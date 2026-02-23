Give the NFL credit. They've found a way to monetize what, at its core, is a glorified version of those elementary school field days. The implications can be measured not in first or second-place ribbons your parents will shove in a scrapbook never to be seen again, but in potentially millions of dollars. Run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and see your draft stock skyrocket. Struggle through the gauntlet drill, and a Day 2 hopeful could be looking at a Day 3 reality.

It's never quite that dire -- or black and white -- but it makes for good television, and that's the point.

If you look a little deeper, the most critical part of the week for NFL teams isn't the on-field workouts. It's the medicals and the interviews. One-time-podcaster-turned-Jets-front-office-executive Rick Spielman would talk about that frequently on "With the First Pick" and, prior to that, when he was an actual NFL general manager.

"I can't put enough [emphasis] on how important it is for the physical exams we do," Spielman told Vikings.com back in 2019. "The interview process is extremely important, and we'll get an opportunity to see them do some things on the field as well."

A detailed medical recheck can clarify lingering questions about past injuries. For players who missed time, changed positions or took unconventional paths, those evaluations can be just as influential as any televised drill work.

Then there are the interviews -- 20-minute windows that can fundamentally shift how teams view a prospect. For smaller-school standouts, late risers or even players who arrive in Indianapolis with off-field concerns, these conversations can serve as their first real exposure to NFL front-office personnel.

So enjoy the spectacle that the NFL Scouting Combine has become -- it's fun to watch Xavier Worthy's record-setting 40 time!

But just know that sometimes it's beyond the Lucas Oil Stadium turf where under-the-radar prospects can make the biggest gains.

Every year, a handful of players arrive in Indianapolis with modest buzz, only to leave as legitimate "draft risers." It could be because of clean medicals, great interviews or just confirming the athletic traits we all saw on tape.

Then there are the small-school standouts, late bloomers, players who have switched positions, prospects returning from injury, and that group of one-time bona-fide first-rounders now looking to remind teams they still warrant early-round consideration.

Below, there will be a few familiar names and several others you'll hear more about as the draft approaches. My goal is to put players on your radar who are not only coming off impressive 2025 seasons, but who are overcoming history (Carson Beck), physical limitations (Desmond Reid, Cashius Howell, Romello Height), position changes (Skyler Gill-Howard), age concerns (Nadame Tucker) -- or simply guys who balled out last fall but didn't get the national pub they deserved.

Offense

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

As evaluators turn toward the combine, Beck's appeal starts with his clean-pocket efficiency, advanced anticipation and ability to layer throws to all three levels in a timing-based offense. His compact release and full-field processing project well to rhythm passing systems that prioritize structure and ball placement. The lingering concern remains how his play drops under pressure, where frenetic movement and turnover-prone decisions still show up.

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr. enters the pre-combine conversation as a complete receiver prospect whose route-running versatility, vertical speed and elite yards-after-catch ability translate cleanly to multiple alignments. His toughness, hands-catching habits and willingness to block in the box only add to his all-around value as a perimeter weapon. The primary limitation at the next level is a catch radius that isn't especially large despite his otherwise reliable hands.

Thompson's next-level intrigue centers on instant acceleration, an elite second gear and natural separation that make him a true vertical stressor in modern spread offenses. His soft hands, surprising catch radius for his size and deep-ball production reinforce his projection as a field-stretching Z or slot option. The challenge will be handling physical press coverage, where his smaller frame can allow defenders to disrupt routes.

Taylor profiles as an explosive zone-scheme back thanks to his low pad level, contact balance and elite short-area burst that allow him to hit cutback lanes and generate yards after contact. He also provides clear three-down versatility with his heavy involvement in the passing game and ability to function as a receiving chess piece. His pass protection remains underdeveloped, however, as he'll start his NFL career as more of a "get-in-the-way" blocker on passing downs.

Washington's NFL case is built on durability, vision and a punishing downhill running style that consistently churns out tough yardage between the tackles. His build-up speed, contact strength and receiving versatility on option and rail routes suggest a reliable early-down back who can stay on the field in multiple situations. The biggest developmental hurdle is pass protection, where his technique still lags behind his physical willingness.

Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh

Reid stands out as a space weapon whose elite quickness, open-field speed and mismatch value as a receiver give him clear sub-package upside. His surprising contact balance for an undersized frame and ability to turn checkdowns into explosive gains should translate well to creative, pace-and-space offenses. However, recurring lower-body injuries and durability concerns remain a major cloud over his projection.

