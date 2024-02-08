Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has been named the general manager of the United States teams competing in the 2026 Olympics and the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in 2025, according to an announcement from USA Hockey.

"It's an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this and I couldn't say yes quick enough," Guerin said in statement. "I've been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best."

Guerin served as the United States general manager three years ago, but had to give up the role after the NHL decided its players wouldn't compete in the 2022 Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the NHL announced the 2025 All-Star Game would be replaced by a four-nation round-robin tournament. That tournament would feature teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. The league also committed to participating in the next two Olympic Games, beginning with the 2026 Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

NHL players haven't participated in the last two Olympics.

Guerin, 53, was a member of the United States team that won a silver medal in the 2022 Olympics in Salt Lake City. He also played 18 professional seasons with eight NHL teams, and is currently in his fifth season as the Wild general manager.