Hello, boys and girls, and happy Thursday. John Breech is still away while watching old Bengals film, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got news and notes from around camp, contract drama, and much more:

Today's show: Instant takeaways from Patriots camp

Mac Jones USATSI

Resident Patriots expert Tyler Sullivan was at Gillette Stadium for the start of New England's training camp Wednesday, and he joined Will Brinson on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to report his Day 1 takeaways. Some highlights:

Sully confirmed that former Lions coach and longtime Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, now back as an offensive assistant, was in Mac Jones' headset as the team's primary play-caller during offensive drills

Bill Belichick was spotted with a "heavier eye on the offensive side," as he hands the baton to both Patricia and former Giants coach Joe Judge, the two assistants tasked with replacing Josh McDaniels

Sully's MVP of the day might've been former Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker, who had several nice end-zone catches in coverage, fired up the crowd and "just looked like the biggest guy in that receiver room"

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Agent's Take: Russell Wilson could be next for record deal

With Kyler Murray locked up and Lamar Jackson at camp despite an uncertain future, former NFL agent Joel Corry has explored which quarterback could be next in line to get a fully guaranteed deal, a la Kirk Cousins in 2018 and Deshaun Watson this offseason. If it isn't Jackson, who's represented himself in previous negotiations, his eye is on Denver's new signal-caller.

Broncos general manager George Paton indicated on Tuesday that a Wilson deal will get done at the right time. Wilson, who has two years left on his contract worth $50 million, should have considerable leverage because of his acquisition cost. ... (And) Mark Rodgers, Wilson's agent, hasn't been afraid to think outside of the box. He reportedly proposed tying Wilson's compensation in the latter years of a contract to the growth in salary cap during previous negotiations with the Seahawks. A fully guaranteed contract might be particularly appealing to Rodgers because of his experience as a baseball agent where he's accustomed to dealing with completely secure deals.

3. Top underrated camp stories: Bucs stacked, Packers' big hole

USATSI

QBs and contracts get a lot of attention over the summer, and rightfully so. But what about the storylines that aren't getting as much love as they deserve? Here's a sneak peek at three of our five underrated topics to monitor:

4. Contract drama: Steelers hold-in, Derwin James talks, more

Here are some of the biggest stories related to ongoing contract situations around the NFL:

5. Falcons name Marcus Mariota their starter for 2022

Marcus Mariota USATSI

Well that didn't take long. Just one day into training camp, despite spending a third-round pick on QB Desmond Ridder, the Falcons have declared Mariota, the former Titans starter-turned-No. 2, their Week 1 signal-caller. Coach Arthur Smith has a history with Mariota, who was always seen as the favorite to open the year under center. Now the question is, how much leeway will the former first-round draft pick receive? And how far off is Ridder from challenging for snaps?

6. Camp roundup: Key injuries, Panthers' QB battle, more

Want more tidbits from around camp? You came to the right place: