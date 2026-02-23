Some names you know, some you soon will: Prospects who could boost their draft stock at the 2026 NFL combine
Every year, a few lesser-known names leave Indy as must-watch prospects
Give the NFL credit. They've found a way to monetize what, at its core, is a glorified version of those elementary school field days. The implications can be measured not in first or second-place ribbons your parents will shove in a scrapbook never to be seen again, but in potentially millions of dollars. Run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and see your draft stock skyrocket. Struggle through the gauntlet drill, and a Day 2 hopeful could be looking at a Day 3 reality.
It's never quite that dire -- or black and white -- but it makes for good television, and that's the point.
If you look a little deeper, the most critical part of the week for NFL teams isn't the on-field workouts. It's the medicals and the interviews. One-time-podcaster-turned-Jets-front-office-executive Rick Spielman would talk about that frequently on "With the First Pick" and, prior to that, when he was an actual NFL general manager.
"I can't put enough [emphasis] on how important it is for the physical exams we do," Spielman told Vikings.com back in 2019. "The interview process is extremely important, and we'll get an opportunity to see them do some things on the field as well."
A detailed medical recheck can clarify lingering questions about past injuries. For players who missed time, changed positions or took unconventional paths, those evaluations can be just as influential as any televised drill work.
Then there are the interviews -- 20-minute windows that can fundamentally shift how teams view a prospect. For smaller-school standouts, late risers or even players who arrive in Indianapolis with off-field concerns, these conversations can serve as their first real exposure to NFL front-office personnel.
So enjoy the spectacle that the NFL Scouting Combine has become -- it's fun to watch Xavier Worthy's record-setting 40 time!
Here is field view of Xavier Worthy’s record setting historic 4.21-40. I tried to keep it together at the end. But had to stop drop and roll into my own 40 over to get him on-cam so please excuse the blur at the end!— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024
But just know that sometimes it's beyond the Lucas Oil Stadium turf where under-the-radar prospects can make the biggest gains.
Every year, a handful of players arrive in Indianapolis with modest buzz, only to leave as legitimate "draft risers." It could be because of clean medicals, great interviews or just confirming the athletic traits we all saw on tape.
Then there are the small-school standouts, late bloomers, players who have switched positions, prospects returning from injury, and that group of one-time bona-fide first-rounders now looking to remind teams they still warrant early-round consideration.
Below, there will be a few familiar names and several others you'll hear more about as the draft approaches. My goal is to put players on your radar who are not only coming off impressive 2025 seasons, but who are overcoming history (Carson Beck), physical limitations (Desmond Reid, Cashius Howell, Romello Height), position changes (Skyler Gill-Howard), age concerns (Nadame Tucker) -- or simply guys who balled out last fall but didn't get the national pub they deserved.
Offense
Carson Beck, QB, Miami
As evaluators turn toward the combine, Beck's appeal starts with his clean-pocket efficiency, advanced anticipation and ability to layer throws to all three levels in a timing-based offense. His compact release and full-field processing project well to rhythm passing systems that prioritize structure and ball placement. The lingering concern remains how his play drops under pressure, where frenetic movement and turnover-prone decisions still show up.
CARSON BECK 🚀 MALACHI TONEY 🙌pic.twitter.com/YRQ1Y3kuqq— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 5, 2025
Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana
Omar Cooper Jr. enters the pre-combine conversation as a complete receiver prospect whose route-running versatility, vertical speed and elite yards-after-catch ability translate cleanly to multiple alignments. His toughness, hands-catching habits and willingness to block in the box only add to his all-around value as a perimeter weapon. The primary limitation at the next level is a catch radius that isn't especially large despite his otherwise reliable hands.
Indiana WR Omar Cooper winning on the sail route by selling the over with his eyes before the sudden transition back outside.— Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 9, 2026
Very nuanced route runner that's consistently getting guys turned around at the break point. Immediate contributor in the slot/flanker role in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/GTat0BAvzz
Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Thompson's next-level intrigue centers on instant acceleration, an elite second gear and natural separation that make him a true vertical stressor in modern spread offenses. His soft hands, surprising catch radius for his size and deep-ball production reinforce his projection as a field-stretching Z or slot option. The challenge will be handling physical press coverage, where his smaller frame can allow defenders to disrupt routes.
Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson is one of the fastest player in the 2026 Draft and he'll need to be at only 5'9 170 lbs— Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) February 8, 2026
A true vertical threat who, despite his size, can beat press with his quickness and agility. When he was asked to run short/intermediate routes he showed… pic.twitter.com/557JcsvWyc
J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
Taylor profiles as an explosive zone-scheme back thanks to his low pad level, contact balance and elite short-area burst that allow him to hit cutback lanes and generate yards after contact. He also provides clear three-down versatility with his heavy involvement in the passing game and ability to function as a receiving chess piece. His pass protection remains underdeveloped, however, as he'll start his NFL career as more of a "get-in-the-way" blocker on passing downs.
J'Mari Taylor goes 78 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏡— Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 15, 2025
That's the 11th-longest rush in school history 💯
HOOS ARE ROLLIN' 🤜🤛
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/5BAxhMJPdt
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
Washington's NFL case is built on durability, vision and a punishing downhill running style that consistently churns out tough yardage between the tackles. His build-up speed, contact strength and receiving versatility on option and rail routes suggest a reliable early-down back who can stay on the field in multiple situations. The biggest developmental hurdle is pass protection, where his technique still lags behind his physical willingness.
Mike Washington Jr... you serious, dude? pic.twitter.com/PAi3TpQ2Sq— Alfredo Brown (@AlfredoABrown) February 11, 2026
Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh
Reid stands out as a space weapon whose elite quickness, open-field speed and mismatch value as a receiver give him clear sub-package upside. His surprising contact balance for an undersized frame and ability to turn checkdowns into explosive gains should translate well to creative, pace-and-space offenses. However, recurring lower-body injuries and durability concerns remain a major cloud over his projection.
Do it all💯 pic.twitter.com/vR2vzZq4it— Desmond Reid (@fastboidez) February 21, 2026
Justin Joly, TE, NC State
Joly's next-level value lies in his contested-catch ability, short-area quickness and mismatch potential as a flex tight end who can win in the slot or down the seam. His hands-first catching style, YAC production and improved functional mass point to a dynamic move-TE who can anchor a passing attack. He still has ground to cover as a consistent in-line blocker and is not yet a true downfield asset on every snap.
TE2 is very much in play for NC State's Justin Joly in the 2026 NFL Draft.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 22, 2025
Last night in win over FSU: 5 targets, 5 catches, 4 1D, game-sealing TD pic.twitter.com/X3gRFdJ4Zz
Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma
Kanak's strengths for the next level revolve around elite hands, route awareness versus zone and true run-after-catch ability backed by legitimate speed. His slot and inline usage, plus a competitive blocking attitude, make him an appealing move tight end in spread or West Coast systems. The main concern is his non-traditional size, which can lead to him being physically overmatched as an in-line blocker.
Jaren Kanak is a uniquely versatile prospect with starting LB exp and 500+ rec yds in his 1st season as a TE@KanakJaren plays w/game-changing tenacity after the catch, as a blocker, and on ST showcasing championship sprinting speed (10.37 was 6th fastest in state 100m history) https://t.co/2O2MQCXj0p pic.twitter.com/LxsXsjsXqL— Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) January 3, 2026
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Miller brings a high-floor profile built on sustained run blocking, strong leverage and a reliable anchor that consistently holds up against bull rushers. His hand usage, balance and ability to identify stunts point to a scheme-versatile interior lineman who can contribute early. He must stay technically consistent, though, as playing too high or being slightly off-balance can expose him to inside counters and second-level issues.
Hear nothing but RAVE reviews from media & staff ⬇️ on Clemson RT Blake Miller (6-6, 315)— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 27, 2026
Long said he can sneak into that late 1st Rams (Zone fit)/Patriots realm
🐅Violently mean run game; 35” arms
🐅Death grip & experience/availability (54 consecutive starts)
🎥… https://t.co/XhKyS9Y5AM pic.twitter.com/3w6dt8k6nI
Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
Bowry's projection is rooted in his thick frame, lateral mobility and ability to re-anchor when he maintains proper pad level, along with a nasty streak that shows up at the point of attack in the run game. His combo-blocking and second-level reach ability add clear scheme versatility. The issue that still pops up is his tendency to play too upright, leaving him vulnerable to power and push-pull moves.
