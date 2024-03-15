With the Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympics coming up, Hockey Canada has selected a familiar face to construct the rosters. On Friday, Hockey Canada officially announced that St.. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong will serve in the same role for the national team over the next two years.

This is not the first time Armstrong has been part of the leadership group for the Canadian national team. He helped build teams that won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, and Armstrong was the general manager for Canada when it won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Armstrong has also had plenty of success at the NHL level. He's served as the GM of the Blues since 2010, and he led the team to its first Stanley Cup in 2019.

In addition to Armstrong, Hockey Canada also announced that Anaheim Ducks legend Ryan Getzlaf, Scott Salmond, Katherine Henderson and Pat McLaughlin would form the new leadership group.

"There is a wealth of experienced and successful Canadian executives throughout the NHL, and we believe Doug is the best person to lead our National Men's Team and build our management groups from a talented pool of executives at each event leading up to and including the 2026 Olympics," McLaughlin said in a statement. "Doug and Ryan both bring accomplished careers and many years of NHL and international experience to Hockey Canada, and Scott has been instrumental in the success of Canada's national teams at all levels for more than 20 years."

During the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto last month, the league announced that NHL players will be returning to the Olympics in 2026 after an eight-year absence. The NHL also revealed that Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland will participate in the Four Nations Face-Off next year.