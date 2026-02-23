The league's 10 new head coaches have had time to settle into their new roles and hopefully go over their respective rosters. Teams arrive in Indianapolis this week knowing what they need and are devising a plan involving multiple methods of talent acquisition to attack those problem areas.

Although teams will be evaluating prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft this week, veteran free agency will play out first and there is also the opportunity for teams to either continue or commence trade conversations. By April's draft, teams will have a better idea of the remaining holes which need to be filled ahead of the regular season.

Here is one person's perspective on the biggest need for each team entering the talent acquisition portion of the offseason:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge rusher

Cincinnati could potentially lose Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample in free agency. They are essentially left with two first-round picks -- Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart -- who have not yet produced.

The linebackers really struggled last year, but they invested two fairly early picks in that spot, so odds of running it back to focus on other areas is high. Cornerback and safety were a few other problem areas.

Cleveland Browns: Offensive tackle

Quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver -- the three most important positions on offense -- are currently roadblocks to victory in Todd Monken's first season. It is a little easier to picture some of the young pieces developing at receiver, so offensive tackle gets the nod as the biggest need.

According to TruMedia, Cleveland allowed the most pressure (45.5%) among all teams last season. All five of those starters are unsigned for next season.

Baltimore Ravens: Defensive line

Baltimore turned over essentially its entire coaching staff, but head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are familiar faces to the operation.

The offensive line will be a problem if they do not re-sign either center Tyler Linderbaum or offensive guard Daniel Faalele. They are also losing key depth at the tight end position. Running back Derrick Henry is not getting any younger.

The defense could use assistance at every position: defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. Minter comes from Los Angeles where they had made the most out of the talent on the roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh is looking at a quarterback battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard right now. The belief is that Aaron Rodgers will inevitably return, but that could draw out well into the offseason.

Wide receiver is also a position of need as they search for complements to DK Metcalf. Defensive line, linebacker and safety are all positions of need for the organization.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

The expectation is that the Colts either extend or franchise tag quarterback Daniel Jones, which gives them stability at the game's most important position.

Indianapolis addressed its biggest need in the form of Sauce Gardner. The secondary should be fine if they re-sign safety Nick Cross. The defensive front seven should be the focus for the Colts this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive line

The buzz has indicated Travis Hunter Jr. will move to cornerback full-time next season, which is probably the best usage of his talent. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers will presumably be back at receiver.

The offensive line could use some fine-tuning, but defensive line and safety are the biggest needs. Linebacker could be added if Devin Lloyd departs in free agency.

Houston Texans: Defensive line

Houston relied upon veterans to patch the offensive line last offseason, but Trent Brown and Ed Ingram are hitting free agency. The offensive tackle play was underwhelming.

Defensive line could also be a stress point dependent upon how free agency plays out. Sheldon Rankins, Denico Autry, Foley Fatukasi, Tim Settle and Naquan Jones are all on expiring contracts.

Running back would be one to monitor if Joe Mixon is not healthy to play next season. Woody Marks dealt with injuries and Nick Chubb is a pending free agent.

Tennessee Titans: Cornerback

The secondary, particularly cornerback, was a problem for the Titans this season. Edge rusher and linebacker should also be targeted as Tennessee looks to rise from the basement in Robert Saleh's first season.

The offensive guard and wide receiver spots are two areas the franchise should look to improve in support of Cam Ward.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Safety

Buffalo has not received quality safety play since moving on from veterans Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Linebacker and edge rusher are a few other positions that should be addressed this offseason.

Interior offensive linemen Connor McGovern and David Edwards are due to hit free agency, so those are situations to monitor. Wide receiver has also been the source of significant dialogue since the season ended.

Miami Dolphins: Cornerback

At this time, the team still employs quarterback Tua Tagovailoa despite messaging that they are looking to make a change this offseason. The only way a team takes on that contract is if Miami is willing to give a draft pick in return.