Boston College LT Jude Bowry recently accepted his @seniorbowl invite and has a chance to make some money down in Mobile. The traits are all there to be a top 50 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft— Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) December 27, 2025
✅Quick feet/mirroring
✅Size
✅Length
✅Athleticism
✅Anchor
✅Balance/Recovery pic.twitter.com/wI9Jvd1WkI
Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
Rutledge's next-level appeal starts with rare mobility for a 330-pound guard, as he moves smoothly in space, locks onto targets on pulls and reaches second-level defenders with ease. His stout anchor versus bull rushes and strong stunt recognition project well in modern, movement-heavy run schemes. The concern is handling twitchy interior quickness, where B-gap swim and rip moves can still leave him wrong-footed.
I think Keylan Rutledge (RG #77) is going to be a fan favourite during the draft process.— Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) February 9, 2026
Nice blend of athleticism and physicality. Got that nasty in him. pic.twitter.com/1rO88j9oTP
Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
Roberts brings a starter-caliber profile built on heavy hands, a rock-solid anchor, and the power to control defenders at the point of attack. His awareness against stunts and versatility to execute both double-teams and pull assignments make him scheme-flexible in gap or zone systems. The main question is durability, as availability issues and lingering "nags" hampered portions of his 2025 season.
Alabama G Jaeden Roberts (6-5, 327) has an OT body (18% body fat), but adequate balance to make him a RG (25 starts)— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 13, 2026
🐘Feldman Freak for strength (825-lbs squat/405-lbs power clean)
🐘Athletic finisher in the run game; burst in movement
🎥 @Jack_Brentnall https://t.co/l7fXmLahK0 pic.twitter.com/YmAA07pwUT
Defense
Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Howell projects as a high-floor edge thanks to his relentless motor, heavy-handed power, and refined speed-to-power transitions that consistently force tackles to re-anchor. His diverse pass-rush toolkit, inside counter and legitimate man-coverage ability add rare versatility for a hybrid defender. He can, however, play stiff at times and struggle to disengage when longer tackles lock him up early in reps.
Cashius Howell played three years at Bowling Green after being a 3 star recruit in '21. Despite a smaller frame at 6-2/248, Howell boasts elite burst + athleticism to pull off disappearing acts like these against SEC competition.#NFLDraft #NFLDraft2026 #TAMU #12thMan pic.twitter.com/QiYtTWxY8w— All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) February 7, 2026
Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
Crawford's upside at the next level is rooted in elite bend, active hands and a surprisingly advanced pass-rush arsenal for a relatively new player to football. His leverage, pound-for-pound strength and closing speed allow him to win both as a speed rusher and a stout edge setter. He still needs refinement in coverage awareness and in shedding perimeter blocks, particularly in the screen game.
Auburn DE Keyron Crawford with the Senior Bowl sack pic.twitter.com/0pjLiisUCS— Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) January 31, 2026
Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
Tucker enters the combine cycle as a technician-driven rusher who wins with leverage, heavy hands and arguably one of the best inside counters in the class. His non-stop motor, alignment versatility and ability to win late in reps give him clear value as a situational pass-rush specialist. He can be slowed by inline tight ends and lacks elite bend or pure speed compared to top-tier edge athletes.
Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker needs more love. He was damn near unblockable in team periods pic.twitter.com/akbJgV26Vy— Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) January 29, 2026
Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
Height's next-level intrigue comes from his explosive first step, advanced pass-rush moves and relentless "hair-on-fire" motor that shows up on every snap. Despite a lighter frame, he consistently wins with functional strength, bend and hand usage while also holding up versus pulling linemen in the run game. His size remains a projection variable, particularly against bigger tackles over extended NFL workloads.
Texas Tech's edge rusher Romello Height is a bad dude. He will step into a designated pass rushing role early. pic.twitter.com/epn8FkIuC2— Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 1, 2025
Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn
Jamison-Travis projects as a high-floor interior anchor thanks to his immovable base, grown-man strength and ability to absorb double teams while clogging interior run lanes. His bull rush and pocket-collapsing power give him early-down pass-rush utility despite a limited move set. The next step is developing a more diverse pass-rush arsenal beyond strength-driven wins.
