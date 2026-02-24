This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Today's action includes NBA and college basketball, as well as Champions League soccer. So, let's dig in to the news and get ready for another big sports day.

🏀 Six things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Getting ready for NFL combine week

While the season is still quite a ways away, NFL fans have plenty to be excited about. Free agency and the NFL Draft are on the horizon. But, before all that, comes the NFL combine. We have you covered with everything you need to know about the event, including the full combine schedule from Feb. 26 to March 2.

Ryan Wilson took a look at some names you already know, and others you may not, to identify players who have the opportunity to significantly improve their standing at the combine. Among those names is Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Wilson: "As evaluators turn toward the combine, Beck's appeal starts with his clean-pocket efficiency, advanced anticipation and ability to layer throws to all three levels in a timing-based offense. His compact release and full-field processing project well to rhythm passing systems that prioritize structure and ball placement. The lingering concern remains how his play drops under pressure, where frenetic movement and turnover-prone decisions still show up."

Want to read more about the combine and draft?

⚽ Preview of Champions League Tuesday and Wednesday

By Wednesday evening, eight teams will have punched their ticket to the Champions League Round of 16. Four matches take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with all eight of those matches representing the second leg of pairings in the knockout round. The action starts on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+ with Club Brugge at Atletico Madrid before a trio of matches at 3 p.m.

Among the most intriguing of Tuesday's matches is Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt looking to finish off an upset of powerhouse Inter Milan. Bodo/Glimt used their unique home pitch advantage to take a 3-1 lead on aggregate heading into the second leg in Milan, Italy. One of James Benge's burning Champions League questions is whether Bodo/Glimt can finish Inter off.

Benge: "The current iteration shouldn't be written off as just a side who do the business at home. Kjetil Knutsen's men took five points on their travels in the league phase, the memorable win against Atletico Madrid following draws at Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague, the latter a fighting performance to overturn a two goal deficit in the final 12 minutes. Most worryingly of all for Inter, Bodo/Glimt are proving themselves to be a team who can execute in the particular scenario ahead of them. Four of their 17 goals in this season's Champions League have come on the counter attack, a tally bettered only by Real Madrid and they average a breakout that ends in a shot once per game. If they can just convert that moment when it comes their way, they will set Inter an almighty task."

Make sure to read up on our Champions League Power Rankings and Champions League expert predictions to get fully prepared for some of the best sports action in the world.

