The injuries continue to pile up for the defending Stanley Cup champions. On Thursday, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that captain Mark Stone is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Stone left Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators and did not return. Stone took a big hit from Predators winger Yakov Trenin, who was called for interference on the play, and the Vegas captain didn't take another shift.

During his press conference on Thursday, Cassidy said the Golden Knights would be without Stone for the immediate future. Right now, Vegas doesn't have a specific timetable for Stone's return.

"I think (general manager Kelly McCrimmon) summed it up yesterday," Cassidy said. "He's week-to-week. I don't have an idea on his return date. The medical team will update us as we go along. That's what we've got for him today."

Cassidy added that Stone's injury is a tough loss for the Golden Knights, but they have to keep battling as the playoffs approach.

"We're gonna miss him, obviously, but we've got to focus on the task at hand," Cassidy said.

After leading the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup last season, Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 games this year. In his 274 games with Vegas, Stone has amassed 89 goals and 167 assists.

Stone's injury hurts even more considering the Golden Knights' roster is already depleted. Jack Eichel has been out since Jan. 11, William Carrier has been on IR since Jan. 5, and Pavel Dorofyev has been out since Jan. 25.