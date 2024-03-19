Former NHL winger and Stanley Cup champion Chris Simon has died at the age of 52. Several teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, announced Simon's passing Tuesday.

Simon, a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1990 NHL Draft, became part of the blockbuster trade that sent Eric Lindros from the Quebec Nordiques to the Flyers. In 1995-96, after the Nordiques relocated to Denver and became the Colorado Avalanche, and Simon was on the team that won a Stanley Cup.

In that playoff run, Simon notched one goal and two assists in 12 games. Simon's former Avalanche teammate and current team president, Joe Sakic, paid tribute to Simon Tuesday.

"Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and an important part of our first championship season," Sakic said in a statement. "He was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates. Off the ice he was an unbelievable guy and a caring father, son, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed."

Simon went on to play 782 games with seven different franchises over the course of 15 NHL seasons. In the 1999-00 season, when he was with the Washington Capitals, Simon garnered a few Hart Trophy votes when he tallied 29 goals and 20 assists in 75 games.

Throughout his entire career, Simon amassed 144 goals and 161 assists while also racking up 1,824 penalty minutes, which still ranks 67th all-time in NHL history.