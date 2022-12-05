It's Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Bills 24, Patriots 10 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Giants 20, Commanders 20 (OT) (Takeaways)

Vikings 27, Jets 22 (Takeaways)

Browns 27, Texans 14 (Takeaways)

Eagles 35, Titans 10 (Recap)

Lions 40, Jaguars 14 (Recap)

Ravens 10, Broncos 9 (Recap)

Packers 28, Bears 19 (Recap)

Steelers 19, Falcons 16 (Recap)

Seahawks 27, Rams 23 (Recap)

49ers 33, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (Takeaways)

Raiders 27, Chargers 20 (Recap)

Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs' streak snapped!

Nov. 10, 2019 -- that's the last time the Chiefs lost in November or December. The day before, then-LSU standout Joe Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Alabama.

Well, Burrow is in a Bengals uniform now, and Kansas City sure wishes he wasn't. He's now won three straight over the Chiefs with Sunday's 27-24 triumph. Burrow went 25-for-31 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns, with his biggest pass going to Tee Higgins for a first down with 1:59 to play. With no timeouts, the Chiefs could only stand and watch as Cincinnati celebrated its fourth straight win.

Seahawks survive

Losers of two straight, the Seahawks needed a win against the reeling Rams to remain in the thick of the NFC wild card race. And thanks to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who became the first duo in franchise history with 125 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the same game, Seattle came from behind to earn the victory -- which required a touchdown to Metcalf and an interception from linebacker Cody Barton in the final minute.

49ers turnover Tua again to seal victory

Playing without multiple starters along the offensive line, the Dolphins offense experienced a wake-up call versus the 49ers. Tua Tagovailoa connected on two long touchdowns, but did next to nothing otherwise and turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble). The last one was the most costly, as Dre Greenlaw's scoop and score sealed San Francisco's fifth-straight win.

4th-and-12!

The Chargers had 8:44 to erase a 14-point deficit. And this seemed like their last chance, facing a fourth-and-12 on the Raiders' 35-yard line. But when you have Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen, there's always a chance; the duo exemplified that when Herbert uncorked a laser on the run that landed right into the hands of Allen, who held on despite having a defender draped all over him.

Bengals lead!

Don't be surprised if last year's AFC Championship is this year's AFC Championship, because both the Bengals and Chiefs are playing like they can make another deep run. Cincinnati's latest strike came midway through the fourth quarter, when Joe Burrow dropped it off to running back Chris Evans and let him scamper into the end zone for the eight-yard touchdown to give the Bengals back the lead.

Tua --> Tyreek

It seemed like only a matter of time, even against a stout 49ers defense, that Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill would connect on a deep ball. It happened very early in the fourth quarter, as Hill beat his man across the middle and Tagovailoa hit him in stride to help the Dolphins cut into the San Francisco deficit.

Flea-flicker!

Flea-flickers are a lot easier to execute when Davante Adams just flies by his defender. As Josh Jacobs pitched the ball back to Derek Carr after receiving the hand-off, all Carr had to do was float the ball into the air and let Adams run underneath it for his second long score of the game.

Back-to-back INTs

The stingy 49ers defense is exposing the explosive Dolphins offense, picking off Tua Tagovailoa on back-to-back possessions.

Mahomes' one-handed slam!

In games between the Chiefs and Bengals, chip-shot field goals aren't going to cut it. And with goal-to-go late in the third quarter, Andy Reid decided to go for seven points or live with zero. He probably didn't love his star quarterback leaping for the goal line like he was Michael Jordan posterizing a defender, but Mahomes' one-handed slam worked to perfectly to put Kansas City ahead.

Bobby Wagner destroying former team

First we had A.J. Brown showing out against his former team, and now Bobby Wagner is doing so against the Seahawks. Released by Seattle this offseason, the perennial Pro Bowler joined the Rams and has been just as productive in 2022. So far on Sunday, he's racked up two sacks and an interception to give Los Angeles a chance to beat their division rival.

Stop and go (into the end zone)

Poor Asante Samuel Jr.. He actually played the stop-and-go route from Davante Adams perfectly, blanketing the All-Pro as both players drifted into the end zone. And yet, Adams still hauled in contested 31 yard touchdown to put Las Vegas in front.

Mahomes goes DEEP

As good as the Bengals defense has been this season, especially in the second half of games, this is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense we're talking about. They're going to get their points, and they came out of the half and got seven quickly. The big play was a 42-yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling despite double coverage, and then rookie running back Isiah Pacheco continued his stellar stretch with the eight-yard score.

Superman that pick!



First off, let me just say that Tua Tagovailoa'sTua Tagovailoa's first interception since Week 4 wasn't completely his fault. Tagovailoa was anticipating running back Jeff Wilson to be here, but he slipped as the quarterback released the ball. Still, it was a great interception from Jimmy Ward, who looked like Superman as he leaped over the fallen Wilson for the pick.

