The Battle of Ohio is reimagined between two struggling divisional rivals as the Cleveland Browns (1-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) in an NFL Week 7 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Deshaun Watson and the Browns have been on the wrong side of the scoreboard in four straight games heading into Sunday's tilt, most recently falling 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Joe Burrow and the Bengals haven't fared much better this season, although they could have some momentum after getting a 17-7 win against the New York Giants in Week 6. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Browns vs. Bengals date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Browns vs. Bengals time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Bengals TV channel: CBS

Week 7 NFL picks for Browns vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Browns vs. Bengals, the model is backing Cleveland to cover the spread at home. The Browns have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Bengals. Cleveland enters Sunday's showdown having won six straight at home against Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's defense has been leaky this season, giving up 25.3 points per game on average, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Browns running back Nick Chubb (knee) is expected to make his season debut, which could be the spark Cleveland's offense has been missing. The Browns will likely lean on their defense to keep them in Sunday's game, and the model has them covering the spread in almost 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