Joly's next-level value lies in his contested-catch ability, short-area quickness and mismatch potential as a flex tight end who can win in the slot or down the seam. His hands-first catching style, YAC production and improved functional mass point to a dynamic move-TE who can anchor a passing attack. He still has ground to cover as a consistent in-line blocker and is not yet a true downfield asset on every snap.

Kanak's strengths for the next level revolve around elite hands, route awareness versus zone and true run-after-catch ability backed by legitimate speed. His slot and inline usage, plus a competitive blocking attitude, make him an appealing move tight end in spread or West Coast systems. The main concern is his non-traditional size, which can lead to him being physically overmatched as an in-line blocker.

Miller brings a high-floor profile built on sustained run blocking, strong leverage and a reliable anchor that consistently holds up against bull rushers. His hand usage, balance and ability to identify stunts point to a scheme-versatile interior lineman who can contribute early. He must stay technically consistent, though, as playing too high or being slightly off-balance can expose him to inside counters and second-level issues.

Bowry's projection is rooted in his thick frame, lateral mobility and ability to re-anchor when he maintains proper pad level, along with a nasty streak that shows up at the point of attack in the run game. His combo-blocking and second-level reach ability add clear scheme versatility. The issue that still pops up is his tendency to play too upright, leaving him vulnerable to power and push-pull moves.

Rutledge's next-level appeal starts with rare mobility for a 330-pound guard, as he moves smoothly in space, locks onto targets on pulls and reaches second-level defenders with ease. His stout anchor versus bull rushes and strong stunt recognition project well in modern, movement-heavy run schemes. The concern is handling twitchy interior quickness, where B-gap swim and rip moves can still leave him wrong-footed.

Roberts brings a starter-caliber profile built on heavy hands, a rock-solid anchor, and the power to control defenders at the point of attack. His awareness against stunts and versatility to execute both double-teams and pull assignments make him scheme-flexible in gap or zone systems. The main question is durability, as availability issues and lingering "nags" hampered portions of his 2025 season.

Defense

Howell projects as a high-floor edge thanks to his relentless motor, heavy-handed power, and refined speed-to-power transitions that consistently force tackles to re-anchor. His diverse pass-rush toolkit, inside counter and legitimate man-coverage ability add rare versatility for a hybrid defender. He can, however, play stiff at times and struggle to disengage when longer tackles lock him up early in reps.

Crawford's upside at the next level is rooted in elite bend, active hands and a surprisingly advanced pass-rush arsenal for a relatively new player to football. His leverage, pound-for-pound strength and closing speed allow him to win both as a speed rusher and a stout edge setter. He still needs refinement in coverage awareness and in shedding perimeter blocks, particularly in the screen game.

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Tucker enters the combine cycle as a technician-driven rusher who wins with leverage, heavy hands and arguably one of the best inside counters in the class. His non-stop motor, alignment versatility and ability to win late in reps give him clear value as a situational pass-rush specialist. He can be slowed by inline tight ends and lacks elite bend or pure speed compared to top-tier edge athletes.

Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height's next-level intrigue comes from his explosive first step, advanced pass-rush moves and relentless "hair-on-fire" motor that shows up on every snap. Despite a lighter frame, he consistently wins with functional strength, bend and hand usage while also holding up versus pulling linemen in the run game. His size remains a projection variable, particularly against bigger tackles over extended NFL workloads.

Jamison-Travis projects as a high-floor interior anchor thanks to his immovable base, grown-man strength and ability to absorb double teams while clogging interior run lanes. His bull rush and pocket-collapsing power give him early-down pass-rush utility despite a limited move set. The next step is developing a more diverse pass-rush arsenal beyond strength-driven wins.

Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

Halton's NFL case is built on elite first-step quickness, violent hands and disruptive one-gap penetration that consistently puts him in the backfield. His improved play strength and versatility across multiple alignments suggest real sub-package and three-tech upside. The primary concern is his shorter length and undersized profile, which can limit anchoring consistency against double teams.

Gusta stands out as a twitchy interior disruptor whose freakish first-step quickness, elite hand usage and nonstop motor allow him to win early and stay active through the whistle. His ability to both penetrate gaps and hold up against double teams gives him true scheme versatility inside. He is still more refined against the run than as a polished pass rusher, though the upside is evident.

