100 days until kickoff: The 100 most important players for the 2026 NFL season

It's a beautiful day in the NFL world in what's otherwise a quiet stretch of offseason: Today marks 100 days until the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots to open the 2026 season.

We, as human beings, love round numbers. They're easier to process than non-round numbers, and they're a more appealing benchmark, too. The 100-day mark feels more important than any of the days that came before it, even if, on a strictly numerical basis, the difference between 100 days away and 101 days away is tiny.

But here we are. And because we've reached this round number, we're celebrating appropriately with the 100 most important players for the 2026 season.

I did this exercise last year and the year before, and before we go any further, we'll acknowledge the misses we had, because I believe in holding myself accountable. Anthony Richardson played 14 snaps. Brandon Aiyuk didn't play a single snap, and the 49ers still made the playoffs. Marshon Lattimore didn't do much of anything. The Bears had a tremendous year despite Montez Sweat being just OK. Ryan Kelly didn't lift the Vikings' offense like I thought he could.

Importance can be put in a positive or negative light—or both. Christian McCaffrey made this list last year, coming off an injury-riddled season, and because he was healthy and productive, he carried the 49ers. J.J. McCarthy made this list last year and struggled, leading the Vikings to a loss. Both developments were important.

A few notes before we begin this year's version ...

This is the 100 most important players, not the 100 best players.

This is a list, not a ranking; the order doesn't matter.

Every team gets at least one player, because every team is important.

But the victors often write history, so better teams are generally going to have more players on this list.

Unlike previous versions, this year, we're putting the players into categories. Some players may fit multiple categories.

And lastly, this is a difficult exercise. My original list had nearly 150 players. It took me a week to narrow it down to 100, and it was excruciating. I agonized over several cuts, and some of the snubs will be in my 50 under-the-radar players with 50 days until kickoff, too.

Just because a player doesn't make this list doesn't mean he's not important. There are 2,700-ish players on NFL rosters right now. There will be 704 starters. I will have some swings and misses. We're trying our best here. Let's do it.

Rookies (5)

1 Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders QB The No. 1 pick is the face of the franchise in-waiting as Kirk Cousins will likely open the season as the starter and play a good amount. But once Mendoza takes over, the Raiders will want to see all the attributes that made him a star: a big arm, pocket poise and athleticism. He doesn't have to be great in Year 1, but his showing encouraging signs is crucial. 2 Jeremiyah Love Arizona Cardinals RB Love became the highest-paid running back in the NFL the moment he signed his contract. A team far from competing drafting a running back at No. 3 overall is controversial, so Love performing as one of the NFL's best will help it look more prudent than it does now. He's a special talent who can be a cornerstone. 3 Caleb Downs Dallas Cowboys SAF The Cowboys defensive struggles left them on the outside looking in on the playoffs once again last year. Downs, the No. 11 pick, will be crucial in fixing several aspects. He'll play all over the place -- box safety, nickel and several other spots -- and needs to make an immediate impact as new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's top chess piece. 4 Sonny Styles Washington Commanders LB The Commanders made several improvements across their defense, but none more crucial than Styles, a former safety who can really run and potentially transform Washington's bottom-of-the-barrel defense. The No. 7 overall pick has a heavy weight on his shoulders. 5 Mansoor Delane Kansas City Chiefs CB Kansas City traded up to No. 6 to take Delane, who was a stud at LSU. He's stepping into a secondary that lost cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, as well as safety Bryan Cook. The Chiefs have been second to none at developing cornerbacks recently, and Delane is as talented as any of them, McDuffie included.

Second-year step up (5)

6 Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars CB Is he a cornerback? Is he a wide receiver? Both? Is one much more than the other? Hunter's rookie year was a disappointment even before his season-ending knee injury, but he is a tremendous talent. Based on the Jaguars' roster construction, more duty at cornerback seems likely. Either way, he has to deliver if Jacksonville looks to build on its strong finish to last season. 7 Ashton Jeanty Las Vegas Raiders RB Jeanty struggled as a rookie, but he was also in a truly awful environment, playing behind a poor offensive line on an offense with few receiving weapons after Brock Bowers' injury issues. He popped at times -- 188 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 -- but has to be more consistent and show he's a building block as the Raiders build around Fernando Mendoza. 8 Omarion Hampton Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel, one of the game's sharpest offensive minds and maybe the premier running game director, as offensive coordinator, and now it's up to Hampton to live up to his first-round billing. An explosive, physical runner, Hampton suffered a midseason knee injury and didn't have the impact many had hoped. 9 Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks SAF The Seahawks lost a lot this offseason, including safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. The first has a more direct impact on Emmanwori, whose athleticism, versatility and skill made him a dream defender for Mike Macdonald. He'll have much more on his plate in 2026, and he could be Seattle's next secondary standout. 10 Josh Simmons Kansas City Chiefs OT Simmons was impressing, especially as a pass blocker, before missing Weeks 6-9 due to personal reasons. He returned for Weeks 11-13, then suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Kansas City is counting on him to be a stalwart protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

Old face, new place (6)

11 Mike Evans San Francisco 49ers WR A big, downfield, ball-winning wide receiver is a perfect fit for Brock Purdy's habit to be adventurous with the football (to put it nicely), and Evans is exactly that. He turns 33 in August and is coming off an injury-plagued year, but adding his skill set to Kyle Shanahan's offense could take both to another level. 12 Dexter Lawrence Cincinnati Bengals DT It's rare for any player to be traded for a top-10 pick straight up, much less a 28-year-old defensive lineman coming off a down year. But Lawrence is a uniquely disruptive interior force who fits the Bengals' win-now M.O. Can he return to his All-Pro form and provide a much-needed lift to Cincinnati's defense? 13 Trey Hendrickson Baltimore Ravens DE As for a player leaving Cincinnati, Hendrickson's roundabout road to Baltimore included contract frustrations with the Browns and the Ravens nixing a Maxx Crosby trade. The Ravens had an anemic pass rush in 2025. Hendrickson was the NFL's sack leader in 2024 but missed most of 2025. He's 31. How much is left in the tank? 14 Kenneth Walker III Kansas City Chiefs RB This one's pretty straightforward: Chiefs running backs were dead last in explosive rush rate the last two years. Walker was second only to De'Von Achane in explosive rush rate (min. 200 snaps) in 2025. 15 DJ Moore Buffalo Bills WR Speaking of adding explosiveness to the offense, the Bills hope they've done just that with Moore. Josh Allen averaged a career-low 7.3 air yards per attempt last year. Moore is a downfield target who has produced lots of big plays, and Buffalo is counting on him to be a true No. 1 in what's otherwise a murky wide receiver room. 16 Jaylen Waddle Denver Broncos WR The Broncos sent their first-round pick to Miami for Waddle, a speed demon who complements Courtland Sutton well. He adds a wrinkle the Broncos didn't have at wide receiver last year, and he's going from a team that's in teardown mode to one expected to contend for a Super Bowl.

Old face, new place ... we think? (1)

17 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR The expectation remains that Brown will be traded in the coming days, now that June 1 has arrived and the Eagles can split his dead money over two seasons. The Patriots have long been reported as the landing spot. Brown remains a physical marvel who can win short and deep, but he's coming off his worst season since 2021.

Secondary stars (7)

