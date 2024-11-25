This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

🏈 The Football Five

🏈 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

Getty Images

SAQUON BARKLEY AND THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The Eagles (9-2) are performing like the sum of their very talented parts, and there's no part more talented -- maybe in the entire NFL -- than Saquon Barkley. The superstar running back ran for 255 yards, ninth-most in a game in NFL history and a franchise record, as the Eagles literally ran away from the Rams (5-6), 37-20.

The numbers are absurd:

Leading 13-7, Barkley ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half. He added a 72-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Barkley is the sixth player in NFL history with multiple 70-yard touchdown runs in the same game and the first since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2009.

in 2009. Barkley is on pace for an NFL-record 2,151 yards rushing this season.

Barkley is averaging 83.6 yards rushing per second half this season, on pace to be the highest on record (since 1991). Slow starts be damned, he'll turn things around.

It's Philadelphia's seventh straight win, and there's no answer for Barkley, much less all the other weapons: A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith (who didn't play), and an offensive line that, yes, is a weapon. The defense has made huge upgrades at linebacker, cornerback and safety, though the pass rush needs someone to step up after Brandon Graham's season-ending injury. I've said it for a while now, but I'll keep saying it: Watch out for Philadelphia.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE SEC ...

The SEC claims "it just means more," but the results of this weekend likely mean fewer SEC teams in the College Football Playoff.

No. 7 Alabama got blasted, 24-3, by Oklahoma . It was the Crimson Tide's largest loss to an unranked foe since 1998.

got blasted, 24-3, by . It was the Crimson Tide's largest loss to an unranked foe since 1998. No. 9 Ole Miss lost to Florida , 24-17, with Jaxson Dart throwing multiple backbreaking interceptions and the Rebels dropping six passes.

lost to , 24-17, with throwing multiple backbreaking interceptions and the Rebels dropping six passes. No. 15 Texas A&M lost a four-overtime 43-41 heartbreaker at Auburn .

lost a four-overtime 43-41 heartbreaker at . Yes, the SEC fined Oklahoma and Auburn for field storming

It's the first time three CFP-ranked SEC teams have lost to unranked teams on the same day. It also means No. 10 Georgia is into the SEC Championship Game, where it will face the winner of No. 3 Texas-No. 15 Texas A&M.

The most stunning score has to be the Alabama one. I mean, this is Alabama we're talking about. Still, at 8-3, the Crimson Tide's CFP hopes are minuscule. Shehan Jeyarajah calls it a "total collapse," and John Talty says Kalen DeBoer has lots of questions to answer after his first season in Tuscaloosa, including quarterback.

Alabama's loss is a shocker. Ole Miss' is all too familiar, Chip Patterson writes.

Patterson: "With Florida and Mississippi State on the schedule for the final two games, Ole Miss spent part of the off-week thinking about the future. ... Instead, Ole Miss let history rear its ugly head Saturday. ... The expanded CFP format was seemingly built for Ole Miss to make its first-ever playoff appearance, and after logging one of its biggest wins in program history the job was seemingly done. But those first appearances can be deceiving."

The SEC might have dreamed of four, five or even six Playoff berths. In Jerry Palm's latest projections, it has three, and Brad Crawford echoes that sentiment in his Playoff lock tiers. Ultimately, Will Backus says, the SEC has been simply average.

Getty Images

... AND ALSO NOT SUCH A GOOD MORNING FOR THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The 49ers are in big trouble after a 38-10 loss to the Packers, San Francisco's largest loss to Green Bay ever.

With Brock Purdy (shoulder) out, the 49ers turned to Brandon Allen, who then turned the ball over twice. But it's more than that.

Josh Jacobs had 106 yards rushing and three touchdowns, the first 100-yard rusher the 49ers have allowed in 55 games.

had 106 yards rushing and three touchdowns, the first 100-yard rusher the 49ers have allowed in 55 games. Christian McCaffrey managed just 68 yards from scrimmage, and he also lost a fumble.

managed just 68 yards from scrimmage, and he also lost a fumble. The defense, sans Nick Bosa , allowed 17 points on its first three drives, quickly putting pressure on Allen's undermanned offense.

, allowed 17 points on its first three drives, quickly putting pressure on Allen's undermanned offense. Even though the NFC West race is crowded, the 49ers are hamstrung by a 1-3 divisional record. A 3-5 conference record isn't helping their wild card chances, either.

And, oh yeah, the Bills are next on the schedule.

The 49ers got an "F" in John Breech's weekly grades, and Jeff Kerr says they're going to miss the playoffs.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 College football recap: No. 2 Ohio State thumps No. 5 Indiana, chaos descends upon Big 12

Getty Images

The SEC stole all the drama over the weekend, but only after No. 2 Ohio State quashed any possibility of drama in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes ran rampant over No. 5 Indiana, 38-15, scoring 31 straight points after trailing 7-0 early.

This was dominance in every aspect. Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, the Buckeyes allowed just 151 yards and racked up five sacks, and Caleb Downs returned a punt for a touchdown. Even Ohio State's social media team cooked Indiana. The Buckeyes earned an easy "A+" in John Talty's Week 13 grades, and while it was ugly for the Hoosiers, their Playoff hopes are very much alive, especially after the SEC carnage.

There was plenty of carnage in the Big 12, too:

Also losing this week? Anyone trying to figure out the Big 12 tiebreakers. There are 256 different scenarios in play for the title game matchup, with nine teams still in the race. My brain hurts.

Here's more from around the country:

🏀 No. 5 UCLA women stun No. 1 South Carolina, end Gamecocks' winning streak; No. 6 Notre Dame tops No. 3 USC



Getty Images

The sports craziness this weekend wasn't limited to football. In women's college basketball, we had not one but two big upsets in Los Angeles with, No. 5 UCLA beat No. 1 South Carolina, 77-62, one day after No. 6 Notre Dame defeated No. 3 USC, 74-61.

With all due respect to the Fighting Irish, UCLA's win is the headliner. Here's why:

South Carolina, the reigning national champion, was on a 43-game winning streak.

UCLA entered 0-20 all-time against AP No. 1 teams.

Six Bruins scored at least eight points, with Londynn Jones' 15 -- via five 3-pointers -- leading the way. Lauren Betts had 11 points and 14 rebounds. UCLA's defense limited the Gamecocks to 24-of-66 (36%) shooting, and Gamecocks starters not named Te-Hina Paopao shot just 5 for 21 (24%).

🏆 Pride, Marta win NWSL Championship



Getty Images

Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute, and the Pride held on from there, topping the Spirit, 1-0, to win the NWSL Championship. Washington had chances aplenty in the second half but put just six of its 25 shots on target and, most importantly, zero in the back of the net.

Marta, the Brazilian legend who has been with Orlando for eight seasons, celebrated emotionally with her mother postgame, and this trophy is a huge addition to her legacy, Sandra Herrera writes.

On the other side, it's a bitter loss for the Spirit, but there's something special building in Washington, D.C., Pardeep Cattry writes.

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Memphis at No. 2 UConn (M), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Mavericks at Hawks, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Ravens at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

🏀 No. 4 Auburn at No. 5 Iowa State (M), 9 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Thunder at Kings, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Dayton at No. 10 North Carolina (M), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2