Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong told players Friday that the NHL franchise will be relocating to Salt Lake City next season, according to multiple reports.

The Coyotes currently play home games in a campus arena at Arizona State University in Tempe, their third venue since moving from Winnipeg in 1996. Salt Lake City plans to renovate the Delta Center to make it suitable for hockey by next season, until a new downtown arena can be built.

An announcement on the sale of the team from Alex Meruelo to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith could happen next week after the regular season finale. The Coyotes are 34-40-5 and 7th place in the Central Division, which means they have been eliminated from playoff contention.

