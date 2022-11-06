The ninth Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin and there are some great matchups on the slate, including the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 9:

TBD

S Erik Harris

CB A.J. Terrell

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

S Jordan Poyer

LB Matt Milano

TE Tommy Sweeney

CB Tre'Davious White

OL Spencer Brown

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

TE Stephen Sullivan

WR Velus Jones Jr.

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

TE Jake Tonges

DB Lamar Jackson

OL Alex Leatherwood

WR Ja'Marr Chase

CB Mike Hilton

HB Trayveon Williams

CB Tre Flowers

DT Josh Tupou

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

CB A.J. Parker

WR Josh Reynolds

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB De'Vondre Campbell

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

CB Tony Brown

C Wesley French

RB Zack Moss

QB Matt Ryan

LB Grant Stuard

RB Jonathan Taylor

DT Chris Williams

WR Kendric Pryor

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Tevaughn Campbell

DL De'Shaan Dixon

OL John Miller

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

T Jackson Barton

TE Darren Waller

DT Kendal Vickers

Tashawn Bower

QB Easton Stick

K Dustin Hopkins

WR Keenan Allen

CB Kemon Hall

WR Mike Williams

LB Chris Rumph II

DE Jerry Tillery

TBD

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skylar Thompson

OL Austin Jackson

WR River Cracraft

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

OL Chris Reed

T Vederian Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

C David Andrews

WR DeVante Parker

DT Christian Barmore

RB Damien Harris

RB Kevin Harris

FS Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Shaun Wade

DT Sam Roberts

QB Joe Flacco

RB Zonovan Knight

TE Jeremy Ruckert

S Tony Adams

CB Bryce Hall

TBD

TBD

WR Jahan Dotson

RB J.D. McKissic

LB David Mayo

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Shaka Toney

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner