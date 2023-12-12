Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray appears to still be as tough as when he played. During Monday's game between the Sabres and Arizona Coyotes, Ray was hit in the face by an errant puck.

While that might knock most out of the action for a while, Ray simply wiped the blood off of his face with a towel, bandaged up the cut, and kept on performing his duties.

"All good," Ray said when he returned to the broadcast.

"I'm just trying to clean my glasses up a little bit so I can put them on and see through them again," Ray added. "A normal guy would have been carried out of here."

Ray stated that he'd probably be getting stitches after the game.

The toughness certainly shouldn't be surprising. The 55-year-old played 15 NHL seasons with 14 of those coming for the Sabres spanning from 1989 until 2002. Ray logged 3,207 penalty minutes during his career, which is good for the sixth-most in NHL history.

The Sabres came away with a 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Monday in the process. The team will return to the ice on Wednesday for a game against the Colorado Avalanche. While Ray may have a few stitches following Monday's incident, the former enforcer will likely be ready to go at the rink.