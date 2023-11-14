Connor Bedard continues to win the hearts and minds of fans, even if they don't root for the Chicago Blackhawks. Sometimes he does it with a dazzling goal, and other times he does with a friendly gesture during warmups.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers, Bedard saw a young fan holding up a sign that said, 'Bedard, I want to be just like you!' That's when the Blackhawks' rookie found a puck and flipped it over the glass to the lucky fan.

The kicker is that the fan, who stood in awe of Bedard, was wearing a Panthers t-shirt. Maybe he went home and had his parents order a Bedard jersey when he got home.

That young fan was also treated to a special moment from Bedard during the game too. Late in the first period, Bedard picked the pocket of Kevin Stenlund and immediately flicked a shot over the short-side shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky for a goal.

Bedard has now scored two goals in two straight games as he learns how to create his own chances in the offensive zone. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson recently said that Bedard is "starting to really figure it out" on the ice. It seems like Bedard is doing everything right these days.