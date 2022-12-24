Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is here and we have some crucial games that will have a big effect on the playoff picture, beginning with a full slate of action on Saturday.
Injuries have and will continue to be one of the main storylines of the week, as we get updates on which players will not be playing on Saturday.
Here is a look at every team's inactive list for all of the 1 p.m. ET Saturday games in Week 16:
Atlanta Falcons
Jovante Moffatt (S)
David Anenih (OLB)
Rashad Fenton (CB)
Chuma Edoga (OL
Matt Dickerson (DL)
Baltimore Ravens
- Lamar Jackson (QB)
- Kenyan Drake (RB)
- Marcus Peters (CB)
- Ben Cleveland (G)
- Charlie Kolar (TE)
- David Ojabo (OLB)
- Calais Campbell (DE)
Buffalo Bills
- Xavier Rhodes (CB)
- Baylon Spector (LB)
- Mitch Morse (C)
- Tommy Sweeney (TE)
- Dean Marlowe (S)
- Boogie Basham (DE)
- Justin Murray (OL)
Carolina Panthers
Rashard Higgins (WR)
Amare Barno (DE)
Larnel Coleman (OT)
Chicago Bears
- Chase Claypool (WR)
- Equanimeous St. Brown (WR)
- Teven Jenkins (OL)
- Angelo Blackson (DL)
- Tim Boyle (QB)
- Cody Whitehair (OL)
- Trevon Wesco (TE)
Cincinnati Bengals
- Chris Evans (HB)
- Jalen Davis (CB)
- D'Ante Smith (OT)
- Jackson Carman (G)
- Hayden Hurst (TE)
- Sam Hubbard (DE)
Cleveland Browns
- Kellen Mond (QB)
- Jaelon Darden (WR)
- Demetric Felton Jr. (RB)
- Thomas Graham Jr. (CB)
- Chris Hubbard (OT)
- Jadeveon Clowney (DE)
Detroit Lions
- Kayode Awosika (G)
- Michael Brockers (DL)
- Austin Bryant (DL)
- Jason Cabinda (FB)
- DeShon Elliott (S)
- Ross Pierschbacher (G)
- Craig Reynolds (RB)
Houston Texans
- Kyle Allen (QB)
- Cobi Francis (DB)
- Kenyon Green (OL)
- O.J. Howard (TE)
- Mario Addison (DL)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Shane Buechele (QB)
- Joshua Kaindoh (DE)
- Geron Christian (OT)
- Darian Kinnard (OT)
- Malik Herring (DE)
- Khalen Saunders (DT)
Minnesota Vikings
- Cam Dantzler Sr. (CB)
- Luiji Vilain (OLB)
- Garrett Bradbury (C)
- Kyle Hinton (G)
- Ross Blacklock (DL)
New England Patriots
- Jack Jones (CB)
- DeVante Parker (WR)
- Jalen Mills (CB)
- Damien Harris (RB)
- Raleigh Webb (WR)
- Sam Roberts (DT)
- Joshuah Bledsoe (FS)
New Orleans Saints
- Lewis Kidd (OL)
- Marshon Lattimore (CB)
- Marcus Maye (S)
- Chris Olave (WR)
- Payton Turner (DE)
- Dwayne Washington (RB)
- Pete Werner (LB)
New York Giants
- David Sills (WR)
- Adoree' Jackson (CB)
- Rodarius Williams (CB)
- Shane Lemieux (G)
- Jack Anderson (G)
Seattle Seahawks
- Tyler Lockett (WR)
- Artie Burns (CB)
- Ryan Neal (SS)
- Jake Curhan (OT)
- Al Woods (DT)
- Daviyon Nixon (DT)
- Wayne Gallman Jr. (RB)
Tennessee Titans
- Ryan Tannehill (QB)
- John Reid (S)
- Kristian Fulton (CB)
- Josh Thompson (CB)
- Amani Hooker (S)
- Dylan Cole (LB)
- Mario Edwards (DE)