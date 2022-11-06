darren-waller.jpg
USATSI

The ninth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin and there are some great matchups on the slate, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 9:

Arizona Cardinals

TBD

Atlanta Falcons

S Erik Harris
CB A.J. Terrell
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chuma Edoga 
TE Anthony Firkser
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson

Buffalo Bills

S Jordan Poyer
LB Matt Milano 
TE Tommy Sweeney 
CB Tre'Davious White
OL Spencer Brown 

Carolina Panthers

WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
S Juston Burris
LB Arron Mosby
OT Larnel Coleman
TE Stephen Sullivan

Chicago Bears

WR Velus Jones Jr
OL Ja'Tyre Carter
TE Jake Tonges
DB Lamar Jackson
OL Alex Leatherwood 

Cincinnati Bengals

WR Ja'Marr Chase
CB Mike Hilton
HB Trayveon Williams
CB Tre Flowers
DT Josh Tupou
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman 

Detroit Lions

DL Michael Brockers
DL Austin Bryant
CB Chase Lucas
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
T Matt Nelson
CB A.J. Parker
WR Josh Reynolds

Green Bay Packers

CB Shemar Jean-Charles
LB De'Vondre Campbell
OL Rasheed Walker
OL Luke Tenuta
DL Jonathan Ford

Indianapolis Colts

CB Tony Brown
C Wesley French
RB Zack Moss
QB Matt Ryan
LB Grant Stuard
RB Jonathan Taylor
DT Chris Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Kendric Pryor 
S Tyree Gillespie
CB Tevaughn Campbell
DL De'Shaan Dixon
OL John Miller 

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Brittain Brown
LB Jayon Brown
T Jackson Barton
TE Darren Waller
DT Kendal Vickers
Tashawn Bower

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Easton Stick
K Dustin Hopkins
WR Keenan Allen
CB Kemon Hall
WR Mike Williams
LB Chris Rumph II
DE Jerry Tillery

Los Angeles Rams

TBD

Miami Dolphins

RB Myles Gaskin
WR Erik Ezukanma
QB Skylar Thompson
OL Austin Jackson
WR River Cracraft

Minnesota Vikings

OLB Luiji Vilain
OLB Benton Whitley 
OL Chris Reed
T Vederian Lowe
WR Jalen Nailor
DL Esezi Otomewo
DL Dalvin Tomlinson

New England Patriots

C David Andrews
WR DeVante Parker
DT Christian Barmore
RB Damien Harris
RB Kevin Harris
FS Joshuah Bledsoe 
CB Shaun Wade
DT Sam Roberts

New York Jets

QB Joe Flacco
RB Zonovan Knight
TE Jeremy Ruckert 
S Tony Adams
CB Bryce Hall 

Seattle Seahawks

TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

Washington Commanders

WR Jahan Dotson
RB J.D. McKissic
LB David Mayo
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Shaka Toney
G Chris Paul
TE Cole Turner 