18 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year wasn't 100% for all of 2025, but still was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. Surtain's ball production (one interception) wasn't quite there last year, but that's in part because offenses rarely even test him. He remains among the best of the best. 19 Derek Stingley Jr. Houston Texans CB A back-to-back first-team All-Pro, Stingley is simply outstanding. A terrific all-around talent, he has 14 interceptions over the past three years. Over the past two years, he has allowed a 44.2% completion percentage as the primary defender, best in the NFL (min. 100 attempts defended). 20 Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks CB Just like Derek Stingley Jr. fits the Texans' defense perfectly, Witherspoon does the same for Seattle's outstanding unit. He's one of the game's most physical and competitive players, and Mike Macdonald can deploy him in so many ways, as seen by his impact as a blitzer in the Super Bowl. He's also due for a massive extension this offseason. 21 Christian Gonzalez New England Patriots CB Even without recording an interception last year, Gonzalez was a clear top-tier performer for the second straight year. His combination of size and speed is among the NFL's best, and over the past two years, he ranks fourth in completion percentage against (47.6%) and yards per attempt against (5.1). 22 Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles CB A 2025 first-team All-Pro, DeJean is the NFL's premier slot defender, and the fact that the Eagles got two secondary stars in the same draft -- DeJean went 18 picks after Quinyon Mitchell (who nearly made this list) -- is a testament to Howie Roseman and the entire organization. The Eagles lost secondary coach Christian Parker to Dallas this offseason, so DeJean, who can also bump out wide or play box safety, will be crucial to upholding the standard in Philadelphia. 23 Trent McDuffie Los Angeles Rams CB After getting torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba three times in 2025, the Rams revamped their cornerback room by acquiring McDuffie in a blockbuster trade and signing Jaylen Watson. It's the former, though, who will draw the toughest assignments. A dogged competitor with inside-outside versatility, McDuffie hopes to get back to his All-Pro form of 2023 and 2024. 24 Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF Hamilton is a unicorn who registered significant snaps as a box safety, free safety, slot corner and along the defensive line in 2025. His versatility has been paramount to everything the Ravens do, and expect that to continue with the arrival of new coach Jesse Minter. Hamilton has been an All-Pro each of the last three years.

Back from injury (15)

25 Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers DE Much of the Packers' collapse last season -- from 9-3-1 to 9-7-1 and a one-and-done postseason -- can be attributed to Parsons' injury. Using success rate as a measuring stick, the Packers had the NFL's 11th-best defense with Parsons on the field and the NFL's worst defense when he wasn't. He'll likely miss some time to start the year, but how quickly he can get back to peak form will go a long way in Green Bay's chances to bounce back. 26 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB Daniels was rarely at 100% in 2025, suffering knee, hamstring and elbow injuries in Weeks 2, 7 and 9, respectively. When he landed on the elbow in Week 14, the Commanders finally said enough is enough. After a dream-like rookie season, Daniels is hoping to put his sophomore struggles behind him, and he'll be doing so under new offensive coordinator David Blough, whose system is very different from Kliff Kingsbury's shotgun-based attack. 27 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB Jones was outplaying even the highest expectations early in the year before fracturing his leg and then tearing his Achilles tendon a few weeks later. He finished third in the NFL in net yards per attempt and looked as spry as ever, executing Shane Steichen's heavy play-action scheme well. Can he get back to his 2025 form? 28 Sauce Gardner Indianapolis Colts CB The Colts, looking like real contenders, sent two first-round picks to the Jets for Gardner. Then Daniel Jones and Gardner were both injured in the same game. Gardner's injury was only a calf strain, luckily, but the quickest path for the Colts to get back to contention has him at the top of his game as Jones recovers. 29 Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE After a historic rookie year, Bowers hurt his knee in Week 1 and was never quite the same, ultimately appearing in just 12 games. He reminded us just how good he is in a 12-catch, 127-yard, three-touchdown outing in Week 9, and given the Raiders' wide receiver room, he'll be the clear focal point for this passing attack as Fernando Mendoza gets acclimated. 30 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE There are few more well-rounded defenders than Crosby, who not only plays the run excellently and rushes the passer nearly as well but also rarely comes off the field. When he was kept off the field last year -- the Raiders ended his season early -- he was vehemently opposed and questioned his future with the team. But after nearly being traded to the Ravens, he's back in Las Vegas and hoping this new era helps him finally be part of a winner. 31 Malik Nabers New York Giants WR An electrifying talent, Nabers tore his ACL early in the season and recently had a second surgery to clean up his knee 32 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB Arguably, the biggest blow among the 49ers' spate of injuries, Warner's dislocated and fractured ankle, was the straw that broke the camel's back for the 49ers' defense. He is the standard for off-ball linebacker play. 33 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs as the final blow in what was a brutal injury season for San Francisco as a whole. An outstanding run blocker in addition to his receiving work, Kittle has a shot to play Week 1. 34 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, and the 49ers' pass rush was arguably the league's worst all season. He has just 21.5 sacks over the past three seasons after an absurd 34 from 2021 to 2022, but his return and ability to make a big impact would go a long way toward getting San Francisco's defense back on track. 35 Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers TE Kraft was one of the NFL's true breakouts in 2025. Through seven games, he led all NFL tight ends in receiving yards (469), and yards per reception (15.6), and he was tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (six). Then he tore his ACL. Kraft can get downfield, but his true superpower is after the catch -- his 11.2 YAC per catch through seven games was 3.5 yards higher than the next-closest tight end. Will he have the same burst? 36 Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions TE Similar to Kraft, LaPorta's midseason injury -- a herniated disc in Week 10 -- completely changed his team's offense. Using the success rate, the Lions ranked sixth-best with LaPorta on the field. With him off the field, it fell to 29th. 37 Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT Slater tore his patella tendon days after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and the Chargers never recovered. Seven different players took snaps at left tackle in his stead, and the Chargers had arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL. 38 Joe Alt Los Angeles Chargers OT It certainly didn't help that Alt only played in six games due to ankle injuries. Six different players saw time at right tackle throughout the year. The Slater-Alt tackle combo can be one of the NFL's best ... if it can stay healthy. 39 Brian Branch Detroit Lions CB It was a close call between Branch and fellow Lions safety Kerby Joseph for this spot. Branch got the nod thanks to his versatility and, unfortunately, also to the severity of his injury: He tore his Achilles in early December. Branch lines up all over the place and sets the tone with his physicality and intensity.