Cornerback was a need for the Dolphins last offseason. They signed multiple veterans to address the problem in 2025, but now those are players are slated to hit free agency again. They also have needs essentially everywhere else on the roster, excluding running back.

New York Jets: Defensive line

New York is an interesting situation. Ownership mandated changes to the coaching staff after a season in which they traded arguably their two best players. They have two first-round picks this year and three next.

The Jets could draft any position outside of offensive tackle, tight end and running back, if they were to re-sign Breece Hall, and it would not come as a surprise.

New England Patriots: Offensive tackle

New England may need to replace some assets on defense, such as linebacker and edge rusher, but it was the offense who let them down in the postseason.

Right tackle should be addressed with Morgan Moses set to turn 35 years old in March. Head coach Mike Vrabel may add a pass catcher or two at wide receiver and tight end.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Tight end

The tight end position has always been a big part of Sean Payton's offenses and Evan Engram simply did not deliver in that regard. Denver was also actively looking for wide receiver help at the trade deadline, so there is obviously a belief that they need to be more dynamic in the pass game.

Linebacker could once again be targeted with Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad hitting free agency and Dre Greenlaw struggling to stay healthy.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line and yet the interior has deteriorated. Given the trenches are the hallmark of a Jim Harbaugh team, fans should expect it to be a priority again.

Defensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety could all use at least one new starter.

Kansas City Chiefs: Running back

Kansas City once had a star-studded offensive unit featuring some of the game's best at their respective positions: Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Kelce has obviously slowed down a bit as he has aged and the team has done an inadequate job of filling the production lost when Hill departed. Running back has been a weakness.

The defensive line needs to be revitalized and multiple cornerbacks are set to hit free agency, as well as safety Bryan Cook. They have historically not invested in cornerback, however.

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line

Las Vegas has some decent pieces on offense with running back Ashton Jeanty, tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The rest of the roster needs a lot of work, beginning with the offensive line.

Defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety are all needs, but this is not new information to a defensive coordinator who was on last year's staff.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Defensive line

It seems most likely that Chicago will allow Ozzy Trapilo a full offseason to adjust to his role at left tackle, but that could be a sneaky position to watch for the Bears in the first round. Ben Johnson will have more intel on Trapilo's comfort on the left side than anyone. Wide receiver or an offensive guard to eventually replace Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson could also be on the table.

Those are more questions than outright concerns though. The defensive line is a concern. Chicago allowed the fourth-most yards before contact (1.89) in 2025, per TruMedia. An impactful pass rusher would take the defense to another level as well.

Detroit Lions: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle and edge rusher have been evergreen needs for the NFC North franchise. Levi Onwuzurike and Roy Lopez may hit free agency. D.J. Reader turns 32-years-old in the summer. The second-leading sack producer, Al-Quadin Muhammad, is also an unrestricted free agent. Aside from Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell had the most sacks in 2025 (5) among players returning in 2026.

The interior offensive line may be a point of emphasis and left tackle Taylor Decker turns 33-years-old prior to next season. It is conceivable that the Lions address that spot before it becomes a problem.

Green Bay Packers: Defensive line

Offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker played significant snaps for the Packers, but are in line to hit free agency. At minimum, Green Bay will likely add competition to the group, specifically at center.

The defensive line needs an infusion of talent after extracting Kenny Clark. The vision at cornerback did not come together last season either.

Minnesota Vikings: Linebacker

How should Minnesota handle its quarterback room this offseason? They have seen Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones come and go in recent years only to invest in underwhelming first-round selection J.J. McCarthy. One would think the franchise adds competition to the position.

Defensive line and linebacker are deficient areas on the roster.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Linebacker

Long-time linebacker Lavonte David is once again a free agent. They could use another pass rusher with Logan Hall and Haason Reddick hitting free agency. Cornerback Jamel Dean may hit free agency, but Benjamin Morrison steps into the void ideally.