@AuburnFootball Senior DT Bobby Jamison-Travis is listed at 322 lbs and moves like a much smaller man. Explodes through the Arkansas OL here on 4th and 1 to blow up the play and get the stop. pic.twitter.com/VMpCdJHAbq— Glenn Naughton (@JetsPicks) November 19, 2025
Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma
Halton's NFL case is built on elite first-step quickness, violent hands and disruptive one-gap penetration that consistently puts him in the backfield. His improved play strength and versatility across multiple alignments suggest real sub-package and three-tech upside. The primary concern is his shorter length and undersized profile, which can limit anchoring consistency against double teams.
Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton 6’2 292— Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) February 7, 2026
In his past two seasons in cfb he had 59 pressures, 9 sacks and 35 stops
Impressive athlete with pop in his hands, good first step and can get skinny to split double teams pic.twitter.com/L6UnIBdUCm
David Gusta, DL, Kentucky
Gusta stands out as a twitchy interior disruptor whose freakish first-step quickness, elite hand usage and nonstop motor allow him to win early and stay active through the whistle. His ability to both penetrate gaps and hold up against double teams gives him true scheme versatility inside. He is still more refined against the run than as a polished pass rusher, though the upside is evident.
Washington State DT David Gusta only had 1 sack in 2024 but was consistently in the backfield & affecting the QB with his quick first step and relentless motor— Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) June 30, 2025
He transferred to Kentucky where he has a chance to prove himself vs SEC competition and really help his draft stock pic.twitter.com/QxoLCcjxGF
Jeffrey M'ba, DL, SMU
M'ba's projection hinges on rare brute strength, a relentless bull rush and the ability to anchor, long-arm and clog interior gaps as a true gap-eater. His size, reach and natural power make him an immovable obstacle against the run with clear two-gap upside. He remains technically raw, however, often playing too high and lacking a deep pass-rush toolbox to consistently disengage.
Jeffrey M’ba is a huge, disruptive interior defensive lineman with ridiculous upper body power https://t.co/GRsb4lAtEa pic.twitter.com/qyXNkmTgnm— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 18, 2025
Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech
First of all, Gill-Howard has an amazing story. I'd encourage you to go read it right now. He also flashes next-level disruption through violent hands, elite leverage and explosive lateral quickness that allow him to knife through gaps and stand up double teams despite a smaller frame. His motor, versatility across techniques and advanced pass-rush moves give him real value as a one-gap penetrator. The concerns are durability after a season-ending ankle injury limited his 2025 workload, and his smaller stature.
Skyler Gill-Howard (6’1 290) Texas Tech— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 20, 2026
+ Natural leverage with quick feet
+ 90.0 pass rush grade in 2025
+ 5 sacks in 2024
+ Wrestling background and started his college football career walking on to play linebacker in Division II
+ Impressive effort
+ Explosive off the snap… pic.twitter.com/1JzEAg0O0U
Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
Daniels brings elite open-field tackling, an explosive downhill trigger and rare coverage versatility for a 239-pound hybrid. His ability to play in the slot, box or even off the edge provides true sub-package flexibility. He can, however, get grabby in tight areas and occasionally play out of control when coming downhill.
Kendal Daniels is a good athlete and a BIG HITTER at 6’5, 245lbs 👀— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 10, 2026
Would love to see what a talented defensive mind could do with his skillset. Round 3-4 talent imo pic.twitter.com/3gBpvAv3IB
Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
Murdock's next-level value is rooted in his relentless motor, downhill twitch and high-volume tackling production as a true heat-seeking box linebacker. He flashes sideline-to-sideline speed, blitzing tenacity and the leverage to overwhelm backs in pass protection while maintaining Tampa 2 range. His aggressive play style can lead to over-pursuit, and he shows some stiffness when forced to redirect quickly in space.
Buffalo LB Red Murdock has the speed and explosion to shoot gaps with violence when he diagnoses plays pic.twitter.com/I1aiSLUO2u— Owen Denny (@OwenDennyNFL) December 24, 2025
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
Boettcher stands out as a high-IQ, instinct-driven linebacker who rarely takes false steps and consistently reads backfield keys to stay clean through traffic. His zone awareness, downhill screen recognition and reliability as a gap-disciplined run defender give him a high floor in structured defenses. He lacks elite change-of-direction ability and can be exposed vertically by faster tight ends or perimeter speed.
Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher running over RBs in pass protection💥— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2026
Boettcher had a career best 4 QB hits & 12 pressures in 2025pic.twitter.com/303titbTKi
Kyle Louis, LB/SS, Pittsburgh
Louis profiles as a modern "big safety" weapon whose fluid change of direction, legit ball skills and disruptive blitz timing translate cleanly to sub-package roles. His versatility to cover slots, shoot A-gaps and mirror quarterbacks makes him a true Swiss-army defender in pressure-heavy schemes. The limitation shows up when taking on interior blocks, where his lack of ideal mass can prevent him from consistently disengaging between the tackles.
Kyle Louis is one of the best coverage LB prospects that I’ve seen in recent years— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 1, 2026
Incredible instincts and movement ability to contribute day 1 as a WLB pic.twitter.com/RrSZs9cGCG
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Perkins remains one of the most explosive defensive weapons in the class, thriving as a gap-shooting disruptor with elite closing speed and the versatility to blitz from the edge, slot or second level. His sideline-to-sideline range and relentless motor allow him to impact plays across all three levels. The concerns center on size limitations against bigger linemen and inconsistent coverage awareness in zone concepts.
When Harold Perkins beat Arkansas basically by himself pic.twitter.com/eUqM0HCXqE https://t.co/m4qJGdIKj0— BJ DPOY SZN❤️🩹 (@BJDpoy) January 25, 2025
Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Stukes brings true "big nickel" appeal thanks to his physical slot presence, ball-hawk instincts and ability to high-point contested throws while impacting all three levels of the field. His downhill mentality, run support and 2025 interception production highlight a versatile, tone-setting defensive back. His aggressive pursuit can occasionally lead to missed tackles in space despite otherwise strong wrap-up technique.
TREYDAN STUKES: TAKE A BOW pic.twitter.com/0eWu4Mt6I3— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 29, 2025
Devin Moore, CB, Florida
Moore's NFL projection is built on ideal boundary size, elite tracking skills and the long speed to stay in phase on vertical routes while shrinking throwing windows at the catch point. His diagnostic zone awareness and versatility to function in deep safety roles only expand his schematic value. He can concede easy access throws due to excessive cushion in off-man coverage.
Florida CB Devin Moore measures in at 6’3, 200lbs and allows a 40.2 passer rating with ZERO penalties…— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 7, 2025
Why is nobody talking about him for the 2026 Draft? pic.twitter.com/GpIOwdGS6J
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Ponds projects as an immediate inside coverage specialist thanks to his quick footwork, fluid redirection and physical man-coverage instincts that allow him to stay in phase on vertical routes and limit yards after catch. His downhill burst and willingness as a tackler add value against the quick game. His undersized frame leaves him vulnerable to being outmuscled by bigger receivers on the boundary.
DBs, want to get out of your break faster?— Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) January 12, 2026
- Don't change your pad level.
- Stay in your "tuck."
D'Angelo Ponds keeps his feet underneath him, breaks on the ball, & finishes the drill! 💥
-- pic.twitter.com/VYIKklMTfV
Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
Smith's intrigue lies in his size, downhill mentality and strong coverage ability against tight ends and running backs, where his length and instincts consistently disrupt the catch point. He is most effective closer to the line, where he sets the edge, navigates traffic and plays more consistently as a tackler. His stiffness in transitions and questionable deep speed versus wide receivers are notable limitations, along with inconsistent tackling angles from deep alignments.
This play from Arizona Safety Genesis Smith (12) in the post/MOF looks so smooth and effortless. He glides to the ball, tracking it like a Centerfielder on a warning track shot, and gets the PBU (almost a tremendous INT)— Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) January 30, 2026
pic.twitter.com/irf01idpPf
Bud Clark, S, TCU
Clark profiles as a high-floor coverage asset at the next level, built on elite ball skills, route recognition and the range to function as a true center-fielder in split or single-high looks. His smooth hip fluidity, ability to mirror slot receivers and instincts reading the quarterback's eyes allow him to undercut routes and create splash plays, while his versatility as a slot defender and situational blitzer adds sub-package value. The main areas to refine are tackling consistency and over-pursuit in space, especially against more powerful ball carriers given his slender frame.
TCU Safety Bud Clark been good… love this INT him coming off the hash… also great rep by Chandler Rivers in press pic.twitter.com/mcg4rFFfVi— (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) January 29, 2026