Trenches (17)

40 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE Garrett broke the NFL record with 23 sacks in 2025. He's a player who can wreck any game plan any week. With two Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro honors, he is one of the greatest defenders of all time. He's 13 sacks away from entering the top 10 on the official all-time list. 41 Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans DE The runner-up to Garrett in DPOY voting, Anderson would have won the award most other years. He had a career-high 12 sacks, led the NFL with a 21.0% pressure rate and is an absolute menace against the run. He's a superstar in the making, if not one already. 42 Danielle Hunter Houston Texans DE Anderson's running mate on the edge of Houston's front, Hunter, posted 15 sacks last year en route to his second career All-Pro honor and his first since 2018. One of the game's best all-around pass rushers -- speed, explosiveness, violence and technicality -- he is somehow still overlooked despite 114.5 career sacks. 43 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT After yet another offseason of contract drama, Williams is back with the 49ers after a bounce-back year that included his 12th Pro Bowl selection and his fifth All-Pro honor. He's 37 and has lost perhaps a half-step from his absolute peak, but he's among the game's best, and the 49ers are miles better when he's on the field compared to when he's not. 44 Quinnen Williams Dallas Cowboys DT Much has been made about the Cowboys' external defensive improvements this offseason, but Williams' first full year in Dallas will be as important as any. A 2022 first-team All-Pro seemingly on the fast track to superstardom, his play has plateaued a bit over the past few years. Can he be a truly dominant force again? 45 Jaelan Phillips Carolina Panthers LB There's never been any question about Phillips' ability. It's all about his health. Last year, he played in all 17 games and posted an 18.8% pressure rate, fourth-highest in the NFL (min. 300 pass-rush snaps), but only five sacks. After signing him to a four-year, $120 million deal, the Panthers hope he can stay healthy and turn more of those pressures into sacks. 46 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE Jones turns 32 next month and wasn't quite as good as his peak years in 2025, but he's still one of the game's best interior disruptors. The Chiefs have revamped the pass rush around him and added Khyiris Tonga in the middle, which could help Jones a lot. 47 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C Four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in the past four years show Humphrey is among the best at the center position, if not the best. His ability as a pass blocker is crucial with Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, and his run-blocking should help Kenneth Walker III acclimate well in his new home. 48 Dion Dawkins Buffalo Bills OT He protects Josh Allen's blind side and has been the linchpin of one of the NFL's best offensive lines for the past several seasons. He'll have to keep playing at a high level as the Bills work in a new left guard after David Edwards left. 49 Will Campbell New England Patriots OT Campbell picked up a midseason knee injury, and his subsequent struggles in the postseason seemingly put him on the hot seat. He allowed 17 pressures and four sacks in four playoff games. There were already concerns about his arm length. The Patriots have publicly backed him multiple times, but they also drafted Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round. 50 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles DT One of the game's most gifted interior defenders, Carter was a bit of a disappointment in 2025. He was ejected before the first play of the season opener, dealt with shoulder issues and was limited to 11 games and registered just five sacks. But make no mistake, he can terrorize opponents with a rare combination of power, explosiveness and quickness. 51 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT Now 36, Johnson played in just 10 games -- and missed the Eagles' playoff loss -- last year due to a Lisfranc injury. His absence was noticeable; Philadelphia's offense was stop-and-start all year, and their excellent run game from 2024 fell off significantly. 52 Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT A perennial All-Pro right tackle, Sewell is flipping to left tackle this year. Maybe he follows in the footsteps of the next player on this list and does so seamlessly; he certainly has all the ability in the world to do so. Maybe it takes some time. Regardless, he is vital to the Lions' operation. 53 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Wirfs is one of the standard bearers when it comes to blind-side protectors, and he's a dominant force in the run game as well. The Buccaneers will look to him to lead the charge after their offensive line dealt with a bevy of injuries last year; Wirfs himself only played in 12 games. 54 Nik Bonitto Denver Broncos LB The Broncos' defense is loaded with talent, but Bonitto is in a class of his own in the front seven. He has increased his sack total every year of his career and has 27.5 sacks, a second-team All-Pro honor and two top-10 DPOY finishes over the past two seasons. 55 Brian Burns New York Giants LB Burns posted a career-high 16.5 sacks in what was otherwise a dismal year for the Giants' defense, showing off the freakish athleticism that has always made him such an intriguing talent. Will he fare without Dexter Lawrence demanding double teams in the middle? 56 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DT It went under the radar as the Titans struggled, but Simmons had a simply incredible 2025: 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, all career highs. He is outstanding. Robert Saleh, trying to instill a strong defensive identity in his first year in the Music City, hopes he can continue to do so.

