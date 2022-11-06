The ninth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin and there are some great matchups on the slate, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 9:
Arizona Cardinals
TBD
Atlanta Falcons
S Erik Harris
CB A.J. Terrell
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chuma Edoga
TE Anthony Firkser
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
Buffalo Bills
S Jordan Poyer
LB Matt Milano
TE Tommy Sweeney
CB Tre'Davious White
OL Spencer Brown
Carolina Panthers
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
S Juston Burris
LB Arron Mosby
OT Larnel Coleman
TE Stephen Sullivan
Chicago Bears
WR Velus Jones Jr.
OL Ja'Tyre Carter
TE Jake Tonges
DB Lamar Jackson
OL Alex Leatherwood
Cincinnati Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase
CB Mike Hilton
HB Trayveon Williams
CB Tre Flowers
DT Josh Tupou
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
Detroit Lions
DL Michael Brockers
DL Austin Bryant
CB Chase Lucas
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
T Matt Nelson
CB A.J. Parker
WR Josh Reynolds
Green Bay Packers
CB Shemar Jean-Charles
LB De'Vondre Campbell
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Luke Tenuta
DL Jonathan Ford
Indianapolis Colts
CB Tony Brown
C Wesley French
RB Zack Moss
QB Matt Ryan
LB Grant Stuard
RB Jonathan Taylor
DT Chris Williams
Jacksonville Jaguars
WR Kendric Pryor
S Tyree Gillespie
CB Tevaughn Campbell
DL De'Shaan Dixon
OL John Miller
Las Vegas Raiders
RB Brittain Brown
LB Jayon Brown
T Jackson Barton
TE Darren Waller
DT Kendal Vickers
Tashawn Bower
Los Angeles Chargers
QB Easton Stick
K Dustin Hopkins
WR Keenan Allen
CB Kemon Hall
WR Mike Williams
LB Chris Rumph II
DE Jerry Tillery
Los Angeles Rams
TBD
Miami Dolphins
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Erik Ezukanma
QB Skylar Thompson
OL Austin Jackson
WR River Cracraft
Minnesota Vikings
OLB Luiji Vilain
OLB Benton Whitley
OL Chris Reed
T Vederian Lowe
WR Jalen Nailor
DL Esezi Otomewo
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
New England Patriots
C David Andrews
WR DeVante Parker
DT Christian Barmore
RB Damien Harris
RB Kevin Harris
FS Joshuah Bledsoe
CB Shaun Wade
DT Sam Roberts
New York Jets
QB Joe Flacco
RB Zonovan Knight
TE Jeremy Ruckert
S Tony Adams
CB Bryce Hall
Seattle Seahawks
TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
Washington Commanders
WR Jahan Dotson
RB J.D. McKissic
LB David Mayo
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Shaka Toney
G Chris Paul
TE Cole Turner