The NFL Scouting Combine is less than one month away. Draft prospects will have the opportunity to go through medical evaluations, meet with teams, participate in on-field workouts and take part in media interviews. It is a conveyor belt of sorts where players go from one station to the next over the course of that week.

Fans are able to watch on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium and take part in other NFL experiences. Those unable to attend can still watch on television and other streaming platforms.

Here is everything you need to know about the event in Indianapolis:

When is the NFL combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 22 to March 2. Here are the tentative dates for on-field workouts:

Thursday, Feb. 26 -- Defensive linemen, linebackers

-- Defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27 -- Defensive backs, tight ends

-- Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 -- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

-- Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 -- Offensive linemen

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The full schedule is below:

Where is the NFL combine?

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis -- home of the Indianapolis Colts. Measurements and media interviews are held at the local convention center. Lengthy medical testing is conducted at nearby hospitals as well.

The event has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 and will continue to be held there through at least 2028. There had been some chatter about the event potentially moving elsewhere.

2026 NFL Draft order

Here is a look at the top 10 picks:

Las Vegas overextended last offseason by drafting a running back in the top 10 and trading for a 35-year-old quarterback despite having one of the league's worst rosters. As a result, they fired head coach Pete Carroll after one season and are now picking even earlier in the draft.

The Jets finished with one of the worst records in the league, but at least they have a plan and put themselves in a position to change the course of their franchise. Over the next two years, New York has five first-round picks.

Arizona made the decision to part with head coach Jonathan Gannon. It would not be a surprise if they moved on from Kyler Murray as well. The problem is that there are not a wealth of options to replace Murray.

The positive momentum Tennessee had built over the past month came to a frustrating end in the season finale. Still, Cam Ward's strong finish to the 2025 campaign should give Titans fans hope.

There are reasons to be optimistic about Jaxson Dart's future with the franchise. He brought life to an offense that could have easily wallowed in self-pity following the Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas injuries. With the hiring of John Harbaugh as their new coach, a bounce back could happen sooner than most would expect.

The Browns made the decision to part with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. He did lead the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion, but may not be any closer to identifying the quarterback of the future.

Next season is an easy sell for Washington. If Jayden Daniels returns healthy, then the Commanders will be competitive once again, but there are a lot of needs on that roster. An attempt to microwave those weaknesses last offseason did not work out.

The Saints' season ended just as fans were clamoring for more of Tyler Shough. He looks like the clear favorite to open next season as the starting quarterback, bringing a level of optimism that simply didn't exist earlier in the year.

Kansas City will enter next season in unfamiliar territory: the hungry underdog. Assuming Patrick Mahomes' full health, there is no reason to believe the Chiefs will not be in the mix again next season. They do have a deteriorating roster that desperately needs a youthful infusion.

Joe Burrow made a notable attempt to get the Bengals into the playoffs after succumbing to an injury early in the season, but ultimately fell short. The offense will be in a spot to compete next season, but can the defense improve enough this offseason to get them enough stops?

Mock draft central

There is never a shortage of scenarios to play out in the NFL Draft, so that is why CBSSports.com has a new mock draft each week from a rotating group of analysts to account for the latest rumblings and opinions on the top prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Each of our first-round mock drafts can be found here.

Prospect rankings/full list of participants

Last year's draft class was thought to be lacking blue-chip talent, but the rookie group ended up being one of the most impactful in recent years. Although this year's class is viewed as similarly weak at the top, that doesn't mean teams won't be able to find contributors. There appears to be good depth among the wide receivers, edge rushers, tight ends and cornerbacks. Quarterback is similar to last year in that there is one guy at the top, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, one who may sneak into the first round, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and others with ample playing experience.

Here are the top 10 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to CBSSports' Mike Renner: