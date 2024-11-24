A day of upsets in college football has produced significant changes in the rankings as teams like Indiana, Alabama and Ole Miss all dropped from the top 10 following losses on Saturday. In the Coaches Poll top 25, there is little debate about the teams in the top five; Notre Dame moves up one spot to No. 5, but the entire top four remain in place. But there are plenty of shake-ups further down the rankings, and those teams seemingly poised to contend for College Football Playoff spots now will be judged against teams outside the top 10.

Indiana dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 following its 38-15 loss at Ohio State. Alabama fell six spots from No. 7 to No. 13 after losing at Oklahoma. Ole Miss slid from No. 9 to No. 16 after getting tripped up at Florida. Those adjustments freed up spots inside the top 10, which allowed Miami (No. 7), Tennessee (No. 8) and SMU (No. 9) to all move three spots.

The biggest move up in the Coaches Poll this week comes courtesy of Arizona State, which checked in at No. 22 heading into the weekend and now sits at No. 15 after its 28-23 win against BYU. The result also comes with a rankings drop for the Cougars, who were as high as No. 8 in the Coaches Poll two weeks ago but after two straight losses now sit at No. 20.

Army and Colorado were also teams the coaches had ranked last week that took losses in Week 13. The Black Knights fell five spots but held on inside the top 25 at No. 22 while the Buffs dropped out entirely. The shuffling at the back of the top 25 included Missouri and Illinois, teams that just missed the cut last week but won on Saturday, moving back into the rankings at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.

Here's a look at the full Week 14 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 14 Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 18 Colorado; No. 25 Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 124; Colorado 115; Duke 31; Syracuse 19; Louisville 8; Louisiana 7; Washington State 6; LSU 3; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Iowa 1; Georgia Tech 1; Baylor 1