If there was any concern about the Packers' ability to rebound from a blowout loss, we can probably go ahead and throw those concerns out the window. One week after getting trounced by Tampa Bay, the Packers responded by pulling off one of their best all-around performances of the season in a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans. Aaron Rodgers painted another offensive masterpiece with 283 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Packers didn't have running back Aaron Jones in this game, but as it turned out, they didn't actually need him, because they had Rodgers and Davante Adams to carry the offense. A healthy Adams is nearly impossible to stop, and he proved that on Sunday. The Packers receiver caught 13 passes for a career-high 196 yards, which also serves as the eighth-highest single-game total in franchise history.

It became clear pretty early in the game that the Texans were going to have a few problems covering Adams. For instance, on this third-and-9 in the first quarter, Adams was covered well, but then Rodgers made a fantastic throw that was followed by an even better catch:

Rodgers credited that completion as the one that got the Packers' offense rolling on Sunday.

"It was really the catch down the left sideline on third down that got us going," Rodgers said after the game, via NBC 15. "With some beautiful late hands by [Adams] ... when he's in the game, obviously we're tough."

The 28-yard throw to Adams was actually one of two catches of more than 25 yards that he had on the drive. Two plays later, Adams would catch a 36-yard pass that set the Packers up at Houston's 5-yard line. The Packers eventually scored a touchdown on the drive to go up 14-0, and after that, the blowout was on.

Rodgers and Adams connected at key times in this game. Not only did they convert the third-and-9 above, but later in the game, the Packers converted a third-and-4 after Rodgers hit Adams with a 45-yard touchdown pass.

The was TD was one of seven times where the duo connected on third down. To make that stat even crazier, just consider this: The Packers converted 7 of 12 third downs in the game and Adams was on the receiving end on ALL seven conversions (third-and-goal, third-and-1, third-and-4, third-and-5, third-and-7, third-and-9, third-and-10).

On almost every third down, it was pretty clear where Rodgers was going with the ball, but the Texans still couldn't stop it. Although the Packers offense had a hiccup last week, it doesn't look like that loss is going to have any long-term effects. The Packers still look like one of the best offenses in the NFC, if not the best, and they looked like that even though they were missing a key player in Jones.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 7. If you're looking for a deeper dive on the Giants-Eagles game that was played Thursday, be sure to click here.

Green Bay 35-20 over Houston

A Packers Green Bay took full advantage of a Houston defense that is truly one of the worst in the NFL. The Texans allowed the second-highest passer rating in the league heading into this one, and Rodgers made things worse with 283 yards and four touchdowns for a 132.4 passer rating. Rodgers went to Davante Adams early and often, as the wideout had 13 catches for 196 yards and two scores. Adams set a career-high in receiving yards, which was also the eighth most in a game in Packers history. Green Bay's defense allowed 13 points in the final quarter, but the game was out of hand when Houston could generate anything significant on offense. The secondary can improve, but this was a good bounceback win.

C Texans The Texans just aren't a good team, and their defense gave them no chance at the upset. Houston allowed Green Bay to score touchdowns on three of their first five possessions as the Packers led 21-0 before the offense could even get going, which took too many possessions anyway. Deshaun Watson has the most passing yards through seven games in franchise history and has thrown for 250-plus yards in all seven games, but the lack of a running game and consistency on the offensive line is hurting Houston. The offense is what it is, but the defense is atrocious. Now we understand why Romeo Crennel went for two to win the game against the Titans last week.



Packers-Texans grades by Jeff Kerr

Detroit 23-22 over Atlanta

B+ Lions When bad things happen in a Lions game, they're usually happening to Detroit, but on Sunday things finally went their way. In one of the wildest games you'll ever see, the Lions scored 10 points over the final 3:16 to pull out the win. After Todd Gurley gifted them a possession with one minute left, Matthew Stafford took advantage of it. Stafford drove his team 75 yards in 64 seconds to get the game-winning touchdown. The Lions QB completed four passes on the drive with two going to T.J. Hockenson, including the game-winning TD with no time left. Kicker Matt Prater also came up big. Not only did he hit three long field goals (49, 50, 51), but he also nailed a 48-yard extra point that won the game on the final play. B- Falcons The Falcons have found some improbable ways to lose this year, but somehow they might have topped themselves in this game. A 10-yard TD run by Todd Gurley with 1:04 left to play set the stage for the Lions to win. The problem for Gurley is that he didn't need to score; if he had fallen down at the 1, the Falcons could have run more time off the clock and won the game with a short field goal. The Falcons also made a befuddling decision to go for it on fourth-and-5 from Detroit's 13-yard line while clinging to a 14-13 lead late in the game. Basically, the entire fourth quarter was a comedy of decision-making errors for a Falcons team that probably should have won this game.

New Orleans 27-24 over Detroit

B- Panthers In his first trip back to New Orleans, Teddy Bridgewater did everything he could to help the Panthers beat his former team, but he just didn't get enough help from his defense. Bridgewater made multiple big plays in this game, including a 74-yard TD to D.J. Moore in the second quarter. Bridgewater did make one mistake though and that was taking a sack with under 2:30 to play. The sack lost eight yards and let to the Panthers sending out Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal that would have tied the game. Slye's kick fell just inches short but would have easily been good from 57. Defensively, not only did Drew Brees toy with the Panthers defense, but even when he wasn't throwing the ball, Carolina struggled. The Panthers surrendered 5.2 yards per carry to Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray while allowing New Orleans to convert 12 of 14 third downs in the game. B+ Saints With Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both out of this game, the Saints needed someone to step up on offense and that's exactly what Alvin Kamara did. The Panthers had no answer for the Saints running back, who totaled 148 yards on 22 touches (14 carries for 83 yards and eight catches for 65 yards). The Saints also got some serious offensive help from two unlikely sources in Marquez Callaway (eight catches for 75 yards) and Deonte Harris (four catches, 46 yards and a TD), who had just 55 yards on the season going into Sunday. The Saints moved the ball at will, scoring on six of their first seven possessions.

