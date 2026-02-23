Just because you don't get the call to Indianapolis doesn't mean the league isn't watching. Recent history is littered with "snubs" who turned that oversight into motivation and, ultimately, productive NFL careers.

Every year, a handful of prospects shine at the college all-star games or on tape all fall and still don't end up among the 300-plus invites to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. That doesn't mean they're off the radar. More often, it simply means the evaluation process looks different for seniors than it does for underclassmen.

So why do good players get overlooked in the first place? Part of it is simple math. As former podcaster-turned-Jets front-office executive Rick Spielman explained on the "With the First Pick" podcast back in 2023, teams have a limited number of combine spots and often prioritize underclassmen they haven't met in person, while seniors get extensive exposure at all-star events and through the fall scouting cycle. In other words, a missing invite is often about logistics, not a lack of NFL interest.

"As a general manager, we always made the point that the Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and all these all-star games where the seniors are going to show up -- let's get as much work as we can get done there with the interview process and the testing so that when we get to the combine, we can focus on the juniors we haven't gotten in front of at all."

The list of combine snubs is long and impressive

Historically, as my colleague Garrett Podell wrote back in 2024, names like Chris Harris, Malcolm Butler, Adam Thielen, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker, James Harrison and Antonio Gates -- for one reason or another -- didn't get invited to Indy and went on to careers that included Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVPs and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Even going back a few years, the success stories remain easy to find. Let's start with some standouts, then take a look back at recent history.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, signed by the Broncos . He went undrafted out of Colorado and became the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.

. He went undrafted out of Colorado and became the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. Bryce Huff, EDGE, signed by the Jets. He went undrafted out of Memphis, developed into one of the league's most efficient pass rushers (10 sacks in 2023) and signed a $51 million contract with the Eagles in 2024.

He went undrafted out of Memphis, developed into one of the league's most efficient pass rushers (10 sacks in 2023) and signed a $51 million contract with the Eagles in 2024. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, signed by the Broncos. Undrafted out of East Carolina -- and considered a notable combine snub at the time -- McMillian spent the 2022 season on the practice squad before emerging as one of the league's top nickel backs, including in 2023, when he led all cornerbacks in tackles for loss.

Undrafted out of East Carolina -- and considered a notable combine snub at the time -- McMillian spent the 2022 season on the practice squad before emerging as one of the league's top nickel backs, including in 2023, when he led all cornerbacks in tackles for loss. Kobie Turner, DL, drafted by the Rams. A third-round pick out of Wake Forest, he emerged as one of the league's premier interior pass rushers, leading all NFL rookies with 9.0 sacks in 2023.

A third-round pick out of Wake Forest, he emerged as one of the league's premier interior pass rushers, leading all NFL rookies with 9.0 sacks in 2023. Elijah Ponder, EDGE, signed by the Patriots. Undrafted out of Cal Poly, he was one of three rookie UDFAs to make the Patriots' initial 53-man roster in 2025 despite playing at the FCS level and not receiving a combine invite. Ponder finished the regular season with four sacks, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries -- then added a critical fumble recovery in the AFC Championship Game to help New England reach the Super Bowl.

Below is a longer list of notable combine snubs, from 2018-2025.

2018

Russell Gage, WR, drafted by the Falcons. A sixth-round pick out of LSU, he developed into a primary target for Matt Ryan and eventually signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A sixth-round pick out of LSU, he developed into a primary target for Matt Ryan and eventually signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Watson, WR, drafted by the Buccaneers. A fifth-round pick out of Penn (Ivy League), he transitioned from small-school standout to staple "super-sub" and special teams ace, winning three Super Bowl rings with the Bucs and Chiefs.

A fifth-round pick out of Penn (Ivy League), he transitioned from small-school standout to staple "super-sub" and special teams ace, winning three Super Bowl rings with the Bucs and Chiefs. Phillip Lindsay (see above)

2020

Kevin Dotson, OG, drafted by the Steelers. The Ragin' Cajun didn't play Power 5 football but was still a fourth-round pick and is now an important cog on the Rams' offensive line.

The Ragin' Cajun didn't play Power 5 football but was still a fourth-round pick and is now an important cog on the Rams' offensive line. Bryce Huff (see above)

2022

Isaiah Pola-Mao, DB, signed by the Raiders. Undrafted out of USC, he carved out a role on special teams before developing into a high-impact defender, recording a career-high 92 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2025.

Undrafted out of USC, he carved out a role on special teams before developing into a high-impact defender, recording a career-high 92 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2025. Kader Kohou, CB, signed by the Dolphins. Undrafted out of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, he made the leap from small-school standout to Day 1 starter in Miami, eventually leading all undrafted rookies in snaps and passes defended in 2022.