Ironically, the selection of Emeka Egbuka in last year's first-round felt like a luxury in the moment, but Mike Evans is a free agent and it would not be all that surprising if the franchise moved on from Chris Godwin this offseason. Honestly, Tampa Bay could draft another wide receiver. Tight end could be addressed also.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

Cornerback should be a priority for Atlanta. Defensive tackle may be high on the list because their best, David Onyemata, is already 33-years-old. Edge rusher may be on the list as more is learned about James Pearce Jr.'s situation.

Offensively, first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski should be ready to hit the ground running if they retain tight end Kyle Pitts. Another wide receiver would go a long way as well.

Carolina Panthers: Linebacker

The offensive line is unsettled with Yosh Nijman, Cade Mays, Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen all potentially hitting free agency, as well as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

Carolina's shots at linebacker have not panned out. Fans should expect them to address it this offseason. A really dynamic pass rusher to pair with Nic Scourton would energize the unit. Safety is perhaps a need as well.

New Orleans Saints: Wide receiver

New Orleans will have key defensive pieces to potentially replace, such as linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan, but the focus should be on supplement Tyler Shough's supporting cast. They could use help at running back, wide receiver and tight end. Chris Olave has battled injuries and Rashid Shaheed was traded away at the deadline.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Edge rusher

At No. 7 overall, Washington may finally be in a position to claim an impactful edge rusher in the NFL Draft. There are a lot of names hitting free agency out of Washington, Deebo Samuel, Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Von Miller, Austin Ekeler, etc...The Commanders need to get younger this offseason.

Wide receiver, linebacker and safety are some other areas that should be addressed.

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker

After re-signing running back Javonte Williams and the inevitability of retaining George Pickens, fans should expect Dallas to go all in on the defense this offseason. They need help at edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. The Cowboys do have two first-round picks to add quality players in those key roles.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

It has been learned that right tackle Lane Johnson will return for a 13th season. There is a lot yet to be determined among this Eagles team: will Landon Dickerson return, is A.J. Brown getting traded, will they retain edge rusher Jaelan Phillips?

A cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell would allow Cooper DeJean to remain in the slot. Safety and edge rusher could be needs as well.

New York Giants: Linebacker

There is an argument to be made that wide receiver is the biggest need because Wan'Dale Robinson is not under contract for next season and Malik Nabers is returning from a serious injury. Offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, Greg Van Roten and Austin Schlottmann are all unrestricted free agents who played ample snaps last season.

Linebacker is probably the most talent deficient spot, but they should be looking to address the defensive line and cornerback as well.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

San Francisco dealt with a mountain of injuries last season. It is clear Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap in the Bay Area and Jauan Jennings is an unrestricted free agent. The 49ers have an opportunity to reset the position this offseason.

Edge rusher and defensive line should still be priorities for the franchise despite investing in the unit last offseason.

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive line

Running back has been viewed as a need for Arizona, but it matters not without the offensive line being resolved. Offensive linemen Jonah Williams, Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez are all hitting free agency.

If all pieces of their secondary return healthy, then they should be in decent shape there. The defensive front seven is the other area first-year head coach Mike LaFleur should address.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

Cornerback had already been a need for Los Angeles, but Derion Kendrick, Decobie Durant, Roger McCreary and Ahkello Witherspoon are already hitting free agency. Los Angeles has not invested in the position apart from trading for Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters in the past. The time may have finally come for it to be a higher priority.

Offensive tackle may be a need unless they are fine with Warren McLendon serving as Rob Havenstein's replacement. Wide receiver would not be a surprise either as they prepare for the eventuality that Davante Adams moves on or retires.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

Seattle is in good shape overall. They have several players set to hit free agency, but also have the cap space to retain whoever they prioritize.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, edge rusher Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen are all due to become free agents in a matter of weeks. Cornerback is the position most likely to be in need of reinforcement. The extraction of Shaheed would have them missing a speed element to the offense as well.