Purdy propelling the 49ers

Brock Purdy has not looked like the reigning Mr. Irrelevant since coming in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. The seventh-round rookie has thrown an interception -- although it came on fourth down, so he was trying to make a play -- but he's completed 12 of his other 18 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey has been great, too, eclipsing 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches in the first two quarters. Surprisingly, the banged-up 49ers are leading the high-flying Dolphins, whose only offense in the first half was a 75-yard bomb on the first play.

DROY?

The Seahawks LOVE big cornerbacks, and Tariq Woolen (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is about as big as they come. The fifth-round rookie out of UTSA has far exceeded expectations more than halfway through his first NFL season. He's now tied for the league lead with six interceptions after turning over the Rams' John Wolford.

Bengals rolling

Great start for Cincinnati, which has taken it to the Chiefs in the first half. Playing a big part has been Tee Higgins, who dragged two defenders before extending the ball across the plane for the Bengals' second score in the first 17 minutes.

Pick-six!

Derek Carr threw into traffic and paid for it. Intended for Mack Hollins, Asante Samuel tipped the ball into the air and Bryce Callahan corralled it. From there, there was no one between Callahan and the end zone.

First career TD for 49ers backup

Jimmy Garoppolo is out with a foot injury, so backup Brock Purdy has been tasked with trying to lead the 49ers to a victory against the 8-3 Miami Dolphins. The seventh-round rookie has done an admirable job thus far, with his best play being a short touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The backup TD machine

If not for the Packers' Christian Watson (eight TDs over the past four games!), we'd be talking about Tyler Lockett as the NFL's touchdown machine over the last month. He's now scored in five straight games after making a catch on a crossing around and juking a defender before waltzing into the end zone from 36 yards out.

First-play score!

It was a heck of a start for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel against his former team. On the first play from scrimmage, McDaniel drew up the play that led to Trent Sherfield being wide open down the seam. After making the catch, all credit goes to Sherfield as he cut across the middle of the field and outran the 49ers defense down the left sideline for the 75-yard score.

TIE

The Giants and Commanders entered Sunday holding NFC wild card spots, but with two games against each other over the next three weeks. Could they both make the postseason? It was certainly possible if they split the matchups, and it still can happen after the two teams played just the second tie of the 2022 season.

The extra period had plenty of drama, with three possessions ending in the opponent's territory. The Giants even got close enough to attempt the game-winning field goal from 58 yards out. Graham Gano, who once hit a 63-yard field goal to beat the Giants under current Commanders coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, struck the ball down the middle but with not enough strength, as it landed short of the uprights to seal the disappointing but acceptable tie for both squads.

Vikings squeak out W

The Vikings spent much of Sunday up double digits, yet in the final minutes, the Jets had two great chances to take the lead. The Minnesota defense, though, buckled down, first stuffing New York on three straight plays from the 1-yard line and then sealing its 10th win of the season with a red zone interception from Camryn Bynum.

Ravens!

For 59 minutes and 32 seconds, the Ravens failed to cross the goal line. But needed a score on their final drive, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley delivered. Huntley, who orchestrated the 16-PLAY, 91-YARD drive with Lamar Jackson out, completed the dramatic finish with a two-yard rush score to tie things up. Justin Tucker's extra point ended up being the difference to give Baltimore an ugly, ugly victory that it'll take every time.

Christian. Watson.

No player has gotten to know the end zone more over the past month than Packers rookie Christian Watson. He had yet another multi-touchdown game against the Bears on Sunday, with his 46-yard burst on a jet sweep serving as the finishing touches of yet another Green Bay victory over Chicago.

Heinicke delivers!

The legend of Taylor Heinicke continues to grow. Needing a touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play, the man who was out of the NFL just a few years ago connected with first-round rookie Jahan Dotson, who slipped through a tackle, executed a nasty spin move to evade two more and waltzed across the goal line for six. The game-tying extra point ended up sending the game to overtime.

JJ gets the feet down

Another game, another touchdown for the NFL's best receiver. Justin Jefferson makes the hard look easy, and he did just that in scoring from 10 yards out.

Dillion darts for the score

A disappointing season for A.J. Dillion has taken a positive turn in recent weeks. He's now scored touchdowns in back-to-back games after rumbling around left end, finding a crease and shooting through it before getting to the sideline and powering through the goal line from 21 yards out.

A.J. Brown haunting the Titans

A.J. Brown wants to make sure the Titans know they made a grave mistake trading him to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft. He's destroyed the Tennessee secondary to the tune of eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Simmons does it again

With Lamar Jackson ruled out with a knee injury, the Ravens haven't not gotten anything going against a strong Broncos defense. That said, they've had a few promising drives in the second half; safety Justin Simmons has just ended both with interceptions, keeping Denver ahead.

Fumble TD!

The Browns-Texans just keeps getting wackier! We've now had a safety, punt return touchdown and fumble return touchdown after Kyle Allen coughed it up and Denzel Ward scooped it up and ran in the short score.

