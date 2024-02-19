Teams trending in opposite directions face off when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues in an inter-conference matchup on Monday. The Maple Leafs (29-16-8), who are looking to win their fourth game in a row, are coming off a 9-2 thumping of Anaheim on Saturday. The Blues (29-23-2), who have lost two of three, were beaten by Nashville 5-2 on Saturday. This will be the second and final time this season the teams will meet. The Maple Leafs posted a 4-1 win in Toronto on Tuesday.

Opening faceoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Maple Leafs are the -161 favorite (risk $161 to win $100) in the latest Maple Leafs vs. Blues odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6.5. Before making any Blues vs. Maple Leafs picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Maple Leafs vs. Blues money line: Toronto -161, St. Louis +136

Maple Leafs vs. Blues over/under: 6.5 goals

Maple Leafs vs. Blues puck line: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+146)

TOR: The Maple Leafs have hit the first-period money line in 28 of their last 48 away games (+14.75 units)

STL: The Blues have hit the second-period money line in 20 of their last 37 games at home (+8.80 units)

Why you should back the Maple Leafs

Veteran center Auston Matthews has been on fire of late. The top pick in the 2016 NHL Draft is coming off a five-point night against Anaheim. In the win over the Ducks, he registered three goals and two assists. It was his second hat trick in three nights. He also scored three goals in a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. For the year, he has 48 goals and 23 assists, including 13 goals and eight assists on the power play.

Also supplying Toronto with offensive firepower is veteran right wing William Nylander. A first-round pick in 2014, he has scored five goals and added four assists over the past five games. In the win over the Ducks, he scored one goal and added two assists. He had two goals and one assist in a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Feb. 7. For the season, he has scored 28 goals and added 43 assists, including eight goals and 20 assists on the power play. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back the Blues

Center Robert Thomas helps power the St. Louis offense. In 54 games played, he has registered 19 goals and 42 assists. He scored one goal and added three assists in a 7-2 win at Montreal on Feb. 11. He also had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Thursday. Thomas has played well on home ice this year, registering 11 goals and 22 assists in 27 games played.

Another key to the Blues' success has been the play of center Jordan Kyrou. The 25-year-old, who was drafted in the second round in 2016, has scored 19 goals and added 24 assists in 54 games played. He has four goals and one assist over the past four games. In Saturday's loss to the Predators, he scored a power-play goal. He also had two goals, including one on the power play, in the win at Montreal. See who to back at SportsLine.