Undrafted out of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce, he made the leap from small-school standout to Day 1 starter in Miami, eventually leading all undrafted rookies in snaps and passes defended in 2022. Ja'Quan McMillian (see above)

2023

Karl Brooks, DL, drafted by the Packers. A sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green who also had an impressive Senior Bowl week. Brooks dominated the MAC before becoming the first Packers rookie since Clay Matthews to record 4-plus sacks and multiple fumble recoveries in a single season. After his second NFL season, he joined J.J. Watt as the only players to record multiple fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in back-to-back years.

A sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green who also had an impressive Senior Bowl week. Brooks dominated the MAC before becoming the first Packers rookie since Clay Matthews to record 4-plus sacks and multiple fumble recoveries in a single season. After his second NFL season, he joined J.J. Watt as the only players to record multiple fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in back-to-back years. Kobie Turner (see above)

2024

Beanie Bishop Jr., DB, signed by the Steelers. Undrafted out of West Virginia despite leading the nation in pass breakups and earning second-team All-American honors, he became the first undrafted rookie in Steelers history to record four interceptions -- including a two-pick performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets that earned him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors.

2025

Willie Lampkin, OC, signed by the Rams. Undrafted out of North Carolina largely because he measured just 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds -- though he certainly didn't play like it. The Legend of Willie only grew after a four-pancake preseason performance vs. the Cowboys.

The Rams released him before the season, but the Eagles claimed him a few days later and placed him on injured reserve.

Shaun Dolac, LB, signed by the Rams. Undrafted out of Buffalo, the All-American and nation's leading tackler in 2024 made the Rams' 53-man roster out of training camp. He played in all 17 games -- primarily on special teams -- but recorded seven tackles and a tackle for loss in his defensive debut against the Ravens in Week 6.

Undrafted out of Buffalo, the All-American and nation's leading tackler in 2024 made the Rams' 53-man roster out of training camp. He played in all 17 games -- primarily on special teams -- but recorded seven tackles and a tackle for loss in his defensive debut against the Ravens in Week 6. Elijah Ponder (see above)

The lesson? Indy is the first stage of the marathon.

More 2026 NFL Draft + combine coverage:

Nine words and a dream: Inside Skyler Gill-Howard's improbable road to the NFL combine Ryan Wilson

2026 combine snubs to watch throughout the rest of the pre-draft process

History says the invite list has some misses every year. So who might NFL teams be overlooking in 2026?

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Black projects as a downhill, north-south grinder who wins with patience, low pads and a punishing mentality between the tackles. His 213-pound frame and willingness in blitz pickup give him early rotational value in power-heavy systems.

Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

Bond brings immediate slot utility thanks to his understanding of coverages, reliable hands and RB-like contact balance after the catch. He's at his best taking short completions and ripping off big chunks with physicality and open-field elusiveness. He's dependable and durable but lacks high-end explosiveness and may struggle to consistently separate against press-man coverage on downfield routes.

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Montgomery's size, physicality, and contested-catch and high-point ability stand out immediately. He uses his frame to shield defenders, thrives on in-breaking routes and adds value as a perimeter blocker. He not only fit right in during Senior Bowl practices, he was one of the best players in Mobile, Alabama.

Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

When healthy, Ott flashes the traits of a heady zone-scheme runner with twitchy short-area quickness and good vision. His receiving value and ability to create yards after contact give him legitimate rotational upside. The concern, however, is durability, which limited him during the 2025 season.

Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

Robinson plays with low pads and good leverage as a high-motor interior disruptor whose lateral agility and first-step burst make him a nightmare. He plays stronger than his 6-foot frame and shows the ability to consistently handle double teams. Fair or not, his lack of prototypical length may limit his ceiling for some teams, even if the production and motor translate.

James Brockermeyer, OC, Miami

A CBS Sports 2025 first-team All-American who anchored an offensive line that reached the national championship game, Brockermeyer is a technician who wins with leverage and heavy hands. He's one of the smartest offensive linemen in the class, and it wouldn't be shocking if he has a long NFL career.

James Thompson Jr., DL, Illinois

A 2025 All-Big Ten standout who, at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, can line up anywhere along the defensive line, Thompson wins with length and a relentless motor. He flashes lateral twitch to win early in reps and the athleticism to chase down quarterbacks in the backfield. He's a power-and-leverage technician who can reset the line of scrimmage and should have a place on an NFL roster next season.