III gone, Darnold will have more on his plate in 2026.
|87
Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB
|With a tremendously talented arm and a penchant for avoiding sacks, Love presents an enticing skill set that sometimes wows but sometimes leaves you wanting just a bit more. The Packers have consistently been one of the most run-heavy teams under Matt LaFleur, but perhaps that changes this year, allowing Love to take another step.
|88
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
|Williams cut out the biggest issue in his game -- sacks -- in 2025, thanks to individual improvement and major improvement around him: Ben Johnson and several offensive linemen certainly helped. The next step is improving his accuracy (58% completion percentage) and continuing to make strides playing in structure. The arrow is pointing upwards.
|89
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|When not under pressure, Goff is a strong-armed, precise passer who can dissect defenses, especially in the intermediate areas of the field. Under pressure, though, he can fall into all sorts of trouble. The Lions will hope an upgraded offensive line can keep him clean. He also has a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing.
|90
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
|Nix's devastating ankle fracture may well have cost the Broncos a trip to the Super Bowl. Now, he'll be back with a vengeance and a new friend in Jaylen Waddle. Nix has a bit of a wild side, venturing downfield that gives Sean Payton a few grey hairs, but also leads to some big plays. Standing behind one of the league's best offensive lines, he directs an efficient offense. He also has a penchant for making big plays in big moments.
|91
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|ESPN and the NFL certainly expect Mahomes back from his torn ACL in Week 1, considering Chiefs-Broncos landed on "Monday Night Football" to open the season. Even amid another frustrating offensive season, Mahomes showed why he is one of the best. Whether the Chiefs have upgraded his surroundings enough remains to be seen.
|92
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Herbert gutted it out through another season behind another porous offensive line, but he should have had much better surroundings. Not only are bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back, but there are three new interior starters and, perhaps most importantly, new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who should breathe life into what had been a very limited offense. Herbert's big arm and pocket mobility remain major pluses.
|93
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Jackson battled a bevy of injuries in 2025, ultimately playing in 13 games. Many of his numbers were down, and his sack numbers were way up. Jackson has a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, who figures to bring some of Ben Johnson's tendencies to Baltimore. He also has a pair of big, physical rookie wide receivers in Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, as well as first-round rookie guard Olaivaveiga Ioane.
|94
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
|How one feels about Purdy could depend on which games they watched. One week, he's a daring, whirling dervish playmaker making big-time throws downfield even without a cannon of a right arm; the next week, his risk-taking backfires in bunches. Oftentimes, you get both: In the playoff win over the Eagles, he made lots of plays, including two touchdown passes, and also had two awful interceptions. At his best, he's a top-10 quarterback. At his worst, it gets ugly.
|95
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Prescott is a cerebral passer who's willing to dip into the gunslinger mentality at times, and he has the arm talent to make it work. After an abysmal, injury-shortened 2024, he cut his turnovers and sacks down and notched his second 4,500-yard, 30-touchdown campaign in the last three years. With George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams as his weapons, Prescott should put up big numbers again if healthy; he hasn't had consecutive full seasons since 2018-19.
|96
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
|For all the criticism of Hurts -- unwilling to throw over the middle, wants to run the offense his way, struggles in the quick and intermediate games, or even the "carried by his supporting cast" allegations -- he's a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, a player who takes care of the ball very well and a weapon with his legs, especially near the end zone. This season, with Sean Mannion implementing a more under-center, play-action-heavy look, will be a barometer of Hurts' ability to adapt to and succeed in areas he hasn't explored much.
|97
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Burrow played in just eight games last year due to a nasty turf toe injury, and he left another postseason-less year frustrated with himself, his injuries, and the roster as a whole. This offseason, though, he sang the praises of the roster. With Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown and his entire offensive line back alongside a revamped defense, Burrow knows there's urgency to get Cincinnati back to contending.
|98
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|Allen remains the poster boy for heartbreaking playoff defeats, and he's hoping that as the Bills open a new stadium, they can open a new chapter on what's been an oh-so-close franchise. With DJ Moore in tow, Allen should be able to push the ball downfield more, and he remains one of the NFL's best with his scrambling and playmaking. He's a perennial MVP frontrunner at this point.
|99
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Lawrence ascended as one of the NFL's very best down the stretch of last season, putting on a show with laser beams downfield and production with his legs, too. The flashes have always been there, and 2025 was the longest stretch of strong play he's ever produced. Cutting out mistakes is key as the Jaguars, who didn't do much this offseason, will look to Lawrence to be even better.
|100
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
|The Texans have arguably the NFL's best defense, a Pro-Bowl wide receiver, an overhauled offensive line and a major upgrade at running back. It's going to come down to Stroud, who is yet to repeat his magnificent rookie season. He threw five interceptions in last year's playoffs. The Texans could win a Super Bowl with Stroud playing at a Sam Darnold-esque level, but it's a major question as to whether Stroud -- who still takes way too many bad sacks -- can get there.