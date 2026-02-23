Amid an otherwise quiet period in the NFL calendar, the combine breaks the ice (often literally and figuratively) and shakes up draft boards two months ahead of the draft.

The National Invitational Camp began in 1982, and by 1985 it served as the one central location to assess prospects. By 1987, it moved to Indianapolis, where it's been ever since.

It's an intensive job interview. In addition to the physical testing, players interview with teams and media, undergo medical examinations and participate in a variety of other tests.

Biggest need for every NFL team entering the combine: DL in the NFC North, priorities for new head coaches Josh Edwards

While the on-field portion is sometimes derisively referred to as the "underwear Olympics," it's also a key chance for players to show off their skills and potentially boost their stock. Though it's far from the only thing -- and, in many cases, far from the most important thing -- that goes on at the combine, it is the most transparent portion for the viewing public; over five million people watched across the four days last year. And let's not forget: speed, strength, agility and explosiveness still make up a huge part of the sport. While strong performances can boost draft stock, poor performances can no only lower draft stock but also potentially show major flaws in a player's game.

Here's a look at the best performances in all of the events going back to 2006, when the most widely available and comprehensive data is available. The NFL does not keep official combine records.

40-yard dash

Worthy thrilled the crowd two years ago when he blazed to the fastest 40-yard dash in combine history. Unofficially ruled a 4.22 initially, the official time was one one-hundredth of a second faster. The Texas product ended up going to the Chiefs in the first round two months later.

Vertical jump

1. Chris Conley (2015), Donald Washington (2009): 45"

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones (2020), Byron Jones (2015): 44.5"

5. Quan Martin (2023), Juan Thornhill (2019), Obi Melifonwu (2017), A.J. Jefferson (2010): 44"

Jones had an all-time combine in 2015, and his 44.5" vertical was only part of it. Still, he wasn't even the best jumper that year, with Conley's 45" leap tying Washington's record from six years earlier. Gerald Sensabaugh jumped 46" in 2005, just outside our range.

Broad jump

Byron Jones (2015): 12'3" Tyler Owens (2024): 12'2" Emanuel Hall (2019), Juan Thornhill (2019), Obi Melifonwu (2017): 11'9"

Jones' 12'3" broad jump was not just a combine record, but a world record.

Jones ended up being a first-round pick of the Cowboys, and he played seven years in the NFL.

3-cone drill

The 3-cone drill has been less and less popular of late, and the fastest player last year was Tez Johnson at 6.65 seconds. Thomas never played in the NFL.

20-yard shuttle

1. Brandin Cooks (2014), Jason Allen (2006): 3.81 seconds

3. Bobby McCain (2015): 3.82 seconds

4. B.W. Webb (2013): 3.84 seconds

5. Justin Simmons (2016), Desmond Trufant (2013): 3.85 seconds

Another agility drill that has largely gone by the wayside, the 20-yard shuttle didn't feature a single player under 4.03 seconds last year. Cooks' and Allen's shared mark appears safe for now -- and maybe forever. In 2004, Dunta Robinson ran a 3.75, which is the all-time record per ESPN.

Bench press

1. Stephen Paea (2011): 49 reps

2. Mitch Petrus (2010), Mike Kudla (2006): 45 reps

4. Netane Muti (2020), Dontari Poe (2012), Jeff Owens (2010), Brodrick Bunkley (2006): 44 reps

Give it up for the big guys in the trenches. On a week where speed, agility and explosiveness draw the most headlines, the bench press is the one place for the linemen to shine, and Paea certainly did so in 2011.