Buffalo 18-10 over N.Y. Jets

C Bills The Bills were fortunate to be playing the Jets on Sunday, because if they had been playing anyone else, they might have lost. Although the Bills racked up plenty of yardage, their offense went absolutely dead anytime it got anywhere near the red zone. The Bills drove into Jets' territory on all nine of their possessions (minus a kneel down at the end of the game) and they came away with zero touchdowns, which includes going 0 for 5 in the red zone. Due to their offensive struggles, the Bills were forced to attempt eight field goals, which is tied for the second most in NFL history. Although Tyler Bass didn't hit every kick, he did nail enough of them (six) that the Bills were able to escape MetLife Stadium with the win. Bass' made kicks came from 29, 37, 40, 46, 48 and 53 ( and he missed from 37 and 45). B- Jets There's no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, unless you're the Jets and unless it's this game. For the first time all season, Adam Gase gave up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as the Jets were able to move the ball up and down the field in the first half, which allowed to them to shoot out to a double-digit lead for the first time this season. Of course, this is the Jets we're talking about, so there were also plenty of errors, including a Sam Darnold interception and a failed fourth-and-1 attempt from Buffalo's 18. The Jets offense also completely disappeared in the second half as their five possessions ended with four punts and another Darnold interception.

Washington 25-3 over Dallas

F Cowboys Oof. For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys embarrassed themselves. No one expected the patchwork offensive front to stop one of the best -- if not the best -- defensive line in the NFL, but the fact they couldn't even slow them down is disgraceful. Dallas has now mustered only 13 points in their first two games without Dak Prescott, and a defense that has been historically abysmal all season continued their losing ways in Week 7, making one of the worst offenses in the league look dominant. Allowing Antonio Gibson to rush for 128 yards (with over 200 combined rushing yards for Washington on the day) and Kyle Allen to find Terry McLaurin streaking down the field broke the Cowboys' fragile ego into a hundred pieces. And that's how it stayed for the rest of the game.

A+ Football Team It's one thing to have a plan, but it's another thing to actually execute it. Ron Rivera schemed it perfectly against a Cowboys offense decimated by injury. Washington's defense racked up six sacks on the day between both Andy Dalton and rookie backup Ben DiNucci. The pressure led to a safety for Washington and an interception by Dalton that was as much a bad pass as it was a tip drill created by Ezekiel Elliott, and the fact it occurred in the red zone served as another gut punch that stole what little wind the Cowboys had in their sails. Washington was excelsior on offense as well, taking full advantage of a beleaguered defense that can't stop anything on the ground or in the air. It was great coaching and great execution by players that left the Cowboys reeling, and landed Rivera and Co. a stellar grade.



Cowboys-Washington grades by Patrik Walker

Cleveland 37-34 over Cincinnati

B- Browns The reality is that it was a tale of two halves for the Cleveland offense. Baker Mayfield failed to complete his first five attempts but then went on to complete 22 of 23 passes for five touchdowns. This grade would be much higher if the defense could have stopped Cincinnati at all sans a Myles Garrett strip sack. The reality is that Terrance Mitchell had the chance in the fourth quarter but failed to convert. In the past, an accumulation of mental errors would have doomed the Browns but their ability to overcome those problems in 2020 has been a pleasant sight for a team mired in ineptitude since their 1999 return.

B Bengals How did Cincinnati get a better grade in a loss? It is relative to expectations, and few expected the Bengals to be so efficient on offense. Despite injuries to Joe Mixon and a few starting offensive linemen, Joe Burrow marched his team up and down the field against the Browns defense, throwing for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow has shown the ability to exceed the situation surrounding him. The Bengals defense can not stop anyone though. Just think how much more excited Bengals fans would be if they had traded veterans last year for additional compensation in what appears to be a home run 2020 draft haul.



Browns-Bengals grades by Josh Edwards

Pittsburgh 27-24 over Tennessee

B+ Steelers While they had to hang on for the victory, Pittsburgh was able to hold on in a game between two undefeated teams. The Steelers' offense, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster (nine catches, 85 yards), Diontae Johnson (nine catches, 80 yards, two touchdowns) and running back James Conner (111 all-purpose yards), went 13 of 18 on third down while helping Pittsburgh race out to a 17-point halftime lead. Ben Roethlisberger's three interceptions and several big plays permitted by Pittsburgh's secondary are among the things Mike Tomlin's team will look to clean up in the coming weeks. We'd be remiss not to mention the strong play of Pittsburgh's special teams. Ray-Ray McCloud's punt return was big, as was Boswell's two made field goal attempts. Jordan Berry, acquired late last week, booted a 51-yard yard punt in his first game of the 2020 season.

C Titans The Titans, dead last in the NFL in third down and red zone efficiency heading into the game, allowed Pittsburgh to go 8 of 9 on third down and 3 of 4 in the red zone in the game's first 30 minutes. And while Ryan Tannehill made some big plays, the Titans didn't get enough production from Derrick Henry, who was held to 75 yards on 20 carries. The Titans did receive a monster game from A.J. Brown, who caught six passes for 153 yards that included his 73-yard touchdown. While the Steelers enjoyed solid special teams play, the Titans allowed McCloud's long return before suffering a muffed fourth down punt that nearly resulted in a Pittsburgh score just before halftime. Stephen Gostkowski's missed 45-yard goal in the game's final seconds sealed the Titans' fate.



Steelers-Titans grades by Bryan DeArdo