Every NFL team's biggest need entering the combine; Darryn Peterson's camp breaks silence on Kansas situation
Plus, the men's college basketball shake-ups just keep coming
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Brent Brookhouse here to take you through all the sports news you need to know to get your day going.
It feels strange not to wake up early and take in Winter Olympics action. Every four years, we get the opportunity to briefly fall in love with sports we often quickly forget -- yes, I'm talking about curling -- and then it all disappears. But we still have plenty of meaningful sports action even during the depths of winter, depths that are slightly deeper at the moment for my friends on the East Coast.
Today's action includes NBA and college basketball, as well as Champions League soccer. So, let's dig in to the news and get ready for another big sports day.
🏀 Six things to know Tuesday
- Kansas takes down Houston. Every time it seems we know what's happening in college basketball, there's a shake-up. In our latest Bracketology look, there was a focus on Monday's game between No. 5 Houston and No. 14 Kansas. The Jayhawks scored a major win 69-56 at home, possibly ending Houston's hopes for a No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, Ohio State is firmly on bubble watch.
- Darryn Peterson and his father broke their silence on Kansas situation. Peterson and his father spoke exclusively to CBS Sports on Monday after the Jayhawks' win to discuss one of the more confounding storylines of the season. Peterson has been limited in action all year with various ailments.
- Duke claims No. 1 spot in rankings. Speaking of college basketball shake-ups, Duke now holds the No. 1 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll after its big win over Michigan. As Ric Flair always said, to be the man, you have to beat the man, and that's exactly what Duke did, sending Michigan from No. 1 to No. 3 in both polls. On the women's side of things, UConn is still firmly in control of the No. 1 spot, with this week also marking 655 times in the top 25 under Geno Auriemma.
- Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao set for September rematch. Mayweather and Pacquiao shocked the sports world with Monday's announcement that they would rematch 11 years after their first "Fight of the Century" showdown. Their first fight took years to come together before a fairly dull Mayweather win. Now in their late 40s, Mayweather and Pacquiao will rematch inside Sphere in Las Vegas.
- Lindsey Vonn nearly lost her leg after Winter Games crash. American skier Vonn put everything on the line after pushing through a torn ACL to compete in one final Winter Games. Vonn then crashed during the women's downhill event at the Winter Games and was airlifted off the mountain with a complex tibia fracture. Vonn has now revealed that she barely avoided having her leg amputated as a result of the injury.
- Who has MLB's best rotation? In the latest MLB Power Rankings, Matt Snyder dug into each team to identify the 10 best pitching rotations in baseball. Having already been established as having the best offense in baseball, Snyder also gave the Dodgers the honor of having the top pitching rotation.
🏈 Do not miss this: Getting ready for NFL combine week
While the season is still quite a ways away, NFL fans have plenty to be excited about. Free agency and the NFL Draft are on the horizon. But, before all that, comes the NFL combine. We have you covered with everything you need to know about the event, including the full combine schedule from Feb. 26 to March 2.
Ryan Wilson took a look at some names you already know, and others you may not, to identify players who have the opportunity to significantly improve their standing at the combine. Among those names is Miami quarterback Carson Beck.
- Wilson: "As evaluators turn toward the combine, Beck's appeal starts with his clean-pocket efficiency, advanced anticipation and ability to layer throws to all three levels in a timing-based offense. His compact release and full-field processing project well to rhythm passing systems that prioritize structure and ball placement. The lingering concern remains how his play drops under pressure, where frenetic movement and turnover-prone decisions still show up."
⚽ Preview of Champions League Tuesday and Wednesday
By Wednesday evening, eight teams will have punched their ticket to the Champions League Round of 16. Four matches take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with all eight of those matches representing the second leg of pairings in the knockout round. The action starts on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+ with Club Brugge at Atletico Madrid before a trio of matches at 3 p.m.
Among the most intriguing of Tuesday's matches is Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt looking to finish off an upset of powerhouse Inter Milan. Bodo/Glimt used their unique home pitch advantage to take a 3-1 lead on aggregate heading into the second leg in Milan, Italy. One of James Benge's burning Champions League questions is whether Bodo/Glimt can finish Inter off.
- Benge: "The current iteration shouldn't be written off as just a side who do the business at home. Kjetil Knutsen's men took five points on their travels in the league phase, the memorable win against Atletico Madrid following draws at Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague, the latter a fighting performance to overturn a two goal deficit in the final 12 minutes. Most worryingly of all for Inter, Bodo/Glimt are proving themselves to be a team who can execute in the particular scenario ahead of them. Four of their 17 goals in this season's Champions League have come on the counter attack, a tally bettered only by Real Madrid and they average a breakout that ends in a shot once per game. If they can just convert that moment when it comes their way, they will set Inter an almighty task."
Make sure to read up on our Champions League Power Rankings and Champions League expert predictions to get fully prepared for some of the best sports action in the world.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Falcons are planning to place the franchise tag on star tight end Kyle Pitts while they look to lock up a long-term deal.
- A strange season in Indiana continues to take unexpected turns with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, already sidelined for the season due to a torn Achilles, now also dealing with a "very painful" shingles diagnosis.
- While the Women's National Basketball Players Association said that the league made enough last season to trigger revenue sharing, the labor battle between the WNBA and players continues. The league has set a deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement to be signed in order to avoid changing the schedule for the upcoming season.
- It appears the tush push won't be going anywhere as a ban proposal is not expected for 2026.
- Michelle Wie West will end a three-year retirement to join one of the new WTGL franchises and participate in the inaugural season this fall.
- We have a look at the most pivotal college football game for each of next season's Heisman Trophy favorites.
- There's no guarantee that Stefon Diggs will return to the Patriots next season.
- LeBron James does not believe Jaylen Brown is getting the credit he deserves in the MVP discussion.
- The Chiefs are freeing up nearly $9 million in salary cap space with their decision to release pass rusher Michael Danna ahead of the start of free agency.
- With the World Baseball Classic set to start next week, it appears two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will not pitch in the championship rounds, instead only pitching once during pool play.
- Scottie Scheffler has struggled mightily in the first round of 2026 tournaments, but understanding the situation is all about perspective.
- We have a look at the NFL's coordinator carousel, with grades and takeaways for each move.
- Chargers center Bradley Bozeman has decided to retire, leaving the Los Angeles to address some big offensive line changes ahead of next season.
- Kevin Durant is planning to go for gold medal number five at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Here's a look at what the American roster could look like at the Los Angeles Games.
- Take a look at everything you need to know for the final week of the regular season in women's college basketball.
