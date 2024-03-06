The Edmonton Oilers bolstered their forward group in a big way by acquiring forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, according to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

The Ducks will receive a 2023 first-round pick and a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick, which will become a fourth-round pick if the Oilers win the Stanley Cup this season. A seventh-round pick is also headed to Edmtonton in the deal.

Henrique and Carrick are both slated to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

Henrique has tallied 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games this season while playing for the Ducks. The Ducks had been looking to deal Henrique in recent seasons and even placed him on waivers back in 2021. After going unclaimed, he returned to the Ducks.

In his 14 NHL seasons, Henrique has registered 521 points (257 goals, 264 assists) with the Ducks and New Jersey Devils. The veteran forward has been a member of the Ducks since the 2017-18 campaign.

Meanwhile, Carrick offers a presence on the fourth line and has registered 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 61 games this season.

The Oilers have been one of the NHL's top teams since firing head coach Jay Woodcroft just 13 games into the 2023-24 season. Since making that change, the Oilers have put together a 35-11-1 record and are currently second in the Pacific Division behind the Vancouver Canucks.