William Nylander is currently listed as questionable for Game 2 in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is dealing with an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss Game 1.

Nylander participated in an optional morning skate with the team on Sunday after not suiting up for Saturday's 5-1 loss.

According to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin, this was reportedly the first time that Nylander returned to the ice since playing in Toronto's regular-season finale last Wednesday.

Nylander was one of the Maple Leafs' most productive forwards as he finished second on the team with 98 points (40 goals & 58 assists). Back in January 2024, Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the team.

The Maple Leafs will be looking to get Nylander back in the lineup after tallying just one goal in Game 1. Forward David Kampf scored the team's lone goal in the third period of that contest.

"It's a playoff series," Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after the loss. "You've got to be able to bounce back. You've got to be able to move on and you make your adjustments and you get back at it. That's really it. You can't get too worked up about it. Whether the game finishes the way it did last night or whether we lose the game in overtime, we're still down 1-0."

The Maple Leafs have lost its last five games and are winless in their last eight contests against Boston.