M'ba's projection hinges on rare brute strength, a relentless bull rush and the ability to anchor, long-arm and clog interior gaps as a true gap-eater. His size, reach and natural power make him an immovable obstacle against the run with clear two-gap upside. He remains technically raw, however, often playing too high and lacking a deep pass-rush toolbox to consistently disengage.

Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech

First of all, Gill-Howard has an amazing story. I'd encourage you to go read it right now. He also flashes next-level disruption through violent hands, elite leverage and explosive lateral quickness that allow him to knife through gaps and stand up double teams despite a smaller frame. His motor, versatility across techniques and advanced pass-rush moves give him real value as a one-gap penetrator. The concerns are durability after a season-ending ankle injury limited his 2025 workload, and his smaller stature.

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Daniels brings elite open-field tackling, an explosive downhill trigger and rare coverage versatility for a 239-pound hybrid. His ability to play in the slot, box or even off the edge provides true sub-package flexibility. He can, however, get grabby in tight areas and occasionally play out of control when coming downhill.

Murdock's next-level value is rooted in his relentless motor, downhill twitch and high-volume tackling production as a true heat-seeking box linebacker. He flashes sideline-to-sideline speed, blitzing tenacity and the leverage to overwhelm backs in pass protection while maintaining Tampa 2 range. His aggressive play style can lead to over-pursuit, and he shows some stiffness when forced to redirect quickly in space.

Boettcher stands out as a high-IQ, instinct-driven linebacker who rarely takes false steps and consistently reads backfield keys to stay clean through traffic. His zone awareness, downhill screen recognition and reliability as a gap-disciplined run defender give him a high floor in structured defenses. He lacks elite change-of-direction ability and can be exposed vertically by faster tight ends or perimeter speed.

Kyle Louis, LB/SS, Pittsburgh

Louis profiles as a modern "big safety" weapon whose fluid change of direction, legit ball skills and disruptive blitz timing translate cleanly to sub-package roles. His versatility to cover slots, shoot A-gaps and mirror quarterbacks makes him a true Swiss-army defender in pressure-heavy schemes. The limitation shows up when taking on interior blocks, where his lack of ideal mass can prevent him from consistently disengaging between the tackles.

Perkins remains one of the most explosive defensive weapons in the class, thriving as a gap-shooting disruptor with elite closing speed and the versatility to blitz from the edge, slot or second level. His sideline-to-sideline range and relentless motor allow him to impact plays across all three levels. The concerns center on size limitations against bigger linemen and inconsistent coverage awareness in zone concepts.

Stukes brings true "big nickel" appeal thanks to his physical slot presence, ball-hawk instincts and ability to high-point contested throws while impacting all three levels of the field. His downhill mentality, run support and 2025 interception production highlight a versatile, tone-setting defensive back. His aggressive pursuit can occasionally lead to missed tackles in space despite otherwise strong wrap-up technique.

Moore's NFL projection is built on ideal boundary size, elite tracking skills and the long speed to stay in phase on vertical routes while shrinking throwing windows at the catch point. His diagnostic zone awareness and versatility to function in deep safety roles only expand his schematic value. He can concede easy access throws due to excessive cushion in off-man coverage.

Ponds projects as an immediate inside coverage specialist thanks to his quick footwork, fluid redirection and physical man-coverage instincts that allow him to stay in phase on vertical routes and limit yards after catch. His downhill burst and willingness as a tackler add value against the quick game. His undersized frame leaves him vulnerable to being outmuscled by bigger receivers on the boundary.

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Smith's intrigue lies in his size, downhill mentality and strong coverage ability against tight ends and running backs, where his length and instincts consistently disrupt the catch point. He is most effective closer to the line, where he sets the edge, navigates traffic and plays more consistently as a tackler. His stiffness in transitions and questionable deep speed versus wide receivers are notable limitations, along with inconsistent tackling angles from deep alignments.

Clark profiles as a high-floor coverage asset at the next level, built on elite ball skills, route recognition and the range to function as a true center-fielder in split or single-high looks. His smooth hip fluidity, ability to mirror slot receivers and instincts reading the quarterback's eyes allow him to undercut routes and create splash plays, while his versatility as a slot defender and situational blitzer adds sub-package value. The main areas to refine are tackling consistency and over-pursuit in space, especially against more powerful ball carriers given his slender frame.