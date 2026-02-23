When Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced it was expanding TGL into a similarly named women's league (WTGL) this winter, there was plenty of speculation about which LPGA Tour stars would join to create buzz and competition for the new venture.

Michelle Wie West announced on Monday that she will end a three-year retirement to join WTGL. Wie West was one of the biggest stars of the women's game from a young age, winning five times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. Already tied to TGL as an investor in Los Angeles Golf Club, she will now join one of the new WTGL franchises to participate in the inaugural season this fall.

"As an investor in Los Angeles Golf Club and a fan of TGL, I'm excited for the chance to compete again through WTGL, which will be a powerful platform for women's golf," said Wie West. "I'm passionate about growing the game, and TGL has proved how new formats through the lens of innovation and creativity can bring golf to a broader audience. The team aspect, matched with the unique environment at SoFi Center, is something I want to be part of, and it's going to be incredibly fun to challenge myself, this time alongside teammates, to compete against the best in the world."

Wie West is the eighth confirmed player for the inaugural WTGL season, joining current World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Charlie Hull, Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad, Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson. WTGL has moved quickly to get commitments from many of the world's best players and biggest names.