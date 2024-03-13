Josh Ho-Sang is dabbling in another career path, while he attempts to battle his way back onto the ice. On Tuesday, Ho-Sang, a 2014 New York Islanders first-round pick, released an 18-track rap album titled "SAME," which includes a song called "Papi for MVP" that is about Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews.

Ho-Sang also announced the launch of an app called "PUP Sports," which is a service that allows people to find hockey practices and pick-up games. In addition, coaches are able to utilize the app to reach the game, and users can obtain cash rewards for using "PUP Sports."

According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, Ho-Sang is attempting a comeback and is expected to sign with the ECHL's Florida Everblades. The Everblades are currently aiming to win their third consecutive Kelly Cup.

Ho-Sang last played for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League last year. He appeared in one regular-season game while playing in four postseason games.

Prior to that, Ho-Sang hadn't played since the 2021-22 season when he suited up for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League. The former Islanders forward tallied 35 points (16 goals & 19 assists) in 47 games for the Marlies that season. He also played for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but didn't receive an NHL contract offers from his international play.

Ho-Sang was originally selected by the Islanders with the No. 28 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Toronto-born winger registered just 24 points (seven goals & 17 assists) in 53 career NHL games. Ho-Sang spent the majority of his time with the team's AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.