Star offensive playmakers (20)

Quarterbacks with something to prove (7)

77 Kyler Murray Minnesota Vikings QB Murray's rollercoaster seven-year tenure in Arizona ended unceremoniously with a foot injury and, ultimately, the Cardinals' offense doing better without him. He landed in Minnesota on a one-year deal, and it's hard to envision a much better spot. Murray has an ace play caller in Kevin O'Connell and terrific receiving options. His ability to stay healthy, adapt to a more under-center system and throw over the middle are all questions, but if he can have at least decent success in all three, Minnesota looks like a playoff team. 78 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Quietly, Mayfield is a pending free agent next offseason. He was off to a tremendous start in 2025 before a couple of injuries set him back. Though he started all 17 games, he clearly wasn't the same. Now, without Mike Evans and with Zac Robinson entering as offensive coordinator, Mayfield has a pivotal season ahead, both for him and for Tampa Bay. 79 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB Young has shown subtle improvements over his career, but he still ranked 29th in net yards per attempt, 28th in expected points added per dropback and 25th in interception rate last year. Size and arm strength remain major issues, even with all of his smarts, slithery pocket escapability and out-of-structure playmaking. The Panthers are intent on winning big after their NFC South title last year, as the Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd signings show. Can Young take a big step, or is this -- a bottom-half quarterback -- just what he is? 80 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB There was a lot of bad -- sacks, interceptions, missed throws -- on Ward's rookie tape, but he started to do some really fun things late in the year 81 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB Dart had plenty of "wow" plays and plenty of head-scratchers as a rookie. He was one of the league's best scramblers and finished with nine touchdowns on the ground (as well as 15 through the air). But he also took a beating, including one concussion and several other times tested for one, threw five interceptions -- and had four dropped -- and fumbled five times. He's a fiery competitor who has to improve his consistency, but the good plays can be really good. 82 Malik Willis Miami Dolphins QB After multiple excellent cameos in place of Jordan Love over the past two years, Willis is getting the chance to start in Miami. It's been a roundabout journey for the former Titans second-round pick, and he'll be leading an offense in the very, very early stages of a rebuild. But if he shows enough, he could get the chance to be "the guy" long-term, and he'd be at a very reasonable price given his three-year, $67.5 million deal. 83 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB Shough impressed down the stretch of 2025, and the Saints handed him the reins to 2026 early this offseason. With plenty of young offensive line talent plus offseason additions David Edwards, Travis Etienne Jr., and first-round pick Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans is giving Shough a chance to prove he's the right choice to lead the way. He showed some nice flashes, though accuracy is high on the list of areas for improvement.

Quarterbacks on contenders (17)