The game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed to Thursday due to inclement weather in Buffalo. The city has put a travel ban into effect as lake effect snow hammers the area with 1-3 feet of wintry precipitation expected to fall through Thursday afternoon.

The Blackhawks and Sabres were supposed to be featured on NHL on TNT on Wednesday night, but the league has made a programming change in light of the postponement. The matchup featuring the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Florida Panthers will now air on TNT.

For now, puck drop between the Blackhawks and Sabres is still set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the league has already shown flexibility with start times in the event of heavy snow.

On Sunday, the NHL delayed the start of a game between the Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs by 52 minutes because of travel issues. Foul weather prevented the Wings from getting out of Detroit following their home game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Along with Red Wings vs. Panthers, hockey fans will also be treated to another offering on Wednesday night with the Montreal Canadiens traveling to New Jersey to take on the Devils. Both games will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.