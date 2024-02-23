Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jean-Guy Talbot died at the age of 91, according to an announcement from the franchise.

Talbot played 17 NHL seasons, including 13 of those coming with the Canadiens. He became one of just 12 players to win the Stanley Cup in five consecutive seasons as he accomplished the feat from 1956 until 1960. Talbot also won the Stanley Cup on two more occasions with the Canadiens in 1965 and 1966.

Talbot also was selected by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft. He also played for the St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres during his lengthy career before retiring from the sport in 1971.

During his playing career, Talbot racked up 285 points (43 goals & 242 assists), while amassing 1,006 penalty minutes in 1,056 career games. He ended up being selected to six NHL All-Star Games (1956-57, 1960, 1962, 1965 and 1967), while also being voted as a First-Team All-Star in 1961-62.

Talbot also finished third in the Norris Trophy voting as the league's top defenseman during the 1961-62 season.

When his career wrapped up in 1971, Talbot moved into the coaching ranks. He served as the head coach of the Blues for three seasons, then moved on to coach the New York Rangers for one season. In total, Talbot tallied an 82-90-28 career record during his NHL head coaching career.