Three's a party!

Jalen Hurts continues to build his NFL MVP case with a dominant first half versus the playoff-contending Titans. In addition to two long touchdown passes, the third-year dual threat ran for a score to cap the Eagles' 21-point first half.

Fumble --> TD

The Giants spotted the Commanders a 10-0 lead after one quarter, but it's been all New York since. The home team tied the game at 13 before halftime, and it took the lead with Daniel Jones' short touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins early in the third quarter. The score was set up from Azeez Ojulari, whose strip sack of Taylor Heinicke set up New York at the edge of the red zone.

TD machine!

Christian Watson has simply been unstoppable over the past month. The second-round rookie got off to a rough start with a slew of injuries, but he's been unbelievable recently. Make that SEVEN TDS in the past four games after his contested 14-yard grab to get the Packers back in it right before halftime.

Punt return TD!

There have only been 12 points, but the Browns-Texans game has definitely been the most unique first half. In the second quarter, Houston recorded a safety, but Cleveland took the lead on an incredible 76-yard punt return touchdown from Donovan Peoples-Jones. After 10 weeks of zero punt returns for scores, we've had two in the past three weeks with the Marcus Jones' walk-off for the Patriots and now DPJ finding pay dirt for the Browns.

SAFETY

This may be the most improbable safety we've seen in a long time. It came from the Texans, by far the NFL's worst run defense, against Nick Chubb, perhaps the league's best pure running back. Still, credit to Houston to swarming Chubb to keep him from crossing his own goal line.

The other Heyward!

Cam Heyward is a 33-year-old defensive tackle who's made five Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors four times. His younger brother, Connor, is a sixth-round rookie tight end/full back who entered Sunday with seven career receptions. Against the Falcons, it was Connor who made a big play, catching Kenny Pickett's beautifully thrown ball in stride for the 17-yard touchdowns.

40-yard TD (x2)

A.J. Brown appeared to score a long touchdown against his former team, but upon further review, his one foot was just out of bounds. So, on the very next play, Jalen Hurts went back to his No. 1 receiver, who ran a double move and then RAN OVER the cornerback before hauling in the uncontested score.

Saquon to the house

Defenses have shut down Saquon Barkley after a torrid start to 2022, but the Giants star running back broke free midway through the second quarter. He burst through the line and was off for a 13-yard score.

Poor start for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson hasn't played since Jan. 3, 2021, and he's played like it so far Sunday against his former team. With a chance to put the Browns ahead, Watson threw the ball right to second-round rookie Jalen Pitre for the end zone interception.

Welcome back, Justin Fields! After missing last week with a shoulder injury, Fields his back to electrifying the Bears offense with his legs. Just check out this 55-yard touchdown against the rival Packers after Keisean Nixon thought he had Fields corralled five yards in the backfield.

With that run, Fields surpassed 50 rushing yards for a sixth straight game. That's the longest streak in franchise history since Gale Sayers in 1969, per NFL research.

Scary Terry

It's been a scary start for the Giants, who fumbled on their first drive and went three-and-out on their second. That's allowed the Commanders to jump out to an early lead, as a field goal and a touchdown catch from Terry McLaurin already have them up double digits.

Eagles strike first

In perhaps the best game of the early window, the Eagles showed why they have the best record in the NFL. Seven plays, 75 yards and this dart from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for a 34-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Turnovers galore

It's been a sloppy start to this NFL Sunday, as four teams turned the ball over on their first possession. The Vikings' Harrison Smith intercepted the Jets' Mike White to set up a field goal; the Jaguars' Travis Etienne fumbled to allow the Lions to subsequently score a touchdown; the Texans' Kyle Allen threw a touchdown that had no business being an interception after the ball popped out of Teagan Quitoriano's hands and into the arms of the Browns' John Johnson; and the Giants' Daniel Jones fumbled, which led to a Commanders field goal.

The week we've all been waiting for

This has been the most competitive season in NFL history. Don't believe me? Just consider these statistics (courtesy of the CBS Sports research team):

57 games have been won or tied by teams that trailed in the fourth quarter

79 games have been decided by six points or less



Both of those numbers are the most ever through 12 weeks.

Every Sunday, we've been treated to nail-biters, furious comebacks and dramatic finishes (double points to the Vikings-Bills game). This Sunday should be no different -- and what makes it even better is that it is a LOADED schedule.

To watch matchups between clear playoff contenders in the early window, you'll need three screens for Eagles-Titans, Vikings-Jets and Commanders-Giants. And you'll absolutely need two electronic devices for the late slate, as the the high-flying 49ers and Dolphins face off at 4:05 p.m. ET while the Chiefs and Bengals battle in an AFC Championship rematch that kicks off about 20 minutes later.

What happens when you combine the most competitive campaign ever with the best week of games this season? Utter and absolute chaos that should span about seven hours Sunday. So if you're a big NFL fan and have plans, cancel them. You'll thank me Monday morning.