Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid put together a stellar five-point performance in a 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. McDavid ended up registering a goal and dishing out four assists and making some history in the process.

McDavid registered five points for the ninth time in his NHL career and passed Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin for the most five-point performances by an active player.

The Oilers star recorded four-plus points in consecutive games for the second time in his NHL career after registering four assists in a 5-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Paul Coffey as the only players to achieve the feat in team history.

McDavid also joined Nicklas Backstrom, Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby, and Blake Wheeler as the only active players to record four-plus assists in at least six career games.

The Ducks received a pair of opening-period goals from forward Max Jones and held a 2-1 lead just over six minutes into the contest. At the 9:29 mark of the first period, McDavid began his historic outing when he scored his lone goal of the evening on a three-on-one opportunity in which he snapped the puck past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal.

McDavid proceeded to showcase his skills as an incredible facilitator for the remainder of the contest. Late in the first period, McDavid won a face-off in the offensive zone and ended up getting the puck back on his stick. McDavid made his way into the slot, but dished off a beauty of a pass to a wide-open Zach Hyman for the goal.

The Oilers captain also assisted on Hyman's second goal of the game at the 7:20 mark of the second period. McDavid ended earning the primary assist on three of his four assists, including helping set up a Leon Draisaitl power-play in the third period to put the game out of reach at a 7-2 deficit.

McDavid is currently riding a four-game point streak and has amassed 12 points across those four games. The Oilers star has rebounded from a low start and currently has 25 points (seven goals & 18 assists) on the season.